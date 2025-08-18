Kampala’s air quality among worst in the world

People who are in the habit of walking or running for exercise around Kampala City will notice that there are some areas where breathing becomes difficult.

Most times, it is not just because they are overexerting themselves. Rather, in some places, the air is heavier than in other places.

A few days ago, real-time data from IQAir, a Swiss technology company, showed that on August 2, Kampala recorded the second-worst air quality when compared to other major cities in the world. On that day, Kampala City had a US Air Quality Index (AQI) of 162, below Kinshasa, which had an AQI of 181.

Joseph Beyanga, a road safety advocate, says in some places around the city, the air will chock you as you breathe in. “The last time we walked around Kampala with an air monitor, we found that Naalya had the cleanest air in the city. Other places with good air quality were Kololo and around Makerere,” he explains.

According to IQAir, Kampala’s worrying air quality is due to high levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5). These are tiny airborne particles that pose a significant health risk because they can be inhaled deeply into the lungs, causing various respiratory and cardiovascular problems.

These airborne particles originate from natural sources and human activities such as vehicle emissions, industrial operations, and the burning of wood and other fuels. “The biggest polluter is vehicle exhaust fumes. Most of our vehicles are not properly serviced, so their emissions are not good for our air. Boda bodas come second because their engines burn oil directly,” Beyanga notes. Eng Julian Owomugisha Tabaro, an air quality advocate, says that although factories are huge contributors to air pollution, there are other contributors.

“We have so many open construction sites, including roads that are being worked on. There is so much dust in the city and it is contributing to our poor air quality. Most residents in the city burn their trash in the open, and this also pollutes the air,” she notes. Air pollution and weather have an impact on respiratory diseases.

Health effects

A study, ‘Association between ambient air pollution and respiratory health in Kampala, Uganda: Implications for policy and practice,’ published in Volume 58 of the Urban Climate journal in November 2024, analyzed the effects of fine particulate matter on monthly respiratory-related health care visits and admissions in Kampala.

“The overall number of healthcare facility events due to asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, and neonatal pneumonia was 78,375 from 2019 to 2020. Of these, 65,220 were visits and 13,155 were admissions. These events were from the 486 healthcare facilities,” the study reads in part.

Pneumonia visits accounted for over half (52 percent) of healthcare facility visits and 43 percent of the overall healthcare facility events during the two years. This was followed by asthma visits, which accounted for 42 percent of the overall visits and 35 percent of the overall events.

“Elevated PM2.5 periods generally coincided with an increase in overall healthcare events except for periods around February, March, April, September, October, and November. The months mentioned correspond to the rainy seasons that are characterised by high precipitation and relative humidity,” the study reads.

Higher ambient PM2.5 concentrations generally occur during drier periods and lower concentrations during the wet season. This could have been due to the washout effects of rainfall on particulate pollution, where pollutants are taken from the air by the rain. Ticking time bomb In layman’s language, the quality of the air we breathe has been compared to the smoking of cigarettes. “If you have lived in Kawempe Di

vision all your life, the quality of your health is like that of someone who has been smoking 20 cigarettes a day. This is because a PM2.5 concentration of 22 micrograms per cubic metre is roughly equivalent to the health risk associated with smoking one cigarette,” Mr Tabaro says.

Air quality studies have found that sometimes, the levels of fine particulate matter in Kawempe reach 100. At this level, the air quality is considered unhealthy for children, older adults, and those with respiratory issues. Prolonged exposure to such levels can lead to health problems for everyone.

The transportation sector is a major contributor to elevated pollution levels in Kampala, with studies estimating that 60 percent of nitrogen dioxide (NO2 ) pollution and up to 24 percent of PM2.5 pollution can be attributed to the sector.

A report published last month by the Real Urban Emissions Initiative, Evaluation of real-world vehicle emissions in Kampala, Uganda, found that vehicle-related air pollution is a major challenge in Kampala, where annual average ambient fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution exceeds World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines by at least eight times.

“The heavy reliance on private cars, motorcycles, and informal minibus transport systems presents a challenge for addressing traffic-related air pollution in the city. Currently, Uganda enforces a 15-year age limit on imported light-duty vehicles and no age limit on imported heavy-duty vehicles … but the extent to which these standards are currently enforced is uncertain,” the report reads in part.

