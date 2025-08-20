Justice Okalany urges ‘public pressure’ to tackle climate justice, male dominance in courts

A high-level workshop in Kampala has placed the spotlight on Uganda’s strained judiciary, entrenched gender inequality, and the mounting pressures of climate change, with Ugandan High Court Justice Susan Okalany urging “public pressure” to establish environmental courts and dismantle male dominance in top judicial management.

A UN official (C) amongst ttendees followowing proceedings during a high-level workshop on gender and climate issues in Kampala on August 19, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT

The event, hosted at UNICEF headquarters under the UNDP-backed Global Women CSO Environmental Human Rights Defenders Flagship Program, drew women-led civil society groups, youth coalitions, policymakers and development partners.

'Chameleone pace of decision-making'

Justice Okalany, currently Deputy Head of the International Crimes Division, painted a grim picture of the court system, warning that the pace of justice is crippling both citizens and judges and derailing environmental justice.

“They say judges are expensive, but we are about 100 judges for more than 45 million people—MPs are more than 100,” she said, adding: “After I was appointed to head circuit in Mbale in 2016, it was by God’s grace and a miracle that I handled about 600 cases in about four years at a court in Mbale that averages almost 4,000 cases.”

People listen as High Court Justice Suzan Okalany (not in picture) delivers her keynote address at a high-level workshop on gender and climate issues at the UNICEF headoffices in Kampala on August 19, 2025. PHOTO/COURTESY

The judge likened the process to moving at “a Chameleone pace,” adding that the toll on the judiciary is as physical as it is institutional.

“Because of our sedentary lifestyles, judges have to go to India for treatment of back problems,” she noted before furthering her sharpest criticism to gender inequality in the judiciary.

“Everywhere in the judiciary, top management is men. Many women judges head circuits upcountry, but as soon as you come to Kampala thinking you are going to head a division…. I am a proud deputy, but we need more.”

Women on frontline of climate strain

Okalany connected gendered inequality to Uganda’s fragile energy and agriculture systems, citing a recent UNDP-government report showing that 88% of Uganda’s primary energy consumption depends on biomass, with electricity making up only 3 per cent.

“My gas finished and I cooked with electricity, but before I knew it, my 50 Yaka units were gone. That’s too expensive,” she said.

“Most people still rely on charcoal. Women are central in energy management—yet they bear the brunt of inefficiency and cost.”

Most rural households (92%) in Uganda use firewood while an almost equal number of urban households use either firewood (46%) or charcoal (51%) as their main energy source. PHOTO/FILE

Still citing the UNDP report, Justice Okalany highlighted that while women make up 77% of the agricultural workforce, they remain locked out of land ownership, finance, and technology.

“Men dominate cash crops and larger livestock, while women keep food crops and small animals. That inequality limits their ability to adapt to climate change,” she observed while delivering a keynote address.

A call for specialized environment courts

Justice Okalany pledged to push for reforms noting that:“There’s evidence that specialized divisions of the High Court produce results. I will lobby to see that the Land Division becomes an environmental court."

High Court Justice Suzan Okalany delivers her keynote address at a high-level workshop on gender and climate issues at the UNICEF headoffices in Kampala on August 19, 2025. PHOTO/COURTESY

She also called for greater protection of environmental human rights defenders (EHRDs), who she said are too often met with intimidation and harassment.

Frustrations from the ground

The workshop, co-organized by Action for Development (ACFODE) and Uganda Association of Women Lawyers (FIDA Uganda), drew sharp interventions from the floor.

Prominent opposition lawyer Eron Kiiza condemned military-backed destruction of natural resources.

“Bugoma Forest is being cut while the people destroying it are guarded by the military. We cannot protect the environment when we are suffering under a corrosive military,” he reacted.

In this combination of pictures created on August 20, 2025, famed opposition lawyer Eron Kizza (L) and FIDA Uganda rights advocate Elizabeth Kemigisha (R) speak during a high-level workshop on gender and climate issues at the UNICEF headoffices in Kampala on August 19, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Rights advocate Elizabeth Kemigisha said litigation was “moving at a snail’s pace,” undermining urgent climate responses.

