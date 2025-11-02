How northern Uganda’s money-minting business is ruining the planet

Anna Akullo digs into the sandy bed at the banks of River Aswa with a shovel. She scoops the extracted sand and fills a plastic basin held by a colleague standing beside her. The recurring motion is a testament to their daily routine. The work is painstaking, but it puts food on the table.

Akullo and her friend exchange smiles as they work, their bond strengthened by shared struggles and determination. The women are among dozens of energetic people from Obolnyapo Village, Akangi Parish, Ogur Sub-county in Lira District, who engage in sand mining to make ends meet. After filling the basin, the woman walks up a narrow path to a collecting centre.

The centre bustles with activity; the hum of truck engines and the voices of buyers competing for precedence. They inspect the sand, checking its quality, and then negotiate prices. The trucks are loaded, and the sand is transported to construction sites.

Amidst the toil, Akullo is unaware of the devastating impact her activity has on the environment. As she works, her thoughts are consumed by her family's needs. She earns a meagre income from selling sand, which helps put food on the table and pay school fees.

A truck of river sand goes for between Shs50,000 and Shs200,000, depending on the size of the truck and the quality of the sand. “Sand mining is hard, but we do not have an alternative source of income. This activity has always helped me to educate my children, clear medical bills, and buy food. I used to depend entirely on my husband, but when he became bedridden, I had no choice but to work,” she explains.

The repercussions

ut the long-term consequences of her actions are far-reaching. The removal of sand disrupts the natural habitat of plants and animals, pushing some species to the brink of extinction, according to experts.

Isaac Ogwal, another resident, says he initiated the practice of sand mining in this fragile ecosystem in November 2015, in a desperate attempt to recover from climatic shocks.

“Along the way, I abandoned the practice after realising that it was causing more harm to the environment and the community. We had already started experiencing tragic accidents at the site, increased cases of malaria, and domestic violence in Ogur Sub-county,” he says.

Betty Atoke, the community development officer (CDO) of Ogur Sub-county, says more women engage in sand mining activities than men. Some of the socio-economic issues arising from the sand mining areas in Lira include the high prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases.

“Rising domestic issues linked to sand mining exacerbate financial strains, making it harder for these mothers to escape poverty. When people with sexually transmitted diseases get into the sand mines filled with water, the bacteria spread quickly, infecting their colleagues,” she explains.

Atoke, however, notes that government programs like the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP), which could have helped the community to enhance household income, fall short in addressing these women’s specific problems.

Sand mining has destroyed the fragile Aswa freshwater ecosystem, Ogur Sub-county in Lira District.

UWEP is an initiative of the government of Uganda aimed at improving access to financial services for women and equipping beneficiaries with skills for enterprise growth, value addition, and marketing of their products and services.

The programme was designed to address the challenges women face in undertaking economically viable enterprises, including the limited access to affordable credit, limited technical knowledge and skills for business development, limited access to markets, as well as information regarding business opportunities. Akullo, just like other women in rural areas in Lira, has not been lucky to benefit from such government programs.

“We need urgent support from the government so that we can shift from environmentally destructive activities to more sustainable income-generating activities. The government and well-wishers should empower us so that we can make better use of our communal land and conserve the ecosystems,” Akullo says.

As Akullo ends her day's work, she looks out at the wetland, now scarred by her labour. She knows no other way to provide for her family, but perhaps, with education and support, she can find alternative livelihoods that preserve this fragile ecosystem for future generations.

A group of women carry out sand mining in Aswa riverbank on July 25, 2025. PHOTOS/CHARITY AKULLO

Soaring demand for sand

In the past two decades, sand mining has tripled, with demand reaching an estimated 50 billion tonnes a year in 2019, according to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Indeed, the volume of sand and gravel used each year is enough to build a wall around the equator measuring 27 metres high by 27 metres wide.

But extraction, sourcing, use, and management of sand is unregulated in many parts of the world (Uganda inclusive), which means we are consuming it faster than it can be replaced by geological processes. Urgent action - including a ban on beach extraction - is needed to avert a “sand crisis”, UNEP's Sand and Sustainability report says.

Youth from Obolnyapo Village, Akangi Parish, Ogur Sub-county in Lira District engage in sand mining to make ends meet.

Around six billion tonnes of marine sand is also being dug up each year by the marine dredging industry, “significantly impacting biodiversity and coastal communities,” UNEP's new data platform, Marine Sand Watch, reveals.

Walter Ocen, Lira District’s environment officer, warns that removing sand from riverbeds, banks, and coastal zones changes the morphology of those systems. The riverbed may deepen, banks may collapse or erode, and the flow regime can change.

“Many river systems rely on the upstream supply of sand or sediment to maintain deltas, beaches, and dunes. When that supply is interrupted, the downstream or coastal systems suffer from “sediment starvation,” he explains. Ocen adds that without the natural sand buffer, riverbanks and coastlines can erode more easily; coastal dunes or beaches can retreat.

As a result, protection against storms or floods is reduced. “Mining can lower the water table, reduce infiltration, disrupt aquifer recharge, alter groundwater-surface water relations,” he explains, further highlighting that mining creates suspension of sediments (increasing turbidity), possibly contamination, and release of pollutants.

