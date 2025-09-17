How separation of powers failed in Uganda

The doctrine of separation of powers is a fundamental pattern for the constitutional governance of any democracy. It is the idea of dividing the Judiciary, Legislature, and the Executive as independent but interdependent bodies that make up a government. The belief dates back to ancient Greece and the Roman Empire days but was fashioned by the French political philosopher Montesquieu in his 1748 work on political theory, “The Spirit of Laws.” According to the Justice Benjamin Odoki-Constitutional Commission report, the doctrine was originally developed as a means of preventing tyranny, as concentrating power in one individual or organ of the state tends to be corrupting and result in dictatorship.

“One solution is to demarcate state organs and define their powers so that each organ operates within its designated sphere. At the same time, each organ keeps check upon and balances the others. Traditionally, the state has been regarded as comprising three main organs: the executive, legislature, and judiciary,” the abridged report reads in part. In the past constitutional orders, the Commission averred that “the more effective implementation of this principle is essential because the executive has tended to be very powerful and has either overridden or misused the other organs.”

Before being collated into the project called Uganda by the colonial government, the kingdoms and chiefdoms operated disparate systems of administration, but largely with the kings or chiefs wielding immense power, without limitations. According to constitutional law expert Kabumba Busingye, from 1894 when project Uganda was started by the Imperial British East African Company (IBEAC), first as a commercial entity and after running bankrupt interested the missionaries to convince the British government to take over, then came the 1902 Order in Council which empowered the commissioner to make ordinances for the colonial administration of justice to appoint, discipline, and dismiss public officers.

“The commissioner combined both executive and legislative powers,” Dr Kabumba said. Then came the 1920 Order in Council that consolidated colonial rule, establishing a formal government structure with the commissioner becoming governor, an Executive Council, and a Legislative Council (LEGCO), where Africans were not represented until 1945. Uganda’s first general elections were held in October to choose representatives in LEGCO, the predecessor of the Parliament. DP won 43 seats and UPC 37 seats. The elected representatives would travel for the September 1961 Lancaster House Conference that negotiated the Independence Constitution in 1962.

New script, old problems

While the Constitution has been variously panned by historians as a compilation of compromises between political interest groups and demands by Buganda and the Central government, it provided for the division of powers for the three arms. It, however, left a shade of grey between the functions of the ceremonial President in Buganda’s King, Edward Muteesa I, and the Prime Minister Milton Obote, which would erupt into the February 1966 crisis and propel Uganda into a political quicksand to date. In that crisis, Obote suspended Mutesa as president, ordered the attack on the latter’s palace in Mengo without ministerial consultation, and announced a new constitution in April 1966 that merged the office of the ceremonial President and Prime Minister as the Executive President, who as the Head of government was a member of parliament. In effect, this fused the executive and legislature.

The Judiciary was put to the test in two cases, of Grace Stuart Ibingira and others vs Uganda (1966) EA 305, in which the detention was contested on grounds inconsistent with the Deportation Ordinance in the 1962 Constitution, and Uganda vs Commissioner of Prisons Ex Parte Matovu, which centred around sacrificing personal liberty in the interest of upholding 'law and order' as the Executive objective. A new Constitution that abolished all kingdoms, established a centralised government with wide latitude, and consolidation of executive powers was promulgated in September 1967. Several elements of the 1967 Constitution spilled over into the 1995 Constitution.

Nonetheless, according to the Odoki commission report, during consultations, the population demanded that the powers of the President, who heads the Executive, be controlled “first by ensuring direct election by the people, who should thereby have control over him or her and second, by putting effective checks on the executive powers he or she exercises.” The population also demanded controls to limit abuses of power by the armed forces and strengthening the role of the legislature and guaranteeing the independence of the judiciary. In primary school social studies taught in the late-1990s, pupils were taught that the legislature makes laws enforced by the executive and interpreted by the judiciary.

Thirty years down the road, the country is at a crossroads regarding the separation of powers, the problem compounded by quantity and quality in the legislature and the fusion of the NRM government and the executive. The blurred lines between the executive and the ruling party leave a lot of room for misdiagnosis of the country’s problems and priorities and the misapplication of laws. The executive also tended to apply the carrot, dangling money to MPs to consider legislations such as in the removal of term limits, and the stick in the removal of the age limit to allow President Museveni to contest for the third and sixth terms, respectively.



