Inside Uganda’s oil well emergency control plan

Active oil drilling has been intensified at Kingfisher Development Area (KFDA), which is located in Kikube District, approximately 215km northwest of Kampala, ahead of the first oil production, which is anticipated for between late next year and early 2027.

Last month, officials from the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC-Uganda Ltd), the developer of KFDA, revealed that 15 out of the 17 oil wells required to commence production had been completed.

CNOOC Uganda Ltd is developing a Central Processing Facility (CPF) with a capacity of 40,000 barrels of oil per day, 31 wells (11 injectors and 20 producers), which are being drilled on four well pads, 19km of flow-lines to connect the fields to the CPF, and a 12-inch feeder pipeline from the CPF in Buhuka to the export hub.

At full capacity, the KFDA will have 31 oil well pads and shall produce 40,000 barrels of crude oil per day during production. Mr Dennis Mulondo, a geologist at CNOOC Uganda Ltd, told reporters last month about the progress and the science behind the drilling operations.

“We have the onshore drilling operations on which we are going to build 31 wells on four pads. The 31 wells will have 20 producers, and 11 are water injectors,” he said.

To avoid incidents resulting from drilling and to swiftly handle them in case they erupt before causing harm to both the environment and personnel, CNOOC Uganda Ltd contracted CNOOC EnerTech International (U) Limited (CenerTech), a Chinese firm, and its Ugandan counterpart, Infiniti Line International Limited, to provide well control emergency support.

The duo formulated a well control management plan specifically addressing the prevention and management of uncontrolled hydrocarbon releases (blowouts) from oil and gas wells.

CenerTech is currently the only company in Uganda with well-controlled emergency equipment, fully equipped to understand any emergency drills and situations that may arise due to well drilling.

The Well Control Emergency Project in the Kingfisher oilfield was established in October 2024 to address the prevention and management of uncontrolled hydrocarbon releases (blowouts) from oil and gas wells.

Mr Zhang Jiansheng, the deputy general manager of CenerTech Uganda, explained that the first batch of equipment and two expatriates were brought to the site last year.

“Last month, the second batch of equipment arrived and was commissioned successfully. Now the well control team includes two expatriate team leaders, two expatriate team members, and five local team members. I am proud to say, the first Well Control Emergency Base in Uganda is officially up and running,” he said.

He added: “Since it is a three-hour drive on road between Kingfisher oilfield and Tilenga oilfield, our well control equipment and team can cover any kind of well control requirement in Tilenga oilfield. We can talk with TotalEnergies to see how we can work together to keep all drilling and well-completion operations in Uganda safe and smooth.”

The two partners hosted a public lecture on Well Control Emergency Technology between September 25 and 26. Mr Ivan James Kusasira, the founder and managing director of Infiniti Line International Ltd, explained the significance of having an oil well control emergency plan.

“The significance of well control is more than a technical discipline; it is the very foundation of a safe and sustainable oil and gas industry because it protects lives, preserves our environment, and safeguards national investment…This initiative is not only about readiness, but about responsibility. It is a statement that Uganda is committed to operating at the highest global standards, where safety and excellence are the pillars of our oil story,” he said.

Mr Zhang said: “…equipment and facilities are only part of the story. What really matters is technical transfer and local capacity building. That’s why we’re so glad to be working closely with Infiniti Line International together; we believe that all the relevant knowledge, technology, and skills will be transferred effectively to Ugandan professionals.”

He added, “…that’s why we organise the first workshop as per the requirement of the agreement- we call it a public lecture. Over the next two days, we’ll arrange basic knowledge introduction, technical and equipment introduction, simulations, and real well control case studies. It’s interactive and practical. So please, make the most of it - ask questions, join the discussions, and share your experiences.”

Uganda in 2020 experienced an oil spill scare when one of the eight geothermal exploration holes that were being drilled by Royal Techno Industries Ltd in Kibiro Village, Kigorobya Sub-county in Hoima District exploded, causing panic among residents.

The government later launched the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan (NOSCP), which mandates the National Oil Companies to put up structures and plans for preventing oil spills, and invest heavily in preparedness in case incidents arise.

The NOSCP also provided for protection of human health and the environment from oil spills, while clearly defining the different tiers of preparedness/response, established an effective and coordinated national oil spill preparedness and response system, including designating responsible institutions, and provided a system for collaboration on oil spill preparedness and response between licensees and operators, local governments, and the government, including international assistance when necessary.

An oil spill creates an immediate risk of negative effects on human health, including respiratory and reproductive problems, as well as liver and immune system damage. It also affects the everyday lives of humans through secondary consequences such as increased fire hazards and the potential closure of beaches, parks, and fisheries.