“Children are evolving and governments are about to change but environmental cases are still dragging,” Kemigisha remarked as several other youth participants demanded inclusion beyond tokenism.

“We don’t want to just be invited to workshops. We need to be seated at the right table where policies are made,” one young activist said during an interactive session.

Assessment and warning signs

New research presented at the workshop provided evidence to back the frustrations. Researchers Narcisio Bangirana and Jimmy Wesiga shared preliminary findings from a rapid assessment of women-led CSOs and youth coalitions in Kampala and the Elgon region.

Stakeholders from different parts of Uganda gesture during a high-level workshop on gender and climate issues at the UNICEF headoffices in Kampala on August 19, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT

The study, which combined focus group discussions, interviews with community leaders, and a review of government planning documents, warned of accelerating environmental stress.

Key findings included:

Forest depletion despite partial bans on charcoal.

Evictions of communities in disaster-prone zones without fair compensation.

Reliance on non-climate-smart farming in fragile highlands.

Systematic exclusion of women and youth CSOs from climate financing and national budgeting processes.

Bangirana pointed to the wider imbalance in global climate governance signaling that “Communities in the South bear the costs of adaptation, while the North dominates carbon markets. This imbalance must be addressed,” he said.

Building coalitions for a “just green future”

Civil society leaders said the moment called for stronger coalitions. Carol Idembe Bunga of FIDA Uganda encouraged “strategic approaches to influence environmental governance,” while Action for Development (ACFODE)’s Executive Director Regina Bafaki warned that “efforts remain scattered” despite the urgency.

“As partners of the project, we appreciate the efforts by all stakeholders but we feel like they’ve always been scattered or uncoordinated. I urge all of us to use such platforms as an opportunity to prioritize environmental conservation, climate justice and human rights protection for a just, equitable and sustainable environment,” Bafaki emphasized.

Carol Idembe Bunga of FIDA Uganda delivers her address during an engagement with climate and environmetal stakeholders from different parts of Uganda, during a high-level workshop on gender and climate issues at the UNICEF headooffices in Kampala on August 19, 2025. PHOTO/COURTESY



Government representatives also acknowledged the threat. Fauza from the Ministry of Water and Environment admitted: “Environmental management is a shared responsibility, and one of the biggest threats to our Vision 2040 is rampant degradation. It threatens tourism, agriculture, housing and water security.”

UNDP weighs in

Ian King, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Uganda, used the workshop to reiterate the agency’s commitment.

“Environmental justice is a human right. At today’s workshop with women and youth environmental defenders, I reaffirm UNDP’s commitment to co-create solutions that strengthen governance, equity and resilience for a just, green future,” he said.

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative to Uganda Ian King delivers his remarks at a high-level workshop on gender and climate issues at the UNICEF headoffices in Kampala on August 19, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Feminist lens on climate governance

Justice Okalany argued that embedding a feminist lens in the country’s legal system would fundamentally reshape access to justice for women and marginalized groups.

“A woman is not merely about protecting individual rights,” she said, adding: “She is about utilizing her community knowledge, leadership and advocacy to promote sustainable environment management and climate resilience.”

Responding to critics, she dismissed claims that feminism in the judiciary introduces bias, saying it is about correcting historical imbalances.

“We’re praying in tongues that the next Principal Judge will be a woman—and we shall deal with her accordingly, to be gender and environment justice friendly.”

A general view of stakeholders from different parts of Uganda during a high-level workshop on gender and climate issues in Kampala on August 19, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Stakeholders from different parts of Uganda participate during a high-level workshop on gender and climate issues at the UNICEF headooffices in Kampala on August 19, 2025. PHOTO/COURTESY

Women enviromental defenders pose for a group photo on the sidelines of a high-level daylong workshop on gender and climate issues in Kampala on August 19, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Attendees pose for a group photo at the conclusion of a day long environment and climate stakeholders engagement following a high-level workshop on gender and climate issues at the UNICEF head offices in Kampala on August 19, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT