Prime

It took me 28 years to be diagnosed - Akellot

Ms Daniella Akellot who has  classical Ehlers- Danlos Syndromes (EDS), a genetic connective tissue disorder with symptoms including stretchy skin and joint hypermobility. Photo/Courtesy

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • She advises those suffering from rare conditions to research about the symptoms before consulting a specialist.

In this third part (of four) series of covering rare diseases in the country, Ms Daniella Akellot opens up about having classical Ehlers- Danlos Syndromes (EDS), a genetic connective tissue disorder with symptoms including stretchy skin, joint hypermobility and fragile skin easily prone towards getting bruises. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.