How women are falling through PDM’s cracks

The government will need to mend its timeliness of fund disbursement and enhance market access and linkages for women entrepreneurs across the country to ensure the Parish Development Model (PDM) hits the bullseye, a new study has revealed. The study published last week by the Economic Policy Research Centre of Makerere University (EPRC) also tasked the government to enhance financial literacy and business planning skills, which will help women beneficiaries make informed investment decisions. The government launched the poverty alleviation programme in 2022 to help jump-start the rural economy at the grassroots parish level. With each parish receiving Shs100m annually to support enterprise development, the government seeks to transition subsistence households into the money economy. By November 2024, according to Ministry of Finance data, the government had disbursed more than Shs1.9 trillion to parish Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (Saccos).

With each beneficiary household receiving an average of Shs1m for investment in a priority enterprise, the programme is said to have demonstrated a vast scale and ambition, reaching more than 1.9 million beneficiaries across the country. However, in the study titled “Building bridges: Aligning women enterprise investment and farmer realities under Uganda’s PDM,” EPRC researchers detailed how women have continued to languish behind men, youth, elderly, persons with disabilities (PWDs) and other vulnerable groups in terms of gains. The EPRC report details how 40 percent of the total PDM beneficiary farmers, mainly women, have switched enterprises from those that are of high value such as poultry, piggery, and coffee, to low-value enterprises due to long turnaround time and market access constraints.

Of the 40 percent, the varying proportions put women at 14.5 percent, youth at 8.1 percent, elderly at 4.0 percent, PWDs at 1.0 percent while men are at 11.2 percent. The distribution of enterprise selection among the overall beneficiaries has highlighted a preference for food crops (34.4 percent), followed by poultry (17.2 percent) and piggery (12.4 percent). Elsewhere, high-value enterprises such as poultry, piggery, and coffee play second-fiddle to food crops in the assessment of PDM beneficiaries. “This points to constraints that are faced by the beneficiaries in sustaining them. The low application rate for enterprises like coffee (only 5.0 percent of women applied) suggests barriers such as land ownership, financial access, technical knowledge, and the longer gestation period required to yield returns,” the report stated.

According to the data accessed by Business Outlook, women had the highest share of applications for food crop enterprises under the PDM (39 percent). The elderly (9.0 percent) and PWDs (3.0 percent) had the lowest numbers, implying they were more inclined to choose food crops due to the lower capital needs and their role in ensuring household food security. Whereas 36.3 percent of the total PDM beneficiaries are from the relatively poor class, the proportion was found to be lower among women (33.3 percent) and youth (36.5 percent), suggesting that better-off individuals were likely benefiting from such groups. The model of funds disbursement of the Parish Revolving Fund (PRF) across the examined special interest groups under PDM also reveals a strong difference in financial access and preferences among women compared to other groups.

For example, women were found to primarily receive their funds through formal banking channels (48.1 percent), while men (46.6 percent), youth (38.8 percent), elderly (32.1 percent) and PWDs (41.6 percent) relied on other means, suggesting women had better access to or preferred formal banking institutions potentially due to targeted financial inclusion efforts. “Cash-based disbursement was least common among women (8.3 percent) compared to the elderly (19.8 percent) and youth (9.8 percent), implying that women may have better integration into formal financial systems or lower barriers in accessing non-cash transfers. PWDs were most reliant on mobile money (25.8 percent), reflecting possible mobility challenges in accessing banks, while the elderly also leaned more on cash (19.8 percent) and mobile money (17.7 percent), likely due to limited digital literacy or proximity to banking services,” the report stated.

While youth and men showed higher reliance on the Wendi mobile wallet (37.8 percent and 36.2 percent, respectively), this is evidence of greater adaptability to this platform. Conversely, women’s lower usage of the Wendi App (28.3 percent) reflected challenges in navigating digital platforms, trust issues, or limited mobile device ownership, the researchers suggested. It was also found that women’s investment patterns were more conservative, with 21.8 percent of them investing in food crops—only slightly lower than PWDs (44.9 percent), youth (23.6 percent), the elderly (23.8 percent), as well as men and others (27.8 percent).

Women’s limited engagement in high-value enterprises such as poultry (12.4 percent), piggery (12.9 percent), and coffee (5.0 percent) contrasted with PWDs, who invested 23.2 percent in poultry, and youth, who invested relatively more in piggery (14.5 percent) and dairy cattle (7.5 percent). “This reflects structural disadvantages that uniquely affect women such as limited access to productive assets like land, higher exposure to household financial pressures, and greater vulnerability to delayed fund disbursement—with women waiting the longest (9.5 months) compared to men (7.89 months) and PWDs (8.28 months),” the researchers noted.

While the elderly invested heavily in cocoa (14.0 percent), a long-term enterprise, and youth showed some inclination towards micro-enterprises (6.2 percent), women were more inclined to goats (12.3 percent) and micro-enterprises (4.9 percent), highlighting their preference for manageable and flexible ventures requiring minimal capital. Many high-value enterprises require substantial initial investment, and women often lack access to affordable credit and savings mechanisms that would allow them to sustain their businesses. This is said to have been further exacerbated by the high cost of inputs such as quality animal feed, veterinary care, and improved farming technologies. This makes it difficult for women to maintain high-value enterprises, forcing them to shift to food crops or small-scale retail businesses that require lower financial commitment.

The EPRC researchers tasked the government to focus on fastening fund disbursement, strengthening market access through cooperatives and storage facilities, expanding financial literacy and adopting gender-sensitive enterprise selection strategies that provide targeted financial and technical support. The research also established that enterprises like dairy are susceptible to market fluctuations, forcing women to constantly adapt. Moreover, without proper market linkages or cooperative support, women face difficulties in securing buyers, leaving them exposed to price volatility and reduced profitability, forcing them to choose enterprises that offer easier and immediate sales such as food crops or micro-enterprises, to quickly sell products and meet household needs and financial obligations.

Meanwhile, the absence of climate-adaptive infrastructure like irrigation systems, early warning mechanisms, and weather-indexed insurance is also said to be a hurdle now pushing beneficiaries toward short-cycle or micro-enterprises that offer quicker returns. These are typically of lower value and contribute less to long-term economic transformation. Uganda experiences shifts in rainfall patterns that have led to increasingly unpredictable growing seasons for crops and livestock. As reported by 25.3 percent of beneficiaries, this unpredictability, combined with the limited use of irrigation technologies (estimated at less than 1.0 percent nationwide), means that many farmers receive PDM funds too late in the season to invest effectively, making them prone to losses and forcing them to switch enterprises.

A long turnaround time associated with accessing PDM funds explains this observed shift in enterprises, the EPRC noted. The loan application process for the PDM funds is also too lengthy, with limited beneficiary engagement. Women (9.5 months) tend to wait longer to access PDM funds than men (7.89 months) and PWDs (8.28 months). Women frequently rely on the PDM disbursement, making them more vulnerable to the consequences of delays. The delayed access to funds means that some planned high-value enterprises may no longer be feasible, forcing women to shift quickly to enterprises with immediate profitability. The uncertainty surrounding disbursements has discouraged women from committing to long-term enterprises.



