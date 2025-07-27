Kalangala cyclone victims still waiting for aid

In the mid-morning sun, Livingstone Kajumba sits dejectedly on the concrete verandah of his wooden room, built by well-wishers, in Kifuufu Village on Bugala Island in Kalangala District. The 87-year-old stares at what remains of his previous home - bare walls without a roof. He built the house in the 1970s, using his savings from working as a painter and in menial labour.

“Now, it is gone. I am not sure how much money I need to rebuild it, but I know I have to break down those walls. We will build in phases, but we are still looking for money. My son lives in the room next to mine,” he says. On the morning of Saturday, March 15, the old man exited his house to walk to the latrine.

Wilson Sseguya, a resident of Kizi Village, Kalangala Town Council, spent two weeks at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, receiving treatment for slipped discs in his back. PHOTOS/WILLIAM KINTU

“I looked at the side of the house and noticed that there was going to be a downpour. I decided to return to the house to remove some of the bedding.

That is when ensoke (cyclone) began,” he recalls. The cyclone winds blew the roof off his home and brought down some of the walls. The flying debris hit Kajumba, who was standing in the middle of his bedroom. “Part of the wall fell on my legs. I still feel pain in my legs today. If I had stayed in bed, I would have died because another section of the wall fell on my pillow,” he says. The cyclone winds caused a heavy storm to hit the island, killing four people and injuring 28 others. After it subsided, Kajumba was one of the victims who were evacuated to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital. He was later transferred to Bombo Military Hospital, where he spent nearly two months receiving specialised treatment. “I am lucky to be alive. Some of my neighbours were not that lucky. Two of them were killed in the storm and their houses destroyed,” he says as he surveys the pile of bricks where one home used to stand.

Wilson Sseguya, a resident of Kizi Village, Kalangala Town Council, also experienced the fury of the cyclone winds. On his way to work that morning, the 45-year-old bodaboda rider realised that it was going to rain heavily and rode back home to get gumboots. “There was a tree in my compound. As I passed by, it came crushing down and fell on me. I lost consciousness. Initially, the rescuers thought I was dead and they laid me among the dead bodies. I regained consciousness three days later,” he recalls. Sseguya spent two weeks at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, receiving treatment for slipped discs in his back. He still wears a lumber support belt to keep the discs in place.

“I have to return to the hospital every month for review, and that costs money. As a family man, I have responsibilities. I still try to ride the bodaboda, but I do it so slowly that I rarely get clients. I have also realised that I am very forgetful nowadays,” he explains. According to scientists, cyclones over Lake Victoria are primarily caused by warm, moist air rising over the cold surface of the lake. The temperature difference creates instability, leading to the formation of thunderstorms.

A police officer looks at what remained of their uniport houses at Kalangala Police Station.

More damage

The deadly storm tore through Kalangala Police Station, destroying 32 uniport houses. Four months down the road, the broken structures still lie entangled with tree branches. “The impact was huge because we lost two police officers. It swept away all our accommodation facilities. All the paperwork in the office and our uniforms were destroyed. Some are still on the trees where the wind blew them. But we are always prepared to manage a disaster,” he says. Kenneth Massette, the Kalangala District Police Commander, reveals that whereas the structures can easily be restored, the most difficult task is piecing together the documents that were destroyed. “We were out jogging, like we do every Saturday morning. When the weather changed, the officers decided to run back to their uniport houses.

There were about 40 of us, and the majority had never witnessed the devastation that cyclone winds cause. Two of our officers are still receiving treatment in Mbarara and Kampala cities,” he says. Currently, the police officers are being accommodated in tents and by well-wishers. Massette says the police management is working around the clock to restore normalcy. “We thank the management of Uganda Police Force, the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS), district authorities, and the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), who rushed to help us, especially with accommodation. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) sent us tents and food. There is a man who was constructing some rentals, which he offered to us as accommodation,” Massette explains. More than 50 people on Buggala Island, the main island in Kalangala District, were left homeless by the devastating winds and storm.

However, apart from the emergency relief supplies from the government and URCS, which were short-lived, the victims are struggling to rebuild. Christopher Lubuye, a resident of Kalangala Town Council, says the district has been hit by several cyclones, but none of them has been as harmful as the last one. Part of his home was destroyed by the fast-moving winds.





“Even as I speak now, we have never got any serious help from the government, yet we pay taxes every year. No Member of Parliament has come to talk to us about any plan to petition the government on our behalf,” he says. The wanton deforestation in Kalangala District, driven by the creation of palm oil plantations and agricultural activities, has led to the loss of natural forest cover. This has exposed the islands to the devastating effects of such winds. There is an urgent need for mitigation and adaptation measures. Some of these measures include sensitising the community about the importance of forest cover.

Superstition

However, some residents like Lubuye believe cyclone winds are a result of people breaking the numerous traditions and taboos that used to govern all the islands in the district. “Coming to Ssesse County is like travelling to the moon. There are rules that one needs to follow to be able to live on the moon. People come here from the mainland and do not ask about the taboos. For instance, it is a taboo to bring millet or sheep on the islands,” he cautions. Lubuye and his ilk believe when one breaks these taboos, there are always consequences such as the natural disasters the islands are witnessing. He calls on the government not to neglect the Ssesse Islands.

“The government should set aside money to fund the tourism potential of the Ssesse Islands. There are rare animals, plants, and insects here that should be included in the new education curriculum. The government should also install early monitoring systems to tell us beforehand when a cyclone will strike the islands,” he says. There is no clue whether an assessment report was compiled for assistance to the affected households from government.