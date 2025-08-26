How bilharzia is ravaging Kasenda Sub-county

Ruigo Crater Lake is one of the many that dot Kasenda Sub-county, Kabarole District. The sub-county hosts 21 of the 52 crater lakes found in the district. However, the appearance of the lake is shocking.

While the green scenery around it is stunning, the water in the lake is green. On a hot afternoon, a boda boda rider is busy washing his motorcycle in the lake. A few feet away, a woman is scrubbing her jerrycan in the water, while children are jumping around in the water.

Ruigo Crater Lake serves six villages with its green water for domestic and agricultural use. These include Kibuga A Zone, Kibuga B Zone, Muhwezi Zone, Nyakishojwa Zone, Nyabweya C Zone, and Mutukula Zone.

“The water makes us sick, but we do not have any other source of water. The health workers at Kasenda (Health Centre III) have advised us not to drink this water, but what can we do?” Joan Ainembabazi, a resident of Nyakishojwa Zone Village, asks.

The residents of the sub-county say they sieve the water in a cotton cloth before they use it. However, sieving only removes leaves and soil. The water remains green.

“We share this water source with pigs and cows. Our children pass bloody stool. Some have died due to a delay in getting treatment because sometimes, there are drug shortages at the health centre. We have been told that the water contains bilharzia,” Ainembabazi explains.

Muhereza Natukunda, a resident of Muhwezi Zone Village, says local leaders have been informed of the situation, but no one seems to care about the plight of the people from the six villages.

“No one is helping us. We do not have tap water in the area. Whenever we wash our clothes, they turn green. Some people have stopped bathing and washing their clothes. People often fall ill with typhoid, diarrhoea, and bilharzia,” he notes.

Bright Agaba’s stomach is distended, and he blames it on the bilharzia he contracted in his teenage years.

“I fell ill when I was 15. I am now 22 years old and still using the same water that made me sick. I have three children, and I believe they will soon fall victim to the disease,” he laments.

Bilharzia, also known as schistosomiasis, is a neglected tropical disease prevalent in communities near water bodies. It is estimated that Bilharzia affects 240 million people worldwide, and 90 percent of this burden is in sub-Saharan Africa.

The disease is caused by parasitic flatworms called schistosomes that live in freshwater snails. Infection occurs when the larvae of the parasites penetrate the human skin through contact with infested water. These parasites then develop into adult worms in the blood vessels of the urinary tract and intestines.

PMA2020 Schistosomiasis, a research module created specifically for Uganda to measure the first nationally representative prevalence rate of schistosomiasis, indicates that 41.9 percent of children aged two to four tested positive for schistosomiasis, making them the most at-risk age group for the disease.

Medical studies have linked bilharzia with stunting and cognitive defects, meaning there is particular concern for the most vulnerable age group, who are undergoing critical intestinal development.

The data was collected by Makerere University School of Public Health, Uganda Bureau of Statistics, the Vector Control Division of the Ministry of Health, and the Schistosomiasis Control Initiative.

Dr Moses Adriko, a medical entomologist, is a former programme officer with the Uganda National Bilharzia and Worm Control Programme. He says by the time an individual is accurately diagnosed with the disease, they will have manifested significant symptoms.

“These include a swollen stomach and liver complications. Adult worms cause blockages in the blood vessels, damaging the liver. The eggs of the worms cause perforation in the intestinal villi. Such individuals tend to be anaemic most of the time and their stool has traces of blood,” he explains.

According to internet sources, intestinal villi are small, finger-like projections lining the small intestine that significantly increase the surface area available for nutrient absorption. This intricate structure ensures efficient uptake of digested nutrients into the bloodstream.

“The fact that the water in the lake changed colour may not have a connection to Bilharzia. The disease typically revolves around the ability of people to contaminate the environment and water source through open defecation, and the prevalence of the water snails that host the parasitic worms,” Dr Adriko emphasises.



Missed diagnoses

As happens with several other neglected tropical diseases, many doctors fail to identify bilharzia in its early stages. This has led to delayed and incorrect treatment, which, in the long run, harms the patients.

“The symptoms are only noticed when the disease is already in advanced stages. Before that, when individuals go to health facilities, majority are misdiagnosed due to errors made by laboratory personnel, or because the infection might be in low mode, making the ability to detect eggs in stool samples or blood slides minimal,” Dr Adriko notes.

The entomologist adds that in most cases, these individuals are diagnosed with dysentery or severe diarrhoea.

“The disease is included in the training curriculum, but it is only in districts that have reported a significant number of cases that health systems are well-prepared to diagnose individuals who present unclear disease symptoms such as blood in stool as victims of bilharzia. Such districts include Pakwach, Madi-Okollo, Buliisa, Mayuge, Namutumba, and Bugiri,” Dr Adriko says.

A study, “The prevalence of schistosomiasis in Uganda: A nationally representative population estimate to inform control programmes and water and sanitation interventions,” published in August 2019, found a national prevalence of schistosomiasis across Uganda at 25.6 percent.

