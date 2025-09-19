How illegal foreign workers are making Ugandans jobless

Uganda’s labour market is facing intense strain as thousands of foreign nationals continue to work illegally in the country, edging out locals from jobs meant for them.

A new value-for-money audit report has exposed glaring weaknesses in the country’s immigration control system, revealing how lax monitoring by the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC) is costing Ugandans employment opportunities and denying the government billions in potential revenue.

The audit report for the year ending June 30, 2024, paints a troubling picture. While Section 59(1) of the Uganda Citizenship and Immigration Control Act, Cap 313, clearly stipulates that no non-citizen should work or engage in private business without a valid entry permit, permanent residence certificate, or special pass, thousands of foreigners are doing exactly that — and getting away with it.

According to the 2023 International Labour Migration report, Uganda hosted an estimated 338,000 immigrants, with about 185,000 (55 percent) engaged in employment. Yet, DCIC’s own data showed that as of July 2023, only 36,944 foreign nationals held valid work permits. This leaves a staggering 148,056 foreigners working illegally, slipping through the cracks of the immigration system.

The Auditor General’s report was blunt. “Whereas DCIC tries to identify foreign nationals working without permits, over the three years, the directorate has only deported 2,403 foreigners working without valid permits and regularised 1,969 others. This makes up a small proportion of the total number of foreign nationals irregularly working in Uganda,” it said.

A system under strain

The audit not only highlighted illegal employment but also revealed inefficiencies within the immigration department itself. Uganda’s DCIC charter promises that work permits will be processed within seven days of application.

Reality tells another story. An analysis of more than 63,000 applications found that on average, it took 24 days for DCIC to reach a final decision. These delays have ripple effects across the economy, frustrating investors who rely on expatriate expertise while at the same time encouraging foreigners to remain undocumented.

“Administrative delays leave immigrants without proper documentation, which contributes to the irregular employment of foreign nationals,” the report noted.

This administrative backlog undermines Uganda’s labour market and leaves gaps for unregulated foreign workers to exploit. Even when work permits expire, enforcement remains weak. Section 48(1) of the Immigration Control Act makes it mandatory for foreigners to leave the country when their permits lapse. Yet, border exit data suggests otherwise. Between 2020 and 2023, 6,035 work permits expired or were cancelled, but 5,048 holders (85 percent) failed to exit Uganda. These individuals quietly slipped into the illegal workforce, denying jobs to citizens and depriving the treasury of revenue.

The Auditor General observed: “The continued stay of foreign nationals with expired or cancelled permits has resulted in illegal employment of foreign nationals and loss of revenue.” Section 53(2)(b) of the Immigration Control Act makes it an offence to knowingly employ a foreign national without a valid permit. From July 2019 to June 2023, only 102 foreigners were fined for overstaying their permits, while none of their 76 employers were penalised. This failure to hold companies accountable cost the state an estimated Shs306 million in uncollected fines.

The effects

The Auditor General’s report stressed that ignoring employers emboldens companies to continue hiring undocumented workers. Meanwhile, Ugandan workers — especially in low-skill sectors like construction, hospitality, and retail — face stiff competition from foreign migrants willing to work for lower pay. Uganda’s growing economy and its oil and gas sector are magnets for migrant labour. The country already hosts about 1.5 million refugees and asylum seekers, making it Africa’s largest refugee destination. With oil field development underway, demand for skilled labour is intensifying.

The report estimated that during the development phase alone, 167,000 jobs would be created, with 6,000 foreigners expected to take up positions. While expatriates bring needed expertise, the audit warns of serious risks if permits are not tightly regulated. Poor coordination between ministries, lengthy application processes, and excessive documentation requirements already delay recruitment. Worse, DCIC lacks the tools to monitor whether expatriates exit the country once their contracts end.

A major concern lies in skills transfer. DCIC guidelines require that within six months of hiring an expatriate, employers appoint a Ugandan counterpart to be trained. The goal is to reduce long-term reliance on foreign workers. But enforcement is virtually non-existent. Out of 341 work permit renewal applications reviewed, the audit found no evidence that expatriates had trained local counterparts. Shockingly, many permits went to foreigners with only primary school or high school qualifications, doing jobs easily within the reach of Ugandans.

Voices from DCIC

Maj Gen Apollo Kasiita Gowa, the chief immigration officer, acknowledged the challenges but pointed to broader systemic issues. He cited weak collaboration with the Police, Judiciary, Labour Ministry, and employers, as well as chronic underfunding. “For instance, whereas the directorate required over Shs20b in the last three years, it only received Shs7.2b in funding,” he said. He also revealed that only 37 percent of gazetted border points are automated, with the rest relying on manual systems prone to errors and corruption.

Despite these limitations, Gowa noted that DCIC is drafting a new policy to regulate the number of times work permits can be renewed and to introduce a quota system for foreign workers by sector. “The Directorate has embarked on fully automating renewal processes to ease enforcement of compliance and continues to liaise with stakeholders to balance foreign investment with the preservation of jobs for Ugandans,” he said. Another loophole uncovered is the misuse of work permit classes. Section 49(4) of the Immigration Control Act allows cancellation of permits if holders engage in employment other than what their permit specifies.

Yet audit reviews showed repeated violations. Foreigners with permits for one company were found working in entirely different organisations, particularly in schools, hotels, factories, and hospitals. Occupations such as chefs, accountants, teachers, and marketers — jobs for which Ugandans are readily available — were common offenders. At its core, the issue is not immigration itself but the lack of regulation.

Migrant labour, if properly managed, can fill skills gaps, support investment, and stimulate growth. But when unchecked, it displaces local workers, suppresses wages, and erodes public trust in government institutions. The Auditor General’s report highlights a sobering contradiction. On the one hand, Uganda promotes foreign investment and celebrates job creation. On the other, it fails to protect its citizens’ right to those jobs by enforcing immigration law.

Informal sector

Local businessmen, particularly in the informal sector, have expressed growing frustration. Many argue that while Ugandans are locked out of employment, foreigners — some with minimal qualifications — freely dominate opportunities. Uganda stands at a crossroads. With a young and growing workforce, the country desperately needs to safeguard jobs for its citizens. At the same time, foreign expertise remains important, especially in the oil and gas sector. The challenge lies in striking the right balance.

Recommendations

• Enhance DCIC capacity through more staff, better training, and adequate funding.

• Streamline permit processing, cutting down delays that encourage illegal employment.

• Penalise both workers and employers who break the law, closing loopholes that protect companies.

• Strictly enforce skills transfer requirements so Ugandans benefit from foreign expertise.

• Automate border controls fully, ensuring expired permits trigger automatic enforcement actions.