Dr Ernst Rubondo, the executive director of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU), in a speech delivered by Mr Ali Ssekatawa, the PAU’s director of legal and corporate affairs, said having well-controlled emergency technology in a country is important because it ensures a rapid, effective response to oil and gas emergencies without relying on foreign assistance, which could cause critical delays.

“This technology, such as blowout preventers, capping stacks, and containment systems, helps protect workers, communities, and the environment from catastrophic spills or explosions. It also strengthens national energy security by reducing downtime in production, lowers financial and reputational risks for operators, and demonstrates regulatory preparedness. Most importantly, it builds local capacity and resilience, allowing the country to handle crises independently while safeguarding both its natural resources and its people,” he said.

He added: “As a regulator, ensuring the safety and wellbeing of both people and the environment is at the core of our mission. In industries like oil and gas, where high-risk operations are the norm and considering the proximity of Kingfisher well pads to Lake Albert, understanding and preparing for potential emergency scenarios is not just a regulatory requirement, but a matter of public and environmental safety.”

Experts contend that emergency well control is a key aspect of risk management in the oil and gas industry. They unanimously contend that the ability to manage an emergency efficiently and effectively, from blowouts to uncontrolled fluid releases, can be the difference between a contained event and a catastrophic disaster.

Mr Ivan James Kusasira said Infiniti Line International Ltd’s role is grounded in excellence, responsibility, and the belief that local expertise must stand at the heart of Uganda’s oil journey.

Uganda’s oil

Uganda discovered its oil in the Albertine graben, and developments by the joint venture partners Total Energies, China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC), and Unoc are going on to have the oil extracted. Uganda’s oil is expected to, at peak production, bring in $2 billion (Shs6.8 trillion) annually in the next five years, and in the long term increase the country’s GDP by around $8.6 billion (Shs29.5 trillion).

The Tilenga Development Area, with a peak production of 190,000 barrels per day when oil extraction starts, is operated by TotalEnergies Exploration and Production (TEPU) on behalf of the joint partners, while CNOOC-Uganda operates KFDA.

TEPU has the majority participating interest of 56.67 percent, CNOOC with 28.33 percent, and UNOC with 15 percent. They are also part of the constructors of the $5 billion (Shs18 trillion), 1443km heated East African Crude Oil Pipeline (Eacop) that will transport Uganda’s waxy crude oil from the oil fields in mid-western Uganda to Tanga port on the Indian Ocean in Tanzania.

From right — Zhang Wenxi (Cenertech Well Control Engineer/Trainer), Zhang Jiag Sheng (Cenertech Deputy Manager, Uganda), Deng Qiang (Cenertech Drilling & Production Company, General Manager Africa), Qiao Xun Shang (General Manager, Cenertech Uganda), Mr. Ali Ssekatawa (Director, Legal and Corporate Affairs), Mr. Ivan James Kusasira (Founder/Managing Director, Infiniti Line International Limited, local content partner to Cenertech), Jia Zhong Wen (CUL Drilling Design Engineer), David Walugembe (Drilling and Completion Engineer, COSL), Chen Pei Hua (Cenertech Well Control Engineer), Sandra Namboozo (Petroleum Engineer, UNOC). PHOTO/BUSEIN SAMILU

In Eacop, TotalEnergies has (62 percent), Unoc – 15 percent, CNOOC – eight percent, and Tanzania’s Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC – 15 percent) under Eacop Ltd.

Previous oil spills

*Exxon Valdez Oil Spill (1989): A tanker ran aground in Alaska’s Prince William Sound, spilling over 11 million gallons of oil.

*Gulf War Oil Spill (1991): As Iraqi troops withdrew from Kuwait, they set fire to oil wells, releasing an estimated 380-520 million gallons of oil into the Persian Gulf.

*MT Haven Explosion (1991): An explosion on a tanker off the coast of Italy resulted in its sinking and the release of 45 million gallons of oil.

*Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill (2010): The most destructive offshore oil spill in history, BP’s Deepwater Horizon rig exploded and sank, leaking an estimated 206 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

*Argo Merchant Oil Spill (1976): A Liberian tanker ran aground due to navigational errors, spilling a large quantity of oil and leading to the formation of NOAA’s Emergency Response Division, notes

*Ixtoc I Oil Spill (1979): An exploratory well exploded in Mexico’s Gulf of Mexico, releasing approximately 140 million gallons of oil.

*Atlantic Empress/Aegean Captain Collision (1979): Two tankers collide during a tropical storm near Trinidad and Tobago, resulting in a major spill