How Kyaninga Mobility is giving PWDs a second chance

Rogers Bisereko Muhindo was an energetic performer who commanded crowds with his vigour. He was the leader of the Trojan Dance Company. However, in 2016, before a performance in Masaka District, Muhindo felt a sharp pain in his back. He took painkillers and pushed through the concert, delivering a magnetic show.

“On our way back to Kampala, I could not sit upright in the taxi. I thought it was because I was so tired. When I lay down, I realised I could not move one of my legs. Later that night, I stopped feeling both my legs,” he recalls.

The numbness was sudden and terrifying. Then, Muhindo lost control of his bladder, a clear sign that the situation was serious.

“Some health workers from a clinic in the neighbourhood came and took my blood pressure reading and checked for diabetes. The results were not worrying. Then, they decided to check for HIV, but the results came back negative. I was so scared. I thought the sickness would travel from my legs and reach my heart, and I would die,” he says. The dancer returned to his home in Kasese District, where his family turned to traditional healers and prayers looking for answers. His condition only worsened, though. One of his friends advised him to return to Kampala City for an MRI scan.

The scan later confirmed the diagnosis, transverse myelitis - a neurological condition that causes inflammation of the spinal cord, often leading to paralysis. As a dancer, losing the function of his legs was a nightmare.

Dr Blessing Micheal Taremwa, a neurosurgeon, says transverse myelitis is not a common condition, with a prevalence of 0.18 per 100,000 people. It causes inflammation in specific parts of the spinal cord.

“The spinal cord is a bridge between the brain and the nervous system of the rest of the body. So, when the disease affects the spinal cord, patients will present with various neurological conditions, ranging from pain to motor weakness to autonomic disturbances with the bladder and bowel,” he says.

Dr Taremwa adds that the causes of the inflammation are variable. It can be caused by bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections. The other cause is autoimmune disorders, which affect the body’s immunity. The third one is conditions such as cancers. Because of the inflammation, the nerves in the spinal cord are damaged.

“The symptoms range from mild pain, motor weakness, inability to use the lower limbs, and incontinence problems. Treatment options are hinged on alleviating the inflammation within the spinal cord, such as high doses of intravenous steroids. Some need plasma exchange therapy where the liquid part of blood is replaced with special fluids,” he explains.

Hope returns After Muhindo received the news that he would never walk again, he spiraled into depression, alcohol, and drugs for a while. Curious about wheelchair dancers, he turned to YouTube, and a new dream was born.

“I saw several good dancers doing amazing things in their wheelchairs. I said to myself, ‘I can also do this.’ By coincidence, around that time, a friend of mine, a dancer, called Valentino, told me he had an upcoming show at the Kampala Serena International Conference Centre. He asked me to feature in the show if I could still dance,” he says.

Although Muhindo believed that he could dance after seeing the YouTube videos, he still doubted himself. However, he availed himself for the show and the rest is history.

“Getting back on stage was like getting back to life. We performed, people screamed, and some cried. I got the assurance that dancing is what I should be doing all my life,” he reminisces.

Hope returned when Kyaninga Mobility contacted Muhindo to become their brand ambassador. Kyaninga Mobility is a part of Kyaninga Child Development Centre (KCDC), which commits to transforming the production of assistive devices in East Africa using locally sourced materials and innovative, appropriate technology.

Founded by Steve and Asha Williams, Kyaninga Mobility is involved in mechanical batch production of wheelchairs, walking and standing frames, crutches, and balance bikes, giving thousands of children and adults with disabilities independence and dignity.

The couple faced the biggest challenge of their lives when their son was born with severe epilepsy. After struggling to find appropriate care in Uganda, they felt compelled to act for families in similar situations. Such families, often shunned because of widespread beliefs that disability is contagious or caused by witchcraft, were in dire need of help.

The couple had established Kyaninga Child Development Centre (KCDC) in 2013, offering medical, therapeutic, and educational support to children with disabilities.

“We went to the local hospital, and they referred us to Kampala. They still could not control the epileptic seizures. We were referred to Nairobi, Kenya, but we were referred to the United Kingdom and advised to get there as soon as possible. We ended up bouncing between Kampala and London because our lodge (Kyaninga Lodge) had just opened,” he explains.

The couple had met 20 families who asked them for a diagnosis. Although they were not experts, they had gone through the journey of raising a child with developmental delays.

