Human-induced climate disaster ravages northern part of Uganda

On August 14, residents of Aduu Village, Amuria Parish, Aloi Sub-county in Alebtong District, entered their houses to escape the torrential rain that had been pouring for hours.

However, that dark and stormy night turned into a fight for survival for three brave siblings: Bernard Awira, 14, Dominic Opio, 10, and Justin Odong, 8. As usual, the children said their prayers before going to sleep on two locally-made papyrus mats, which were spread on a floor smeared with cow dung in a grass-thatched hut.

“Being the big boy, I slept on one mat and covered myself with a bedsheet, while Opio and Odong shared the other mat and bedsheet,” Awira, a Primary Four pupil at the nearby Awiny Primary School, recalls. At exactly 3am, the children were awoken by the coldness and sound of rushing water.

Their home was being swallowed by the rising waters of the nearby River Moroto. Panic set in as they realised their backyard was becoming part of the river. They quickly held onto each other and opened the door. The water was waist-deep, and it was rising fast. In the blink of an eye, the children made a life-saving decision. They spotted a nearby mango tree and made a dash for it.

The water was churned around their legs, but they managed to grab onto the tree trunk and pull themselves up. As they climbed higher, these brave children made an alarm, which woke up their parents, who were sleeping in another grass-thatched hut, about 70 metres away.

“When we came out of our hut, we found the children were safe on top of the tree. However, four bags of groundnuts, two bags of maize, 60 kilogrammes of beans, and other household items were destroyed. Two days later, our hut collapsed,” says Isaac Odongo, the children’s father. So far, two deaths have been reported in the district following the worst flooding in decades that has left a trail of destruction and despair in districts across northern Uganda.

Data from the area disaster management committee shows that at least 66 grass-thatched huts, one semi-permanent house, and five toilets have collapsed. A total of 2,591 acres of cassava, 2,210 acres of sim sim, 566 acres of groundnuts, and 798 acres of maize have been destroyed by the floods triggered. Additionally, 695 toilets are waterlogged.

This climatic disaster has affected 3,978 households (715 in Adwir, 672 in Okomo, 706 in Alololo, and 796 in Ocokober parishes in Adwir Sub-county; 310 households in Baya and 291 in Oculokori parishes in Omoro Sub-county; 185 households in Amuria, and 162 households in Anara, and 141 in Alebtong parishes in Aloi Sub-county).

Contributing factors

The Alebtong District Disaster Management Committee blames the situation on unregulated charcoal burning, which,has led to the cutting down of several trees. This practice reduces the soil’s ability to absorb water, increasing surface runoff and flood risk.

“Other factors include poor agricultural practices like overgrazing and cultivation on steep slopes, which have led to soil erosion, increased runoff, and silting of River Moroto. The destruction of wetlands in the affected areas has also reduced the soil’s capacity to hold water, leading to flooding,” says Franco Olaboro, the district’s chief administrative officer (CAO) and the chairperson of the disaster management committee.

Alebtong District chairperson David Kennedy Odongo says six primary schools have been submerged in the flood waters.

“These include Alebelebe, Adwir, Ajobi, Angicakide, Alololo, and Angem primary schools. We are worried that by the opening of the next school term, the schools might not offer a conducive environment to learners. The floods have not spared Adwir Health Centre III, Adwir Sub-county headquarters, and Adwir police post either,” he says.

A total of 416.3 kilometres of district roads, 160 kilometres of national road network, and 1,225 kilometres of community access roads in the district have been destroyed by the downpour that has lasted for almost three weeks.

Major roads and bridges (Okuro-Odeye road, Ayumo and Okuro bridges, Okuro to Otuke in Adwir, Baya, Moroto-Otuke) were destroyed, and Lira - Aloi to Otuke is about to get cut off.

“That means accessibility for trade, health referrals, and community mobility is affected. We are worried that the delivery of medical supplies to far-off areas will not be easy. The situation is alarming and demands immediate attention and intervention,” Odongo explains.

Like the rest of Uganda, agriculture is the main economic activity in northern Uganda. Farmers engage in mostly subsistence farming to feed their families and then, sell the surplus to raise money to meet other family needs such as health and education.

A man uproots groundnuts from a flooded garden in Amuria Parish, Aloi Sub-county, Alebtong District, on August 21, 2025. PHOTO/BILL OKETCH

Residents say they must be supported with a good road network to transport their goods to the market if the community is to exploit the potential of agriculture. Patrick Alengo, the LC3 councillor representing Anara Parish, describes the situation as pathetic.