The increased sediment load can smother aquatic habitats, reduce light penetration, impair photosynthesis, and reduce oxygen levels.Aquatic habitats (riverbeds, banks, coastal zones) are home to unique flora and fauna (fish, invertebrates, amphibians, and nesting birds). Sand mining removes or degrades these habitats. For example, species that depend on sandy banks for nesting can be impacted.

Sand mining has destroyed the fragile Aswa freshwater ecosystem, Ogur Sub-county in Lira District. Photo/Charity Akullo

Socio-economic impacts

Many local communities depend on river/shoreline ecosystems (fishing, agriculture irrigated by groundwater, riverbank resources) that can be disrupted by sand mining. Also, when riverbanks erode or change, flood risk may increase, threatening homes, farmland, and infrastructure, according to the environment officer.

In coastal or delta regions, removal of sand and lowering of groundwater can allow saltwater to intrude, affecting agriculture and drinking water supplies. Often, the benefits of sand extraction, among others, for construction accrue to external actors, while local communities bear the environmental costs. Illegal or unregulated mining exacerbates this.

“When sand mining is done unsustainably in fragile ecosystems, the system’s ability to regenerate is low. Sediment supply may take a very long time to replenish. So, the changes can be long-lasting or even irreversible. For communities whose livelihoods are tied to river or coastal ecosystems, the knock-on effects can be severe,” Ocen explains.

Sadly, the Aswa riverbank, once swarming with life, is rapidly being destroyed by sand mining. The women’s actions, though driven by economic necessity, contribute to the degradation of this delicate ecosystem.

The Aswa River basin drains an area of 27,677 square kilometres and covers 15 districts in northeastern Uganda.

The districts included Abim, Agago, Alebtong, Amuria, Amuru, Gulu, Kaabong, Kitgum, Kole, Kotido, Lamwo, Lira, Otuke, Oyam, and Pader. This fragile freshwater ecosystem is a key source of water for domestic use, firewood and charcoal, pasture and water for livestock, agriculture, fish, raw materials for the local handicraft industry, and sand for construction.

The ecosystem also provides crucial regulating, supporting, and cultural services for the community. Despite these immense environmental and socio-economic values and services, the Aswa riverbank is severely degraded by human activities.

“Many people have encroached on wetlands because the production systems elsewhere are failing them. As a result, the Aswa freshwater ecosystem is experiencing increased siltation, reduced water flow volumes and water quality, and declining ability to check storm run-off and floods,” says Dr Alfred Kumakech, a research officer at the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro). Richard Cox Okello Orik, the LC5 chairman of Lira District, agrees.

“A few years ago, we used to have clean spring water. Our ancestors would collect the water and drink it because it was filtered through the sand. But today, we have several waterborne diseases associated with the consumption of dirty water. That means human beings have interfered with nature,” he says.

Alternative livelihood pathways

For communities engaged in sand mining or those whose livelihood depends on the extraction of sand and sediment from water systems, it is important to consider alternative livelihood pathways that are less damaging to the ecosystem and are more sustainable. That means designing livelihood programs that are linked to resource restoration, like restoring the river and shoreline, so it can support fisheries, agriculture, and ecotourism rather than continuing extractive practices that undermine the same resource base.

According to Ocen, governments and development partners can support training, micro-enterprises, and water-based value chains of fisheries, aquaculture, riparian agriculture, and eco-services that depend on healthy ecosystems rather than degraded ones.

“Additionally, monitoring is crucial. If sand mining is continuing illegally or unchecked, even the best livelihood projects may fail because the environmental base continues to decline,” he says. Policy frameworks are needed, as are legislation and regulation of sand mining, incentives for alternative livelihoods, and financial support for transitions.

“Community involvement is key. People need to be engaged in both the resource-use decisions on how much sand is extracted, where, under what conditions, and the livelihood planning.” The time to act is now. The community’s daily struggle highlights the need for sustainable practices and environmental awareness in northern Uganda.

By working together, they can protect this precious wetland and ensure a brighter future for all.

Over view

The Aswa River basin drains an area of 27,677 square kilometres and covers 15 districts in northeastern Uganda. The districts included Abim, Agago, Alebtong, Amuria, Amuru, Gulu, Kaabong, Kitgum, Kole, Kotido, Lamwo, Lira, Otuke, Oyam, and Pader.

This fragile freshwater ecosystem is a key source of water for domestic use, firewood and charcoal, pasture and water for livestock, agriculture, fish, raw materials for the local handicraft industry, and sand for construction. The ecosystem also provides crucial regulating, supporting, and cultural services for the community.

Despite these immense environmental and socio-economic values and services, the Aswa riverbank is severely degraded by human activities.

“Many people have encroached on wetlands because the production systems elsewhere are failing them. As a result, the Aswa freshwater ecosystem is experiencing increased siltation, reduced water flow volumes and water quality, and declining ability to check storm run-off and floods,” says Dr Alfred Kumakech, a research officer at the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO).

General Manager Editorial: Daniel Kalinaki

Managing Editor NMG-U: Allan Chekwech

Weekend Editor: Robert Madoi

Editor Sustainability Hub: Gillian Nantume

Features Editor: Caesar Abangirah

Contributor: Charity Akullo

