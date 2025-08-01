How women are trafficking young girls to Kalangala

Its midmorning and Fatuma Nakabuye is sweeping the compound at Camp David, in Mwena Village, Ssemawundo Parish, Bufumira Island. The Camp is home to the white pastor who rescued her from the life of depravity she was living. Nakabuye has lived on the island for 12 years. Previously, she lived in Kawempe Division in Kampala City. She was approached by a woman who told her there was a new restaurant opening in Kalangala District that needed young women to work as waitresses. She was 19 years old. “That woman also lived in Kawempe so it was easy for her to persuade me. She persuaded three other girls and paid our transport fare,” Nakabuye recalls.

When the four young women arrived on Bufumira Island, instead of being taken to a restaurant, they were ushered into a bar and handed over to the proprietress. “The bar owner told us she would give us a salary of Shs1,000 per day and one meal. Our role was to attract men to her bar. The situation here in Kalangala is that you have to find a man to look after you,” Nakabuye explains. The young woman slept with different men every night. There were rooms behind the bar and every girl who was not employed as a waitress was assigned a room. The waitresses slept under the counter in the bar. “For every man I slept with, I paid the bar owner a cut of Shs2,000. She did not dictate how much I charged the client, so the rest of the money was mine. A beautiful girl could sleep with more than six men in a day. The girls who refused to work as prostitutes were sent away without money.

For most of them, the next course of action was to find a man to live with,” Nakabuye notes. In 2016, Chance Ndimubanzi was living in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). She was 19 years old and in Senior Four. A stranger came to her village and informed the elders that a school in Kampala City was seeking to recruit French teachers. Without second thought, Ndimubanzi jumped on the opportunity. “She told us French teachers were paid Shs300,000 per month. I was excited. I thought she meant 300,000 Congolese francs. It was a lot of money, so I escaped from school. We travelled by boat and I kept asking her if we had to cross a lake to reach Kampala City,” Ndimubanzi reminisces. When the travellers arrived in Kalangala, the young girl asked if they were in Kampala. She was told to be patient until morning. “In the morning, she brought a man to me.

Apparently, he had paid her money to buy for him a wife from DRC. I was that wife. I did not want him. I told them I did not travel to Uganda to get married. I wanted to go back home,” she says. The woman kicked Ndimubanzi out of her house. The girl did not have money on her. She wandered around the landing site until she found a woman who spoke her Swahili. The woman took her in, and fed her for a year. “In the second year, I gave up fighting. I found a man who wanted me and I gave birth to two children. Then, he left me. I did not have money to pay rent and feed the children,” Ndimubanzi explains. It was only after three years had passed that the young woman called her parents and told them about her ordeal. They thought she had died. Today, Ndimubanzi works in a bar but refuses to specify what exactly she does in the bar. “A woman gave me that job so that I could get money to feed my children and pay my rent. However, I would not advise a girl to take up a job offer on these islands,” she notes.

Repeatedly trafficked While Nakabuye and Ndimubanzi were enticed onto the islands when they were 19 years old, Agnes Nakayiza, a resident of Kkusu Island, was not so lucky. From Igara, in Mitooma District, Nakayiza was originally called Molly Kyomuhendo. However, today, at 34 years, she does not remember where her village is. “I grew up with my grandmother because my mother abandoned me when I was three-months-old. My grandmother had a friend who lived in Katwe in Kampala City. In 2003, when I was 10, she handed me to him because he claimed to know where to find my mother,” Nakayiza narrates. It turned out, though, that the man’s friend had sent him for a housemaid. When they arrived in Kampala, he took Nakayiza to the woman’s home. “He left me there, saying he was going to find my mother. I never saw him again. I did not understand Luganda.

However, the tenant living next to our room could speak Runyankole. I told her I wanted to go back to my grandmother,” she says. The tenant - who was a woman - assured the girl that she would take her to the bus park but instead, they boarded a taxi to Kajjansi Town in Wakiso District. “We went to her sister’s home. I think she was paid for every girl she brought. She told me her sister would look after me. There were several girls in the home and every night, cars came to pick them. They returned in the morning. I was confused,” Nakayiza recounts. After three days, Nakayiza went to an old shopkeeper near the home and asked her to help her escape. The shopkeeper was a woman. “She told me her daughter lived in Entebbe and would gladly take me to work in her hotel. I was excited. I had heard that the airport was in Entebbe and I was eager to see it. Instead, though, at Abaita Ababiri, we branched off to Kasenyi Landing Site,” she recalls.

Nakayiza says she was shocked when the old woman’s daughter led her towards a boat laden with sacks of charcoal and produce. The tout was calling for passengers intending to travel to Bufumira Island. “I have a phobia for the lake so I started screaming. She instructed some men to carry me to the boat. It was around 8pm. When we reached Bufumira, we went to the woman’s home. She is very wealthy, with several workers. They were calling her ‘Maama Shamim,’” she says. Nakayiza says in the morning, several men almost broke down Maama Shamim’s door, saying they had heard that she had brought a new girl with her. “I was young, and I was scared. The woman told me to escort her to the landing site.

I thought she was taking me to the hotel to start working. However, we entered a room. All I could see was alcohol,” Nakayiza explains. Maama Shamim told the girl that she was going to work in the bar, and began showing her how to measure the potent gin. “I had heard that girls were sex workers. When I signalled that I wanted to return to my grandmother, she told me to refund the Shs60,000 she had spent on my transport fare. In my entire life, I had never held Shs5,000,” Nakayiza says. Beaten, Nakayiza went to work, cleaning the chairs and tables in the bar. Before long, customers came calling, eager to see the new girl. “Every man wanted to touch me as I served him his drink. I did not understand what was happening.

They said my body was fresh. Those men whispered many dirty words in my ears. Some made bets about who would go first with me,” she says. When one man pulled her to sit on his lap, the girl hit him hard on the forehead with a glass and ran out of the bar. At the landing site, she met a Munyankole man who listened to her ordeal. He promised to help her by taking her to live with his sister on Kkusu Island. However, it turned out that his sister also had a bar and she was eager to put Nakayiza to work. “It was the local council chairman who rescued me. He threatened to arrest that woman if she made me work in her bar. He instructed her to take me to her home to work as a housemaid,” Nakayiza notes.

After four years, Nakayiza got a boyfriend who took her to live with him. He was a fisherman. They had two children and in July 2011, he drowned while on a fishing expedition. Today, she owns a stall where she sells vegetables and charcoal and uses the proceeds to pay her children’s school fees. “I am tired of this island. Every day, I pray for a Good Samaritan who can find me a job on the main land, even if it is to work on a farm. I have never loved this lake,” she narrates sorrowfully. The experiences of these women come to life everyday, in the many young girls being ferried to the islands, under the pretext of working in the service industry.





