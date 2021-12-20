Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga, commander of the UPDF operations in the east of the DR Congo (centre), and soldiers from the Congolese army on the Mbau-Kamango road in Beni district on December 8. On November 30, the Ugandan air force and artillery shelled areas in Ituri and North Kivu, Congolese provinces bordering Uganda, where bases of the Allied Democratic Forces are said to have been. PHOTO | FILE

Inside UPDF deployment to world’s most volatile pocket

By  EMMANUEL MUTAIZIBWA   &  FREDERIC MUSISI

What you need to know:

  • The deal to allow the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) into the DR Congo was built on a carefully- crafted relationship with Felix Tshisekedi on the eve of Congo’s presidential elections in 2018.

A fortnight ago, the Ugandan army launched artillery and aerial bombardment of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) bases inside the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo). 