“The most affected villages in this parish include Anir, Ogogong, and Awuwu villages. Three families displaced by the floods are now living in the home of the LC1 chairman of Onir Village. The affected people are helpless. Our people rely on their food crops, but all the gardens have been submerged. They only escaped with their animals,” he says.

The effects

Olaboro appeals to both the central government and development partners to come to the rescue of the affected persons because there is no specific budget, both at the sub-county and district levels, to cater for emergency response.

“We will appreciate their help in whichever sector they can support. Their support will give hope to our people until the situation improves. The affected households are in urgent need of food and non-food aid like mobile toilets and tarpaulin to give them some basic survival,” he notes.

Rose Auma, a 50-year-old resident of Obanga-kura A Village in Amuria Parish, says her cassava tubers have started rotting. “The uprooted cassava is also rotting at home because there is no sunlight to dry it. We are going to die of hunger and disease if no urgent action is taken to save us from this disaster,” she laments.

Another resident, Patrick Okeng, 45, says his two-acre garden of cassava, three-acre garden of maize, and two-acre garden of soybeans have been submerged by the floods.

“Out of the seven children God has blessed us with, five are in school. However, now that our livelihood has been affected, there is no way we can educate our children,” he says.

The district leadership, however, assures the affected communities that they have already provided the information to the right authorities for immediate intervention. The situation is the same in Otuke District. Some of the trees planted by the community in an attempt to mitigate the effects of climate change have been destroyed.

Currently, people heading to Otuke are being welcomed by floods at Kaguta Bridge at the border with Lira, Apak, and Amonmaka bridges at the border with Alebtong District.

At Kaguta Bridge, people crossing to the other side with motorcycles pay Shs5,000 to young and energetic youth, who carry the motorcycles across the flooded section of the busy road. Each individual pays Shs1,000 in order to cross the bridge using a rickety wooden boat. The same rates apply for those using the Aloi-Otuke road via the Apak Bridge.

“We push a vehicle across the bridge at a cost of Shs10,000. Children going for their holidays with luggage are charged Shs5,000. On August 20, I earned Shs85,000,” says Alex Odero, one of the young men helping people navigate the bridge. All the sub-counties in Otuke District where River Moroto passes have been heavily affected by floods. This kind of disaster last ravaged northern Uganda in 1984.

Olaboro urges caution

“The floodwater is prone to contamination. So, we also need water purifying tablets for the safety of the people. I urge the members of the community to take care of themselves because the floods are still spreading. You need to check on the houses you are sleeping in. When you see any threat, it is better to sleep outside. If the house collapses on you and your children, there will be loss of lives,” he says.

Olaboro also warns of the risks faced by children playing in the submerged and abandoned toilets and houses. Disturbingly, when our reporter visited Onir Village, Anara Parish in Aloi Sub-county, Alebtong District, on August 21, he bumped into a schoolgirl washing fresh cassava in a flooded road before chewing it.

In other villages, some children were seen moving towards the flooded areas.

People use a boat to cross Kaguta Bridge at the Lira-Otuke border on August 20, 2025. PHOTO/BILL OKETCH

Floods are the most frequent type of natural disaster and occur when an overflow of water submerges land that is usually dry. Floods are often caused by heavy rainfall, rapid snowmelt, or a storm surge from a tropical cyclone or tsunami in coastal areas, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Floods can cause widespread devastation, resulting in loss of life and damage to personal property and critical public health infrastructure. In 2022, majority of the 27.7 million children affected by flooding were among the most vulnerable and are at high risk of a multitude of threats, including death by drowning, disease outbreaks, lack of safe drinking water, malnutrition, disruption in learning, and violence, according to the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef)

Disaster

Data from Alebtong District Disaster Management Committee shows that at least 66 grass-thatched huts, one semi-permanent house, and five toilets have collapsed. A total of 2,591 acres of cassava, 2,210 acres of sim sim, 566 acres of groundnuts, and 798 acres of maize have been destroyed by the floods triggered.

Additionally, 695 toilets are waterlogged. This climatic disaster has affected 3,978 households (715 in Adwir, 672 in Okomo, 706 in Alololo, and 796 in Ocokober parishes in Adwir Sub-county; 310 households in Baya and 291 in Oculokori parishes in Omoro Sub-county; 185 households in Amuria, and 162 households in Anara, and 141 in Alebtong parishes in Aloi Sub-county.