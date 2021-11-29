Prime

Kasese struggles to rise from ashes of Mumbere palace attack

Ms Jemima Muhindo, who lost her husband in the palace attack, with some of her children in Kinyateke Village, Kahokya Sub-county, Kasese District. PHOTO/JEROME KULE BITSWANDE

By  Jerome Kule Bitswande

What you need to know:

  • Five years after the 2016 Kasese raids that claimed more than 100 people, families of the victims continue to struggle to make ends meet.
  • On November 27, 2016, a joint force of the police and the military raided the palace of the Rwenzururu King, Charles Wesley Mumbere on Kibanzanga Road in Kasese Town.
  • The attack also led to the arrest of more than 200 people, including the king.
  • Jerome Kule Bitswande meets the affected families in this series to explain how the deadly clashes have destroyed livelihoods.  

At the age of 18, a young girl full of life had bumped into a youthful 21-year-old boy for whom she developed strong admiration.

