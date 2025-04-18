Kabaka Mutebi II’s memorable quotes - Part II

Kabaka addresses Nakasero Market vendors (July 28,2011)

He warned the Baganda against kingdom traitors describing them as agents of doom whose target is to bring down his kingdom. “We are aware of some people who are pretending to be on the kingdom’s side yet they are agents. They aim to weaken the kingdom and destroy its main pillars. They are trying to fail us in this battle but we should remain united.” [This came two days after seven people claiming to be members of the royal family stormed the Mengo palace [Lubiri] saying they wanted to meet the Kabaka. Although the Kabaka doesn’t reside there, the group claimed that they have on several occasions been denied audience with the Kabaka whom they call their brother. The group also accused kingdom officials of misleading the Kabaka and illegally parceling out kingdom land]

17th Coronation anniversary

(July 31, 2010)

“We shall not tire from our efforts to claim our inalienable properties, and we shall not tire from opposing the current persecution of our people [Baganda] .You should persevere despite the hardships and one day Buganda will get what is rightfully belong to it. History shows that those who stick to the truth always triumph. The Baganda don’t discriminate and I am happy that this trends continues. It doesn’t mean that the one who loves Buganda, loves Uganda less .As we enter the political season, I urge you to fully participate and vote those who will fight for Buganda’s cause.

Kabaka addresses second Buganda Conference

(December 17, 2009)

Kabaka Mutebi II made the address at the conference,which was held at Hotel Africana in Kampala just three months after infamous Buganda riots when police blocked a delegation from Buganda Kingdom from visiting Kayunga District ahead of the Kabaka’s scheduled visit to the area. “I believe Uganda can accommodate all of us and we can live in peace and harmony,” “I also believe that it requires that we should be able to talk to each other honestly and dialogue in an atmosphere of mutual respect. All of this costs us nothing. But it is very priceless. We should never tire to talk to one another. It is important to recognise that members of a family have serious concerns and needs to be taken care of. That is how a family can survive and be prosperous,”

On Federo: “It is clear that from the findings of the Odoki Commission people wanted to have this system. That was the authentic voice of the people. So, why deny them that right?”

During the 16th Coronation anniversary at Mengo Palace, Lubiri (July 31, 2009)

Many people have said they don’t understand what federalism means ,they are trying to divert us from the main issue . If a person is fighting for what belongs to him, it might not be easy for you to stop him. You might not find it easy to make that person forget what he wants .Whenever our people talk about federo(federalism) ,what they mean is we want justice. (This happened just weeks after President Museveni had ruled out possibility of granting federalism saying 1962 Constitution had created two countries in one which was a mistake and never wanted to repeat it).

Kabaka Mutebi (centre) takes an oath of allegiance to his subjects during his coronation in July 1993. PHOTO/FILE

The 15th coronation anniversary in Kabula County,Lyantonde District

(July 31,2008)

“ I implore those with authority to respect for the rule of law as a condition for peace and development. The Constitution outlines clearly human rights for everyone which we must all respect”

Ceremony to commemorate the infamous 1966 attack on Lubiri

(On May 24, 1996)

Your Excellency, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of The Republic of Uganda; Your Excellencies, Members of the Diplomatic Corps; My Lord Bishops; Obuganda: Your Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, I decided to remember May 24 because it is of great significance to my family, Buganda and Uganda. The events of that fateful day changed our lives as a family and the lives of the Baganda and Ugandans in a fundamental way and many of us are still trying to come to terms with the changes the events of May 24, 1966 brought about. I thank the Lord for having enabled my father, the late Ssekabaka Mutesa II and some of his aides, for having successfully fought their way from the burning palace to safety. We should remember the clergy at Lubaga for the hospitality they offered my father at his greatest hour of need and for assisting him to escape to safety.

I thank his loyal subjects who assisted him on his long march to freedom. I thank the British government who agreed to accept him as a refugee and all those who supported him and comforted him in the loneliness of his London exile. Let us remember all those who stood by him and fought by his side and died at the hands of the Uganda Army of which he was Commander-in-Chief; Let us remember all those who were imprisoned and tortured; Let us remember all those who lost their loved ones and those that had to live in constant fear of the authorities and those who were traumatised by the violence unleashed by the authorities. This is a very sad chapter in the history of our country, but we cannot skip it, because there are lessons to be learned from it that can greatly contribute to the building of a peaceful and united Uganda. On that fateful day the Lubiri, embodiment of Ganda culture and traditions and the very soul of Buganda went up in flames and brought to a halt almost 1000 years of history. For once in her long history Buganda was without a King. She became an ant-hill without the queen ant. We never lost hope that one day our cultural integrity as Baganda would be restored and we thank God that, that integrity which we craved and cherish was restored in 1993.

During his coronation at Budo,Wakiso District(July 31, 1993)

“I promise the country to be a good governor and to be just .As Kabaka leading Buganda, I will always defeat my enemies,” he said as he was handed two spears.