“We looked for a professional physiotherapist to come and help us for six months. Fiona Beckerlegge (paediatric physiotherapist) answered that call and she came over. After six months, she had 200 children she was offering therapy to. From that moment on, the organisation grew,” Williams recalls. However, one critical challenge persisted, safe, reliable transportation.

Many children could not access care or school simply because they had no way of getting there.

“Parents said the wheelchairs they could get break quickly and cannot move over potholes. They could not move long distances to school. Also, the wheelchairs were not fitted to the child. There was a ‘one size fits all,’ which ends up worsening the disability because there is no proper trunk support. So, we spent four years designing and developing a wheelchair that will suit the East African terrain,” Williams notes.

A wheelchair to fit all

Kyaninga Mobility innovated wheelchairs made from bamboo. According to Andrew Muramuzi, the design mechanical engineer, the wheelchairs are custom-designed to withstand rugged terrain and meet the specific needs of each child.

“Initially, we had some complications, but with time, we went on modifying the chairs to become better. Even today, we are still modifying to meet the specific needs of the people living with disabilities. We first started with making wheelchairs for children, but along the way, the need to make them for adults also came about,” he says.

The project operates on a community-based model. Bamboo seedlings are given to local farmers to grow, and once mature, Kyaninga Mobility buys the bamboo, hence supporting rural livelihoods.

The manufacturing process begins with careful selection of bamboo, followed by drying and chemical treatment to ensure long-term strength. Once prepared, the log is taken to the workshop. Kyaninga Mobility employs more than 50 people in the carpentry, metal work, and finishing sections. Muhindo now works with the team at the centre, helping them design mobility devices and testing them for everyday use and performance.

“Most people want custom-made wheelchairs, which suit them. This affects our standardisation processes. The more we standardise, the easier it becomes for us to produce as many wheelchairs as possible,” Muramuzi explains. Kyaninga Mobility has produced and distributed hundreds of bamboo wheelchairs. Several children have also received follow-up therapy at KCDC, helping them build strength and independence after receiving mobility devices.

The need remains massive with KCDC assessing 700 children every month, with more than 300 on the waiting list for mobility equipment.

“I do not think we could understand or appreciate the feeling like it must be like for them. But getting a wheelchair is the equivalent of receiving legs, in terms of independence, mobility, and dignity. When you see that child grinning, their mother is happy, it really makes everything worth it. It motivates our entire team,” says Norris Scott, the manager of Kyaninga Mobility.

Currently, Kyaninga Mobility produces 15 wheelchairs every month. Supporters can sponsor a wheelchair or donate to the cause. Kyaninga Mobility has its sights set on expansion. The long-term goal is to reach more communities across the country and East Africa using the same locally driven, sustainable model.

The mobility challenges of persons with disabilities in Uganda

In Uganda, more than 2.1 million people, representing 7.1 percent of the population, live with disabilities. Among them, a significant number face severe mobility challenges. Research indicates that approximately 30 percent of persons with disabilities (PWDs) require mobility devices, yet only about two percent have access to them.

According to the Uganda Functional Difficulties Survey (UFDS) 2017, more than 62 percent of people who need assistive devices do not have access to them. The high cost of mobility aids is a major barrier. For instance, a basic wheelchair costs about $163 (roughly Shs585,000). With nearly 60 percent of Ugandans earning only about Shs200,000 a month, purchasing a wheelchair is an overwhelming expense for most households.

In addition to financial barriers, infrastructural challenges pose serious obstacles. A 2007 ministerial report revealed that 95 percent of buildings in Kampala were not accessible to PWDs. Despite the Building Control Act 2013 mandating accessible public buildings, many still lack essential features such as ramps, elevators, and accessible toilets.

Rural areas face even greater challenges. Studies, such as one conducted in Luuka District, show that PWDs in rural Uganda often cannot access healthcare facilities due to inaccessible roads and transportation options. This isolation restricts access to education, healthcare, and employment, while also contributing to social exclusion and mental health challenges.

Uganda has taken steps to address these issues through legislation and policy.

The Persons with Disabilities Act, 2020, guarantees the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms for PWDs. Additionally, the National Policy on Persons with Disabilities, 2023, seeks to reduce exclusion and improve access to services for PWDs.

However, despite these frameworks, significant gaps remain. Addressing the mobility challenges of PWDs requires a multifaceted approach, including making assistive devices affordable, improving infrastructure accessibility, and fully implementing inclusive policies.