Blurred lines

Other times, legislation and policies that serve regime interests or go against logic, such as the controversial UPDF Act and Rationalisation of Government Agencies and Public Expenditure (RAPEX), were pushed through the NRM parliamentary caucus and not necessarily through the legislature. The legislature had, in recent years, even normalised budget corruption; tampering, cutting, reallocating, and adjusting allocations in the approved national budget passed by the House and stamped by the executive.

It wasn’t until a group of MPs were arrested and charged, but the practice had been openly ongoing for a few years. Other times the executive would allow the legislature onto the feeding frenzy, especially in passing contentious supplementary budgets. The Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao concurred that the relationship between the Executive and the Legislature has largely become transactional.

“…there are brokers for that kind of money. These brokers go to the President, and even when they generally believe that they should vote in support of a government policy, they make it appear to the President that it is going to be hard. And then they tell the President that members are broke, please organise some money for them, and when that money is organised, it is a kind of tit for tat, scratch my back, I scratch yours,” Mr Mao lamented, citing the Shs5m that was paid to the majority NRM-leaning parliament to purge term limits in 2005. Mr Mao added that even without that money, “I think many of the MPs would not want to defy the executive, so money is a kind of a lubricant. So now they vote the way the President wants with less friction.”

In several judgments, the courts have underlined the doctrine of separation of powers, but usually in relation to the legislature. For instance, when parliament issue reports that are challenged in court or stopping parliamentary inquiries in matters being heard in court. However, most times it is the executive that is overbearing, sometimes peppered with explicit or implicit threats, on both the judiciary and the legislature. Dr Kabumba said the problem grew out of hand once term limits were scrapped, paving the way for President Museveni’s life presidency. “Once the 2005 amendment happened, for all intents and purposes, the Constitution collapsed,” Dr Kabumba argued, adding: “So you have that one person who continues to grow in power and influence and money and control of the military; so you have an overbearing presidency.”

Dreams deferred

Lawyer Sarah Kasande averred that the Constitution itself, as a document, contained great aspirations. “We've seen what I would describe as Executive overreach. Rather than respecting the independence of these organs, the Executive has actually gone out of its way to make them subordinate to its will. You saw the most, I call it obscene, where the Speaker of Parliament proclaimed that she exists to serve the interests of the President, the Executive. And yet we citizens of Uganda vested Parliament with a mandate to hold the Executive accountable, to check its powers,” Ms Kasande argued.

Some critics have described the current 11th parliament as the worst in Uganda’s legislative history.

The Odoki Commission report also provided for the establishment of other organs such as the Inspectorate of Government, Uganda Human Rights Commission, and Auditor General, to keep the executive, judiciary, and legislature in check regarding, among others, accountability. There is a general consensus that both the Inspectorate of Government and Uganda Human Rights Commission have been rendered ineffectual, part of the wider institutional dysfunction plaguing both the central and local government.

Endemic corruption has permeated every pocket of government as it has continued to cripple service delivery, while the Inspectorate of Government is accused of turning into a barking dog. More than one year later since the Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya announced launching a wide-ranging probe into claims of abuse of office and unethical conduct in parliament following the #Ugandparliamentexhibition on the X (formerly Twitter), her office went quiet on the investigations report.

Conversely, prior to being appointed IGG, which office was established by Article 13 of the 1995 Constitution to promote adherence to the rule of law and foster the elimination of corruption, abuse of authority, and public office, Ms Kamya, once a vocal critic of President Museveni and stood for president in 2011 on Uganda Federal Alliance Party ticket, had variously argued that the excessive executive powers in the current arrangement were partly to blame for the dysfunctional state of affairs. The doctrine of separation of powers, as Justice Lillian Tibatemwa-Ekirikubinza argued in the 2013 Constitutional petition of Gerald Karuhanga vs Attorney General both ensures that the different “powers” are given different roles but also holds state institutions accountable.

Accountability