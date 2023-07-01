John Jones: 100-year-old World War II veteran

Aged 100, John Jones Sserwanga—the oldest living St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) old boy—stands as a testament to the resilience and the power of a determined spirit.

A World War II veteran, accomplished medical worker, and celebrated journalist, John Jones, as Mr Sserwanga is affectionately known, stays in a neat home in Kyawuunyi-Kanyogoga Village, Kimaanya-Kabonera Municipality in Masaka City. It is there against a backdrop of historical photos, awards and a stack of newspapers that John Jones let Monitor in on his fascinating story.

Born on June 24, 1923 to Yowanna Mukasa Yaakuze and Hellena Nakiwala of Kkingo Village, presently in Lwengo District, John Jones enjoyed a privileged childhood. This owed much to the fact that his father was a county chief for Mawokota. John Jones’s father was the son of Allen Kinaniina, one of the officials who played a pivotal role in the signing of the 1900 Buganda Agreement.

The benefits John Jones’s father enjoyed as an administrator under the colonial administration and Buganda Kingdom included abundant land and the ability to grow various food crops. Aged four, John Jones’s family moved to Mubende after his father took up the position of district inspector under the British Colonial administration.

It was in this new environment that John Jone’s educational journey began. He would surmount challenges posed by a scarcity of formal schools. He had his father to thank. With formal schools primarily reserved for children from royal families, John Jones’s father took matters into his own hands. He hired a private tutor, who later took his son through seven years of primary education.

When John Jones returned to Masaka, his father secured a placement for him at SHACK. Established and run by the White Fathers, the school was an esteemed institution. Its enrolment was typically limited to sons of royal families, chiefs and colonial administrators.

John Jones fondly looks back at his time in SHACK—the sumptuous meals enjoyed and studying a range of subjects such as Mathematics, English, Literature, Science, and Religious Studies. All, he adds, were taught by White teachers.

He also cannot forget that he wore shoes for the first time while at SHACK. At the time—the late 1930s—shoes that covered the whole feet were exclusively worn by Whites, chiefs, and administrators, Princes Ssimbwa, Kalemeera, and Lumaama (sons of the late Kabaka Daudi Chwa II, who joined the college the same year as him).

Fascinated by this unusual sight, John Jones devised a plan to befriend the princes. When their shoes became worn out, Prince Kalemeera generously donated a pair to John Jones, making him the first non-royal student at SHACK to wear shoes. This paved the way for other non-royal learners to wear shoes.

World War II

In 1944, as the grip of World War II tightened, the colonial administration— issued a decree. It demanded chiefs to recruit young, able-bodied men for the war effort. John Jones’ father, a chief in Buganda, faced a difficult decision: comply or risk losing his position.

Amidst resistance from his subjects, who feared for the lives of their sons, John Jones’ father reluctantly chose to fulfil the directive. It was an emotional moment for the family as John Jones, then a senior three student, was abruptly withdrawn from school and presented as a recruit.

Saddened by the unexpected turn of events, John Jones embarked on a journey he had never envisioned. Alongside his friend Mukudde, another renowned figure in Masaka, they were transported to Nairobi in Kenya for rigorous military training. An escape attempt back to Kampala was short-lived as they were apprehended and returned to Nairobi.

John Jones’s fate took a different turn when he was assigned to a medical team and underwent further training at the Masaka School of Comprehensive Nursing in Uganda. Equipped as medical assistants, they were deployed to Nyeri, Kenya, where they joined forces with fellow East African soldiers. From there, they were transported to the battlefields of Burma (now Myanmar), Singapore, and finally India. It’s there that the war eventually came to an end for them.

“The war was very disastrous and claimed most of the lives of my colleagues,” John Jones tells Monitor, adding that he served under the Red Cross Society Ambulance Services during the war.

John Jones was among the African survivors who were honoured in Britain before returning home to much fanfare in 1946. His safe return brought immense joy to his family. Upon returning home, John Jones opted to start on a clean slate by staying in Masaka, where he opened up a health facility.