Brian Tumukunde, a resident of Nyabweya C Zone Village, says that previously, Lake Ruigo had clean water that was safe for drinking.

“We do not know why it changed colour. The lake had fish, and there were several fishermen earning a living off it. However, when the water turned green, the fish died, and the fishermen left. Some people have left our village because they cannot live without access to clean water. It is a necessity,” he says.

Nyabweya C Zone Village has slightly more than 700 residents, who Tumukunde claims live in filth because they cannot bathe using green water.



“If only the government could provide us with other water sources, such as a borehole or extend piped water to the village. The government should commission scientists to come and treat this lake,” he appeals.

Clean water shortage

Annet Asasira, the counsellor representing Kasenda Sub-county in the district local government, says the Ministry of Health used to give the residents Bilharzia tablets at intervals. However, they no longer receive the medication.

“Kasenda Sub-county has 21 crater lakes, and this brings in a lot of tourism money. However, the residents have yet to benefit from the presence of these tourist attractions. At the district headquarters, you will be told that water coverage in Kabarole District is at 98 percent, but when you go down to the villages, you do not see it,” she laments.

Asasira adds that it is disappointing that the district leadership lists the sick crater lake and non-functioning boreholes in the sub-county as part of the district’s water coverage.

Richard Rwabuhinga, the LCV chairperson of Kabarole District, confirms that the district still has water-stressed areas, even as the central and local governments are devising means of improving water coverage.

“When I took over leadership, the district’s water coverage stood at 49 percent. However, the levels of functionality were much lower than that. So, it has been a journey to step up these percentages. In 2018, we launched a Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) masterplan, which aims at attaining 100 percent water coverage by 2030,” he says.

The district’s chairperson adds that the local government is giving a lot of attention to the situation in Kasenda Sub-county, which was at zero percent water coverage.

“Previously, the sub-county did not have any source of piped water. We started by developing a scheme that draws water from Kyantambara Village in Isunga Parish, down to Kikazi Parish and Iruhura Village. Today, there is piped water in these areas. Together with our partners, we are also providing groundwater to Iruhura and Rweraza villages,” he notes.

Rwabuhinga adds that from these starting points, the district will extend piped water to the entire sub-county. Currently, it is the only sub-county in the district with four water schemes aimed at stepping up supply.

“From zero, Kasenda Sub-county’s water coverage now stands at 65 percent. My heart goes out to the 35 percent who have not yet received clean water and have to collect it from the crater lakes,” he says.

All the crater lakes have the freshwater snails that host the parasitic worms that cause bilharzia. The water can only be avoided when the residents are presented with alternative sources. However, children who play in the crater lakes are not safe from the disease.

Cost of treatment

The best approach to eradicating bilharzia is to extend piped water to the villages. In the interim, the health ministry has been providing treatment on an annual basis.

“Bilharzia cannot be treated with any other drug apart from praziquantel. If it is not prescribed, the victim will continue developing serious clinical manifestations.

The drug is only found in government-supported health facilities,” Dr Adriko says.

Due to missed diagnosis, the cost of treating bilharzia symptoms such as anaemia, swollen stomach, and liver complications, is very high for the affected families.

“The cost is also high on the government because to make an accurate diagnosis, such cases need advanced diagnostics, including colonoscopy, to detect the disease. Besides, praziquantel is donated to the government by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to treat children of school-going age, from six to 15 years,” Dr Adriko explains.

The entomologist adds that from the last study he published, about 12 million Ugandans are at risk of contracting bilharzia, while an estimated four to five million are currently infected with the disease.

“Bilharzia is a health hazard. In 2025, after 40 years of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government in power, it is a shame that there are communities that have the disease. The government should put more effort into extending treated water to its citizens,” says George Turangyomwe, the chairperson of Rwengaju Sub-county Cooperative Society.

The sub-Saharan Africa region bears the brunt of the global schistosomiasis burden, with countries such as Nigeria, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ghana, and Mozambique having the highest number of affected individuals. Other countries with significant prevalence include Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, and Congo.

Why lakes change colour

Lakes change colour due to a combination of factors that interact with water depth and temperature to create a variety of hues, from blues and greens to browns and even pinks.

Minerals: Minerals dissolved from rocks and soil can significantly alter a lake’s colour. For example, iron can cause a reddish or orange tint, while manganese can lead to green or even blackish hues.

Algae and plankton: Algae, especially when they bloom in large numbers due to increased nutrients (such as phosphorus and nitrogen), can turn a lake green due to the presence of the pigment chlorophyll. Plankton, another type of microscopic organism, can also contribute to greenish or brownish tints.

Sediment: Sediment from soil runoff, erosion, or heavy storms can cloud the water, making it appear brown or muddy.

Temperature: Warmer temperatures can lead to increased algal blooms, which can shift the colour of a lake towards green.

Climate change: Research indicates that climate change is impacting lake colour, with some lakes becoming less blue and more green or brown due to changes in water temperature, algal growth, and other factors.