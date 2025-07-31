How Nandala clinched FDC flag for presidency

Officials and members of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party yesterday breathed a sigh of relief after the party president, Mr Patrick Amuriat Oboi, took to the podium to announce that he would not contest as the party’s presidential flagbearer.

The announcement came on the heels of a move by elders from the Bugisu and Teso sub-regions proposing that Mr Amuriat step aside in favour of Mr Nandala Mafabi, the party’s secretary general, who will now carry the party’s flag into the race against candidates from other political formations.

This marks the second time that the FDC has selected its presidential flag bearer through consensus. In the 2021 race, the then party chairman, Ambassador Waswa Birigwa, withdrew on the day of the national delegates’ conference, leaving Amuriat unopposed.

Birigwa has since left the FDC following internal disagreements that split what was once the country’s largest Opposition party. To party officials and loyalists, this moment signifies a fresh chapter.

For Amuriat, stepping down was an affirmation of the democratic ideals he and his colleagues uphold at the Najjanankumbi party headquarters. “Today marks yet another day when the FDC writes political history in this country, where the FDC showcases its democratic credentials — unprecedented in this country — a high level that has not been achieved by any other political organisation in this country,” he said.

“I am very happy that this is being achieved during my time as president of the FDC,” he added. At the centre of this consensus were two influential elders — one from Bugisu and the other from Teso.

On July 12, 2025, the elders resolved that Amuriat should step down to allow Mr Nandala to take up the flag, in an effort to save the party from costly internal elections.

Amuriat said that during his campaign trail, he interacted with various people, including religious and cultural leaders, elders, and opinion leaders, who all emphasised the need for internal party unity.

“And in speaking about Bugisu, I want to recognise Canon James Wanyaka, one of our elders, who asked the elders of Teso to come and join them in a conversation. I also want to recognise the representative of the elders of Teso, Mr Charles Okuon, who was present at that meeting. The team deliberated and agreed that consensus-building for the party was, and still is, the best option for us,” he said.

“I want to thank the elders of Teso and Bugisu for advising on the decision. I also want to thank elders from across the country who convened yesterday here at the headquarters to discuss our fate as an organisation. And so, I have taken a decision — which may be unpopular with some of my supporters — but this is done in the best interest of the party. This decision is not taken out of cowardice. This decision is not taken out of fear of competition. This decision is taken in order for us to keep our party together, so that we may stay united and move as one into the election of 2026,” he said.

Promise of loyalty

At Najjanankumbi, the elders convened on Tuesday and spent the entire day deliberating over who would carry the party flag. One elder revealed that discussions largely revolved around asking Amuriat to instead contest for MP in Kumi District.

“He is a very principled person and when we asked him to step down, he took it in good faith and said he would accept in the interest of the party,” said the elder from Teso. Amuriat emphasised that although he would not run for the presidency, he was far from finished.

“What happens to the poor after now? I don’t think anybody needs to worry about this, and I will answer that question myself. When a tortoise chooses to throw itself into water, it doesn’t mean it’s committing suicide. It’s only naïve people who will think the tortoise is falling into water to die — because it’s going to swim. I will continue in the politics of this country. And I will appear in this election in one way or another,” he said.

He noted that the idea of Nandala contesting had been discussed as early as 2020, when Dr Kizza Besigye declined to run on the FDC ticket, forcing the party to rethink its strategy. At the time, they had approached Nandala, but he was not ready.

“Our choice of candidate when Col (Rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye declined to stand for the presidency in 2021 was the Right Honourable Nandala Mafabi. But he was very honest with us when he said he wasn’t ready at the time. And so I said, POA is ever ready. I jumped in there and we saw what kind of results we could get. I am a risk taker. I don’t fear taking risks. That was probably one of the greatest risks of my life. We showed the world that the FDC still exists,” he said.

Amuriat promised to rally behind Nandala and all other FDC candidates across the country to mobilise votes for victory. “...James Nathan Nandala Mafabi, I know him as a brother, my own brother.

Nathan Nandala represents resilience. And before the cameras of this country and of the world, I give my assurance to Nandala that if there is just one person who will walk with you in this election, it is going to be me,” he said.

Party president

Mr Hassan Kaps Fungaroo, the acting party president and substantive vice president for the northern region, could not contain his excitement after Amuriat’s announcement.

“First of all, this means we have avoided another fight — the kind we have seen before, where our elections cause leaders at the top to fall out badly,” he said.

Fungaroo noted that past leadership contests had torn the party apart, with some members defecting or forming splinter groups.

“Remember what we have been experiencing in the past — internal fighting, mainly revolving around this position of who is going to be our flag bearer.

But today this has been resolved peacefully. We no longer have fear of fighting. I only pray for assurance given here by the two candidates, especially the one who stepped down,” he said.

“I also thank them for following the direction I gave as chief executive and president, together with members of the top management,” he added.

Mr Fungaroo’s jubilations were echoed by the party chairperson, Mr Jack Sabiti, who also took to the podium to salute Nandala and Amuriat.

National chairman

Mr Sabiti, the FDC party national chairman, said the agreement was a brave and commendable step by both men.

“For a number of weeks, I have been thinking about how to handle this matter. These are two friends — intelligent young men — but also men with strong visions. Such situations can cause friction and can tear society and the party apart. Therefore, Amuriat, my president, and Nandala, my secretary general — thank you for making it easy for us to resolve this matter peacefully,” he said.

Mr Sabiti revealed that the party had held weeks of internal meetings in a bid to find a solution acceptable to all.

“As you are aware, Article 28.1.3 of the party constitution mandates the Office of the Chairman to ensure harmony within the party. My office has been engaged in a series of meetings aimed at keeping the party together,” he said.

“I hereby call off the delegates’ conference, which had earlier been scheduled for July 31 to elect the presidential candidate. I take this opportunity to thank all stakeholders — particularly our candidates — for saving the party from enormous expenses,” he added.

“I, therefore, issue a notice, effective immediately, for the Special National Council to take place on August 13 at 8am. The party secretariat and administration should take note and begin preparations for this important occasion,” he said.