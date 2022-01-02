|

Special Reports

Prime

Kaweesi: Bicycle repairer who defied odds to become kadhi

By  Michael J Ssali

What you need to know:

  • Although Sheikh Kaweesi devoted much of his life to preaching the Koran, he always reserved time to attend to his personal businesses as a shop owner and farmer.

Retired kadhi of Rakai and Kyotera districts, Sheikh Swaibu Kaweesi passes as a good example of a man who derives satisfaction from a long service to his Creator and to all the people that he has given spiritual direction since he was appointed a mwalimu of Kammengo Mosque, Lwanda, Sub-county, Rakai District, in 1959.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.