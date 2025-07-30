How climate disasters are reshaping farming in north

For generations, the agro-pastoral communities of Otuke District in northern Uganda have relied on their intimate relationship with nature to guide their farming practices. Their indigenous weather forecasting methods, based on observing environmental cues, feeling changes in the wind, and interpreting cloud patterns, formed the foundation of their agricultural decision-making.

Without needing scientific tools, these farmers knew when to plant, what crops to sow, and how to prepare for the rains. But today, as climate change accelerates and weather patterns become increasingly erratic, these traditional methods are proving unreliable.

The people of Otuke now face an uncertain future, as nature no longer speaks the same language it once did. In the past, northern Uganda had two distinct farming seasons, but in recent years, these have blended into one extended rainy period stretching from March to October.

In Otuke, however, the rainfall patterns have become unpredictable. Local farmers now report that the onset of rains often comes in early or mid-April, but with short, intense bursts followed by prolonged dry spells. Ms Jenifer Okello, a farmer from Olilim Sub-county, shares her frustration.

“The rains now come with too much intensity for a short time, and then we face dry spells that can last up to two months. This is unlike the past, when we could expect one or two weeks of dryness. Now, the sun dries up everything in the garden before harvest, making our lives so much harder,” says Okello.

These unpredictable conditions are particularly devastating for communities that rely entirely on rain-fed agriculture. In a district such as Otuke, home to more than 160,000 people, climate volatility is not just an inconvenience, it’s a growing disaster.

Poor soils

According to Dr Thomas Anyuru, the Otuke District production and marketing officer, more than 90 percent of the population depends on farming for their livelihoods. Yet, very few reap meaningful rewards. The soil in Otuke is predominantly sandy, making it poorly suited for most types of crop cultivation.

Sandy soil warms quickly and drains well but holds little moisture, making it especially vulnerable to drought. Its weak structure also means it can easily erode under heavy rainfall or strong winds. “Historically, this area was intended for livestock farming,” explains Dr Anyuru.

“But due to cattle rustling years ago, livestock numbers dropped, and people shifted to crop production. Unfortunately, crop farming isn’t sufficient to address the region’s economic challenges,” he adds.

Mr Francis Abola, the chairperson of Otuke District, notes that only a few agricultural enterprises such as beekeeping, citrus fruit farming, and dairy production, have real potential in the area.

Despite this, most smallholder farmers continue growing beans, millet, maize, soybeans, sunflower, sesame, and peas, all of which are highly vulnerable to changing weather patterns.

Mr Gasper Okello, a former finance and administration secretary for Otuke, confirms that the recent dry spell affected crops planted during the first growing season. Without access to irrigation, many farmers face crop failure and the looming threat of food insecurity.

“I checked the price of irrigation equipment,” he says. “They told me it was Shs10m. How many farmers in northern Uganda can afford that?” Otuke is not alone in its struggles. Farmers across the Lango and Acholi sub-regions are facing similar challenges.

In Lakokolil Village, Paiula Sub-county of Pader District, farmer Robert Owot explains that a dry spell that started in late April has caused major damage.

“Crops like beans and groundnuts have started wilting. Without rain, there’s not much we can do.” In Arwot Village, Etam Sub-county in Amolatar District, Mr Fred Ogwang shares a similar story.

Of the 76 households in his village, most have invested in maize, simsim (sesame), and beans only to lose nearly everything to the scorching sun. Village chairperson Peter Opio says people are now turning to wetlands for farming, despite government warnings about degrading protected ecosystems.

According to the Otuke District chairperson, the region urgently needs climate-adaptive technologies. He proposes that the government extend irrigation support through the Micro-scale Irrigation Programme, which offers equipment through a matching grant system.

Since most smallholder farmers can’t afford their share of the cost, he suggests the equipment be provided on loan payable once the farmers recover from the shocks of climate change. The Micro-scale Irrigation Programme aims to help small-scale farmers shift from subsistence to semi-commercial agriculture by subsidising irrigation tools and providing agricultural extension services.

Supported by the World Bank and managed through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries (Maaif), the initiative aligns with Uganda’s National Irrigation Policy, which targets 1.5 million hectares of irrigated land by 2040. While drought and erratic rains plague some areas, others are facing the opposite challenge, flooding.

In Dokolo District, rising water levels from Lake Kwania in 2024 left widespread destruction. Mr Fredrick Ogwal Owiny, the chairman of Adeknino Sub-county, reports that approximately 15,174 households were affected. Many residents are now displaced, living in rented houses or resettling at trading centres such as Awelo, Tecwao, and Alik.

A boy wades through a flooded section of the raod in Agwata Sub-county, Dokolo District on May 28, 2024. Photo/Bill Oketch

The District Disaster Management Committee (DDMC), responsible for responding to such emergencies, is overwhelmed. Ms Betty Orec, a resident of Kwera Sub-county, puts it simply: “When either Lake Kyoga or Lake Kwania floods your home, your backyard is no longer yours. The water takes everything.”

Northern Uganda remains one of the most climate-vulnerable regions in the country. Its people rely heavily on rain-fed agriculture, which makes them particularly susceptible to hazards such as droughts, floods, soil erosion, and pest outbreaks.

These conditions reduce arable land, shorten planting seasons, and diminish access to clean water, ultimately threatening the food security and livelihoods of thousands. As climate disasters increase in frequency and severity, many residents turn to short-term survival strategies, often unsustainable in the long-run.

Some clear forests or encroach on wetlands for cultivation, while others leave farming altogether in search of casual labour. But these coping strategies only deepen environmental degradation and vulnerability.

Hope lies in policy

Despite the growing challenges, there are potential solutions. Climate-resilient crops, agroforestry, water harvesting technologies, and sustainable land management practices could all help farmers adapt. Government support, both financial and technical, is critical to scaling these solutions. Additionally, integrating indigenous knowledge with modern science could provide hybrid strategies for weather prediction and planning.

Ultimately, the survival of smallholder farmers in northern Uganda depends on a coordinated response that includes local communities, government institutions, NGOs, and international development partners.

As Uganda strives to meet its national climate resilience targets, the unique hardships faced by farmers in districts like Otuke, Pader, and Amolatar must not be overlooked. Their voices, resilience, and ingenuity are not just part of the problem—they are central to the solution.

Glimmer of hope

Uganda’s Micro-scale Irrigation Programme, launched under the Ministry of Agriculture with support from the World Bank, offers a glimmer of hope for smallholder farmers grappling with unpredictable weather.

The programme provides irrigation equipment through a matching grant system, where the government subsidises part of the cost and the farmer contributes the rest. However, in resource-poor districts like Otuke, where most farmers live hand-to-mouth, even the subsidised contribution remains out of reach. This has led local leaders to call for the programme to be restructured, offering irrigation tools on a loan basis to be repaid once farmers recover from climate shocks.