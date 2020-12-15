How infertility is a silent crisis

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Infertility stigma puts strain on relationships, may lead individuals to hide their diagnoses from friends or family, and delay or avoid treatment, Dr Zaake Daniel writes.

Infertility affects 10 per cent of the reproductive population worldwide, and these figures have not changed much over the last decade.

Most couples (up to 80 per cent) are not aware of any fertility issues before they attempt to get pregnant. It is when they are finally diagnosed with infertility that not only the psycho-social issues begin, such as sexual dysfunction, depression, and negative effects on individual and families, but also community relationship issues including stigma.

A 2017 survey found that 44 per cent of infertile individuals tend to hide their infertility from the community in which they live.

How it comes about

Infertility serves as both a visible and invisible stigma. Even though infertile individuals or couples decide on when, and to whom, they disclose details of their condition, infertility or involuntary childlessness remains highly visible and stigmatised.

The confusion between motherhood and womanhood, and cultural expectations are among the factors that set up “community context” for infertility-related stigma. In most cultures, marriage between a man and a woman should automatically result in childbearing that is societal pronatalism.

Infertility is spread in the community as a negative property to an individual, or the couple, suffering from infertility.

Studies have shown that cases of infertility can be attributed to a female factor (50 per cent), male factor (30–40 per cent), a mixture of both partners (5–10 per cent), and in some instances, unexplained infertility (5 per cent). However, in most cultures worldwide, infertility is viewed as predominantly a “woman’s problem.”

Women are more likely to be confronted by infertility and men seem to have more “stress free zones”.

Irrespective of the gender, infertility stigmatisation has been described as one of the most distressing life crises for most people.

Society, in many cases, tends to become judgemental and the individual or couples’ other areas of success are defined as selfish.

For example, one couple shared that their friends noted that they were being selfish spending money on the big house and lavish cars, instead of concentrating on having children.

Social economic status and/or moral record in some societies have been used as a measure of deservingness, hence further stigmatising individuals or couples from poor economic status as undeserving of children.

This is seen at times in the fertility centres, where infertile women seeking treatment expressed displeasure at being exposed to both “less deserving and inadequate mothers”.



Effects of the stigma and attempts to deal with it

Despite the fact that both genders almost equally contribute to the burden of infertility, women in most cases, have been forced to adopt a “courtesy stigma” to protect their male partners, when actually it is the male partner diagnosed with infertility.

The stigma from infertility in some cases has ended in violence and divorce, especially when the societal pressure becomes impossible to cope with.

Men tend to perceive infertility as disappointing but not distressing, and may cope a little better than their female counterparts.

Several women express feelings of guilt and adopt avoidance mechanisms. They will avoid social functions such as family get-togethers such as birthday parties, baby showers, and Mother’s Day celebrations, and often withdraw from usual activities.

Many women feel that unnecessary attention is paid to infertile individuals, or couples, during such functions.

Often, individuals with infertility tend to detach from people and their children. They become emotionally withdrawn.

Some stigmatised infertile individuals react negatively by stigmatising fertile women, by calling them names such as fert cows, fertiles or momzillas as a coping mechanism.

Most individuals and couples eventually seek different treatment options, and once successful, it feels like one big nightmare is over. However, for some, the treatments may not immediately result in successful pregnancies and childbirth.

This seems to aggravate their crisis as they embark on an endless loop of hope, despair and repair, to hope again.

Access to resources and protective social factors seems to reduce the effects of the felt stigma among the individuals, or couples with infertility.

The middle or upper-class are more likely to seek treatment and attempt to break the cycle, as they are more likely to afford even the costly treat has IVF.

What can be done

Infertility should be viewed as a serious health issue. Access to infertility treatment should be a sexual and reproductive right. Hence, a lot of effort should be geared towards improvement of access to infertility diagnosis and treatment by governments, and other partners.

The communities should be educated more on infertility and what treatment options are available.

This may help them to be more supportive towards infertile individuals. Most members of the community, because of lack of knowledge on what can be done to help infertile individuals, stay in the criticising and less supportive lane.

Stigma around infertility is a serious psychosocial issue and individuals and couples affected ought to be supported.

Dr Zaake Daniel is a senior consultant, obstetrician /gynaecologist, fertility specialist at Life sure Fertility and Gynaecology Centre Kampala.

