How preventable blindness is robbing Ugandans of sight

Total sight loss and other visual impairments are an increasing concern, affecting both young and old Ugandans and depriving many of their independence and livelihood.

The disability, which impacts about six percent of the population, is largely driven by preventable and treatable conditions, including cataracts, uncorrected refractive errors (near- or far-sightedness), glaucoma, trachoma, and infections like onchocerciasis (river blindness), according to health experts.

Stories, such as those of Paul Odongo from Apac District and Tarsis Kentama from Kabarole District, highlight the devastating impact of untreated eye diseases and the difficulty in accessing timely care.

Odongo, a retired pharmacist, underwent eye operations at Mengo Hospital in April 2021 after experiencing gradual vision loss.

“Five years ago, I started noticing strange changes in my eyes. Each day, when I looked in the mirror, my left eye seemed to be narrowing. But there was no pain,” he says.

Despite this, his vision continued to blur, and soon, he couldn’t perform everyday activities like reading. He sought care at Apac Hospital, but the treatment offered was not effective. With his condition worsening, Odongo travelled 320 kilometres to Mengo Hospital with his family’s support.

He was diagnosed him with cataracts in both eyes. Cataracts are clouded areas that develop on the lens of the eye and are treatable through surgery. “I was operated on for Shs1.2 million, and now I can see again,” he says. Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, the director of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, explains that visual impairment is a growing concern for the government.

He recommends that Ugandans aged 40 and above, as well as those on long-term medication for conditions like diabetes, begin screening for cataracts and other eye diseases to prevent blindness.

“There are seven known risk factors for cataracts: aging, genetic conditions, underlying medical issues, trauma, steroid medication, smoking, and sun exposure,” Dr Kyabayinze notes.

Dr Immaculate Atukunda, an eye specialist and lecturer at Makerere University, adds that approximately seven percent of Ugandans have reduced vision.

According to the World Health Organisation, globally, an estimated 43.3 million people were blind in 2020, and 553 million had varying degrees of visual impairment.

Most of these cases were in low- and middle-income countries like Uganda. Research indicates that, between 1990 and 2020, the all-age prevalence of blindness decreased by 28.5 percent, but the number of blind people rose by 50.6 percent, primarily due to population growth and aging.

According to a 2023 study from Mulago Hospital, Moroto Hospital, and Sightsavers, Uganda has not conducted a national eye health survey. However, four sub-national surveys conducted since 2011 reveal that visual impairment affects about one in 11 people over the age of 50.

The 2023 report found that the prevalence of moderate visual impairment or worse ranged from 6.9 percent to 8.9 percent, with most cases being preventable. Researchers also attribute high blindness rates to poor access to eye care, limited awareness, and insufficient basic eye care services in rural areas.

“The leading cause of blindness is unoperated cataracts (39.3 percent), followed by corneal opacities due to trachoma and other causes (32.6 percent),” the report states.

“72 percent of blindness and severe visual impairment were avoidable.”

Challenges in accessing care

Dr Moses Wakaisuka, the president of the National Association of Ophthalmology Clinical Officers and Cataract Surgeons, highlights the challenge of diagnosing eye diseases due to a lack of proper equipment in health facilities.

“Diagnosis is difficult because few ophthalmology clinics have the necessary tools, such as ophthalmoscopes. Many times, people are misdiagnosed because the right equipment is unavailable,” he explains. As a result, patients often receive incorrect diagnoses.

“In some cases, cataract patients are identified in the community, but when they reach the treatment centre, it turns out they don’t have cataracts. This issue could be resolved with the right equipment,” Dr Wakaisuka adds.

Innovations

Dr Atukunda says there are promising innovations aimed at addressing these challenges. For example, a recent study by researchers from Makerere University, Busitema University, and the University of St Andrews in Scotland validated a low-cost, solar-powered device, called Arclight, which effectively diagnoses preventable eye diseases in low-resource settings. Arclight was shown to be as accurate as a portable slit lamp for diagnosing conditions like cataracts, trachoma, corneal ulcers, and conjunctivitis.

Primrose Magala, the founder of Eye Health Africa, also advocates for the training and recruitment of more eye specialists and better equipment in health facilities. She highlights their recent surgical camp at Mulago hospital, where more than 100 people received eye diagnoses and surgeries.

Government and NGO efforts Dr Kyabayinze notes that the government is actively recruiting more eye care specialists and working with partners like Eye Health Africa, Sight savers, and the Overseas Pakistani Global Foundation Africa (OPGFA) to increase screenings and treatment for eye patients.

OPGFA, for example, recently conducted a 10-day free eye surgery camp at their Ntinda hospital, serving 3,000 patients and performing 551 cataract surgeries.

Since the programme’s inception five years ago, OPGFA has conducted more than 9,500 surgeries and provided care for more than 53,000 people.

“We aim to build a specialised eye hospital, and we need more land for this project,” Mr Sikandar Iftikhar, the OPGFA’s director, says. While OPGFA offers subsidised spectacles for Shs10,000, they also provide free glasses for patients who cannot afford to pay.

The case of river blindness

Mr Kentama from Kabarole District shares his story of vision loss due to river blindness, a parasitic infection. Mr Kentama contracted the disease in 1976 while working on a tea estate. The infection caused blurred vision, which eventually led to permanent blindness in one eye.

“When I started getting treatment in 1996, the condition improved, but I had already lost sight in one eye,” Mr Kentama recalls.

River blindness is caused by a parasitic worm, and with timely treatment, it can be prevented. The introduction of ivermectin in the 1990s has significantly reduced the incidence of blindness from the disease.

The 2017 Global Burden of Disease Study estimated that 1.15 million people with onchocerciasis had vision loss. However, mass ivermectin treatment programmes have significantly decreased the prevalence of the disease in Uganda.