Journalistic journey

The seeds of John Jones’s passion for journalism were sown during his encounters with Kabaka Muteesa II. When he later learnt that the people who seemed to easily gain access to the king of Buganda were journalists, the rest—as they say—was history. John Jones was bitten by the journalism bug. He began writing stories about Masaka for the Uganda Eyogera newspaper. The thrill of seeing his first article published further fuelled his ambition.

John Jones’s journalistic career progressed when he moved from Masaka to Kampala, working for various newspapers. These included Taifa Empya and the Buganda Kingdom’s Ssekanyolya. He earned the trust and respect of both the public and Kabaka Muteesa II himself.

During the turbulent times leading up to Buganda’s crisis in 1966, John Jones’s reporting played a role in exposing Obote’s hidden plan to abolish cultural institutions. Witnessing the attack on Kabaka’s palace, he risked his life to ascertain whether the king had survived. He later played a telling role in helping Kabaka Muteesa II escape into exile.

The abolition of Ssekanyolya, however, left him jobless. Undeterred, he soon established his own publication—Agafa e Buddu—that suffered a stillbirth. Not long after, he found himself managing a bailiff company. It was not until 2004 that he returned to journalism, working at Radio Buddu.

For close to two decades, John Jones has hosted a weekly historical radio show. After originally sitting in the local radio station’s studio, he nowadays records the show from the comfort of his home due to his advanced age.

This 30-minute programme airs every Saturday, inviting listeners to send in questions that he gleefully answers. Mr Siraje Hassan Magambo, John Jones’ co-host—says his colleague’s institutional memory is priceless.

John Jones reflects on the stark contrast between journalism in his time and the present day. He emphasises the importance of respect and ethical reporting, which were inherent to many a practitioner during the yesteryear. To current media professionals, he advises utilising the Internet to gather well-researched content that educates and informs the public.

Muteesa II link

Asked what his standout reportage of an event was, in a heartbeat he mentions the attack on the Lubiri.

“Gunshots pierced the peaceful night, jolting me awake in Kabuusu area. It soon became clear that an attack was unfolding at Kabaka’s palace. Determined to find answers, I decided to camouflage myself and park near the palace in my car, hoping to confirm if Kabaka Muteesa had escaped the terror,” he recalls, adding, “My hopes faded as I witnessed military trucks transporting countless bodies to Luzira port where they were dumped into the lake.”

A week later, Kitayimbwa Mumiransanafu, the Mawogola County chief, arrived at his home at the behest of the Kabaka. He was escorted to Mawogola where Kabaka Muteesa had sought refuge at the late Angellina Nabakooza’s home. The sight was surreal, but he had little time to process it. He returned to Kampala, silently participating in the plans to ensure Kabaka’s safe passage out of the country.

“When news reached me of his successful arrival in London, UK, Mr Kitayimbwa visited my home to share the joyous outcome. Television sets were scarce, so I hurriedly drove to a local bar with a TV,” he says, adding that—much to the joy of his subjects—the evening news bulletin featured Kabaka’s arrival as the lead story.

Sadly, John Jones never had the opportunity to reunite with the Kabaka as he passed away while in exile—something he still feels so sad about.

In those tumultuous times, John Jones bore witness to history. He says memories of those events will forever remain etched in his mind, serving as a testament to the challenges faced by our nation and the resilience of its people.

When asked about the secret to his longevity, John Jones humbly attributes it to God’s will. He cherishes the company of others, believing it to be therapeutic against stress.

Regarding his family, he maintains privacy, but it is known that many of his children reside in Sweden, Canada, and the US.

View on friendships

John Jones is adorned with numerous awards, medals, and certificates, but he believes true riches lie in the friendships he has forged and the fame he has gained over the years.

Notably, he received a victory medal in London after World War II. Recently, St Henry’s College Kitovu feted him for being the sole remaining living old student from the first three generations.

Before that, in April 2020, the Kabaka (king) of Buganda bestowed upon him the kingdom’s prestigious award, recognising his extraordinary service and dedication.

John Jones, a centenarian, was honoured at a special celebration held at Laston Gardens in Masaka.