The report adds that approximately 19 percent of all non-accidental premature adult deaths in Kampala between 2018 and 2021 were attributable to long-term PM2.5 exposure.

“The city is home to the largest number of registered vehicles in Uganda. In addition to the residents, the commuter-adjusted population rises to 2.5 million during the day as people travel to the city for work and other needs. Due to a lack of formalised public transportation, these commuters rely on private cars, taxis, and commercial motorcycles,” the report adds. Adding to the air pollution challenge, the broader Kampala Metropolitan Area experiences an influx of heavy commercial vehicles.

Solutions

Beyanga calls on the residents of the city to commit to planting trees that can absorb carbon dioxide from exhaust fumes. “Local authorities have the mandate to encourage people to plant trees in their compounds. They can also urge authorities in charge of road construction and maintenance to plant trees near our roads,” he says.

Residents are also encouraged to make use of the services of garbage companies that can recycle trash, instead of burning garbage in their homes.

“We need to start thinking about sustainable means of public transportation, such as buses and trains, not thousands of boda bodas dotting the streets, if we are to reduce emissions.

Vehicles should be regularly inspected to make sure their engines are in good working condition,” Beyanga notes. Studies have found that moss can be an effective remedy for particulate matter in urban areas because it acts as an air filter. Half a square metre of moss can absorb one kilogramme of carbon dioxide.

“It has been scientifically proven that moss can filter air four times better than trees. It is cheap and does not need maintenance or fertiliser to grow. People should be encouraged to allow moss to grow around their homes because it is an immediate solution we can adopt,” Mr Tabaro advises.

The air quality advocate also calls on policymakers to make it a law for industries to adopt the use of wet scrubbers to control air pollution and to comply with environmental regulations.

“Every industry should have a scrubber to control how much it emits into the atmosphere. Kenya adopted this rule, especially in industries such as cement production, pharmaceuticals, and waste incineration to manage particulate matter,” Mr Tabaro says.

According to several reports, globally, air pollution is responsible for approximately seven million deaths annually, imposing a heavy burden on health and economies worldwide.

Policy recommendations

1.Strengthening vehicle import requirements. Substantial vehicle emission reductions could be achieved if all imported vehicles were required to demonstrate compliance with Euro 4 emission standards upon import to Uganda. To achieve progressively stringent emission standards (including Euro 5 and later) by 2030, it is also important for Uganda to maintain its commitment to ultra-low sulfur fuels of 10 ppm or less.

2.Addressing the emissions of in-use vehicles through regular inspection and maintenance. In parallel with import requirements, requiring regular vehicle inspection, as laid out in the National Environment Regulations, 2024 and the Traffic and Road Safety Regulation, 2016, and mandating prompt maintenance would help mitigate elevated emissions among vehicles on the roads in Kampala. Better quality vehicle maintenance could be promoted through capacity-building initiatives that equip local automotive technicians with best practices in automobile maintenance.

3.Prioritising public transportation. The fleets of diesel minibuses that are used primarily as paratransit taxis in Kampala exhibited markedly higher average real-world vehicle emissions than diesel LCVs, despite being in a similar vehicle group. Over half of the diesel minibuses in Kampala showed real-world BC emissions above 1,000 mg/km and NOX emissions above 3,000 mg/km, and 16 percent of diesel minibuses exhibited visible black smoke during measurement.

Supporting minibus taxi owners to transition to electric alternatives could not only reduce emissions from this sector in Kampala but also align with Uganda’s e-mobility strategy, which aims to electrify the whole public transport system in Kampala by 2030.

*Source: Evaluation of real-world vehicle emissions in Kampala, Uganda

Health impact

•Respiratory Issues: PM2.5 can irritate the airways, worsen asthma and other respiratory conditions, and increase the risk of bronchitis and lung cancer.

•Cardiovascular Problems: These particles can contribute to heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular diseases.

•Other Impacts: PM2.5 exposure has also been linked to premature death, low birth weight, and developmental problems.

Protecting yourself from PM2.5

•Stay Informed: Monitor local air quality reports and alerts.

•Reduce Exposure: Outdoors: Use N95, KN95, or N99 masks when air quality is poor. Indoors: Keep windows closed during high pollution periods and consider using air purifiers. Reduce indoor sources: Minimise activities that generate PM2.5, such as smoking and using wood-burning stoves.