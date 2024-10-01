How to protect Uganda’s elderly against abuse, neglect

According to the recently concluded Uganda Population and Housing Census (June 2024), older persons (those 60 years and above) now constitute five percent of Uganda's 45.9 million people, approximately 2.3 million individuals.

This marks an increase from the 1.7 million recorded in 2016/17.

Globally, the United Nations projects that by 2047, the elderly population will rise to 2.1 billion, significantly increasing the demand for social services targeting vulnerable populations, including older persons.

As the world observes the International Day of Older Persons, this year’s theme is: “Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Older Persons: Everyone’s Responsibility because Ageing is Not Optional.” It highlights the urgent need to raise awareness about elder abuse in all its forms.

Speaking in Parliament last week, the Minister of State for Elderly Affairs, Mr Dominic Mafwabi Gidudu, acknowledged the growing issue of elder abuse in Uganda, calling for stronger protections and increased awareness to safeguard their rights.

"There is a need for the inclusion of elderly issues in government programmes and for community-based initiatives to prevent abuse,’’ he said.

As Uganda celebrates the International Day for Older Persons, Mr Mafwabi calls for collective action."

There is a need for increased funding for elderly programs, improved healthcare services, and specialized care facilities for those without family support,’’ he said.

In promoting the rights and welfare of older persons, Uganda is working towards ensuring a dignified aging process for its elderly citizens. Uganda’s elderly population suffers various forms of abuse, including

Physical abuse: Approximately 25 percent of older persons face assault, battery, or inappropriate restraint, often resulting in injury, pain, or impairment.

Sexual abuse: Non-consensual sexual contact affects an estimated 6.8 percent of elderly Ugandans.

Domestic violence: Around 44.7 percent of older persons experience intimate partner violence, where power and control dynamics cause harm.

Psychological abuse: About 49 percent suffer from emotional or mental anguish inflicted through threats, humiliation, or verbal/non-verbal abuse.

Financial abuse: 46.8 percent of Uganda’s elderly endure financial exploitation, with their funds or resources improperly used or access to them denied.

Neglect and isolation: Alarmingly, 86 percent of older persons face neglect, with caregivers failing to meet their basic needs or provide essential care.

Ms Rehema Namaganda, an advocate for older persons, said much of this abuse goes unreported, leaving many elderly people dependent on well-wishers.

"This negatively affects their health as they fail to access necessary services, especially as many are frail and suffering from various ailments," she said.

Government programs

The SAGE Programme

The Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE) programme currently serves 307,123 older persons aged 80 and above, providing a monthly stipend of Shs25,000. However, the programme’s budget for FY 2024/25 was reduced to Shs100.3b from Shs121bn in FY 2023/24. This threats to cut support for 63,000 senior citizens.

The Special Enterprise Grant for Older Persons (SEGOP)

Introduced in FY 2022/23, SEGOP was allocated Shs5b, targeting those between 60 and 79 years who do not qualify for SAGE. Thus far, it has supported 9,932 older persons in small enterprises. Unfortunately, only Shs3b has been earmarked for FY 2024/25, falling short of the Shs10bn needed to expand the programme.

Parish Development Model (PDM)

Under PDM, older persons were allocated 10 percent of the budget. Yet, fewer than three percent of them benefit from it. Many are excluded by PDM Saccos due to concerns over their ability to repay loans.

"Elderly and frail persons, especially those over 70, lack support options, and recovering loans from them is considered unethical,’’ Mr Mafwabi explained.

Challenges facing older persons

Failing health: With deteriorating health and increasing medical bills, older Ugandans face heightened vulnerability. Traditionally, family members, particularly women, cared for the elderly, but societal shifts have left many without caregivers.

Ms Namaganda pointed out that "increasing educational and career opportunities for women, though positive, have left many elderly people without caretakers".

Eligibility age: There have been ongoing calls to lower the SAGE eligibility age. In 2018, Parliament resolved to reduce the age to 65 within three years. However, this has yet to be implemented.

Insufficient stipends: The Shs25,000 provided by SAGE is insufficient, and there is growing demand for the stipend to be increased to Shs35, 000.

Ms Namaganda advocates for the increase, stating that “older persons are often living undignified lives and an increased stipend will improve their situation.”

Medical care: Many elderly Ugandans need specialised medical services but struggle to access even simple services such as dental services due to infrastructure limitations and a shortage of medical practitioners trained in geriatric care.

"Many do not seek medical help, even for minor ailments, which further deteriorates their health,’’ Ms Namaganda added.

Lack of specialised homes: While the government does not promote institutional care, an increasing number of private homes for older persons have emerged due to weakened family support systems.

The Ministry of Gender is working with the Attorney General to ensure propEr regulation of these homes.





Positive impact

Despite these challenges, Uganda has made strides in improving the welfare of older citizens:

The National Social Protection Strategy was developed to provide a framework for social protection services for vulnerable populations.