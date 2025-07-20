How little known Kodili upset Minister Kaducu

In a stunning political upset reminiscent of the biblical tale of David and Goliath, 39-year-old Bernadette Chandia Kodili defied all odds to defeat the incumbent State Minister for Primary Education, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, in the recently concluded NRM party primaries in Moyo District. Against a seasoned political heavyweight backed by government influence, State resources, and deep pockets, Ms Kodili emerged as the unlikely victor.

It was an outcome few within the National Resistance Movement (NRM) anticipated. Ms Kodili’s grassroots campaign, rooted in the aspirations of ordinary citizens and powered by unwavering determination, propelled her to a dramatic triumph that has shaken up the political landscape of the West Nile Sub-region. The NRM primary elections, often seen as the real battleground in many parts of Uganda, especially in the ruling party’s strongholds like Moyo, were closely watched. Dr Kaducu, a veteran politician and prominent figure in national politics, had been largely perceived as untouchable within her home turf.

Having served in Cabinet and Parliament for years, her political machinery was presumed unbeatable. But Ms Kodili, daughter of the late Brig Gen Mark Ayiasi Kodili, a revered National Resistance Army (NRA) Bush War hero, entered the contest with fire in her belly and a point to prove. Drawing inspiration from her late father’s legacy and bolstered by a solid base of youth and women supporters, she managed to connect with a population increasingly restless for change. Her campaign focused on accountability, inclusive representation, and a promise to bring a more hands-on approach to women’s issues in the district. “The people were hungry for a new voice,” Mr Simon Makku, one of her campaign managers, said. “She didn’t have the money or the connections, but she had the message—and the people listened.”

Against the odds

On polling day last Thursday, residents of Moyo turned out in large numbers. Despite the heavy presence of well-funded campaign teams supporting the incumbent, voters braved intimidation and pressure tactics to vote for Ms Kodili. It was a tight race throughout the day, but as evening set in, murmurs began to circulate that the underdog might just pull off a miracle. At exactly 11pm, amid loud cheers and tears of joy, the Moyo NRM party returning officer, officially declared Ms Kodili the winner. The returning officer cited a clean and transparent process, praising both candidates for their spirited campaigns. “I dedicate this victory to the people of Moyo,” Ms Kodili declared in her emotional acceptance speech. “You believed in me when no one else did. This is not my victory alone—it is yours. I also thank my family, my friends, and everyone who stood with me. I will not let you down.”

She then took a symbolic leap of celebration, her own “victory jump”—which has since become a viral image across social media platforms in the region, symbolising a new dawn in Moyo District politics. Observers say Ms Kodili’s win is more than just a local upset; it signals a broader shift in the political mood, especially among younger voters and marginalised groups that feel left behind by entrenched political figures. Dr Kaducu, while visibly disappointed, accepted the outcome with grace and pledged to continue serving the country in whatever capacity the NRM deems fit. “The people have spoken,” she said. “I thank them for the opportunity to serve and congratulate Bernadette Kodili on her victory. Politics should never divide us; we are all working towards the betterment of our district and our nation.”

More to come?

Although many within the party had initially written Ms Kodili off, her historic win has now positioned her as a frontrunner to represent Moyo District women in the 12th Parliament. With the NRM flag now firmly in her hands, the road ahead will likely bring new challenges. However, Kodili says she is more than ready. “I understand the expectations are high,” she told reporters after her declaration.

“But I’m not afraid of hard work. I will walk with the people every step of the way, and I will remain accessible, transparent, and accountable.”

Analysts believe her ability to mobilise grassroots support, combined with her personal narrative and humble approach, could make her a formidable force on the national political stage. Her background steeped in military legacy but grounded in community activism resonates deeply with a generation seeking integrity and authenticity in their leaders. In Moyo, celebrations went deep into the night, with impromptu gatherings at trading centres, villages, and townships.

Supporters sang, danced, and waved banana leaves, vuvuzelas, and posters with Kodili’s portrait. Many described the moment as “liberation” from the status quo. “What happened here is not just about politics,” Ms Janet Ayaa, a youth leader from Metu Sub-county, said. “It’s about power returning to the people. We’ve shown Uganda that even the mighty can fall if the people decide so.” With her party nomination secured, Ms Kodili’s focus now shifts to the general elections. Her team says they’re already crafting a campaign strategy centered on education, healthcare access, youth empowerment, and women’s economic participation—key issues that emerged throughout the primary season. “Bernadette is one of us,” said one elderly voter in Lefori.

“She understands our struggles. And now, she will be our voice,” Ms Ayaa added. As Uganda heads toward another critical election season, one thing is clear: in Moyo, the political script has changed—and Bernadette Chandia Kodili has written the first chapter.



