Kony, His Mother and I: A five-year journey to win Ugandan warlord’s mum

In a four-part series titled Kony, His Mother, and I, Tobbias Jolly Owiny and Teddy Dokotho tell the gripping story of how Judith Obina Toopaco spent a fortnight with rebel leader Joseph Kony after having gotten into the good graces of his mother.

In the first instalment of the series, they describe how Norah Anek, Kony’s mother, was approached.

Last month, Judith Obina Toopaco retired from her position as a Private Secretary (Assistant) to President Museveni. Obina, as she is fondly known, had been in charge of the political affairs docket at State House, the seat of power in Uganda. The lessons she learnt working alongside President Museveni were instructive enough that she felt confident enough to set her sights on elective politics in Gulu City. Next year, she will have a crack at being a woman representative of the city in Parliament.

Aged 53 now, Obina was born to Ambassador Obina Okumu (RIP) and Diana Labuobina. She would go on to work as a broadcast journalist, first at Capital FM in 1999 and the now defunct WBS TV in 2000. She also spent some time at College Publishers for a remarkable story that took her closer to the seat of power in the country.

It was in early 2001 when she joined the State House as a pioneer of its Youth Department. So, how did she end up on the State House roster? It was not because of her father, despite him having been one of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) historical leaders. Ambassador Okumu joined the NRM in the early 1980s while it was still UPM (Uganda Patriotic Movement).

“When the President came to power [in 1986], I was in Primary Seven. My dad worked in the government in Uganda before being appointed as ambassador to several other countries, including Sudan, DRC [the Democratic Republic of the Congo] and Libya, before retiring,” she told Monitor.

Museveni picks up interest

Obina turned President Museveni’s head in early 2001 after she showed a grim determination to get into the good graces of Joseph Kony’s mother, Norah Anek. This was at a time when the guns were anything but silent in northern Uganda. Obina, who was 29 at the time, had her interest piqued once she was told that Kony’s mother was working as a casual labourer in one of the tea estates in the central district of Mityana.

Her interest in meeting Anek was premised on a desire to see an end to the war that was then being fought between the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) commanded by Kony and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) across the northern region. This captured the imagination of President Museveni, who at the time was looking to touch base with anyone who would successfully mount peace talks and ultimately convince Kony to denounce rebellion.

“Once I learnt that the mother of Kony was in some place picking tea in Mityana, I got interested because I was already working in the office of the President,” Obina told Monitor, adding: “I said to myself, ‘no, I need to see this lady.’ That, I thought, was the only chance to convince her and move with her to Garamba at that time when the peace talks were ongoing.”

LRA warlord Joseph Kony. PHOTO/FILE

Obina proceeded to reveal that when she learnt about Kony’s mother, her curiosity piqued “because I wouldn’t quickly believe if this was Kony’s mother or somebody else!” She added thus: “I was led to her place one day, and when I arrived there, indeed I found her picking tea.”

First impressions last

If it is indeed true that, as an age-old dictum notes, first impressions last, at first glance, Kony’s mother did leave an indelible mark on Obina. The jolly, if humble, old woman was clad in a tattered dress. She also appeared weighed down by her tea picker bag. In a flash, she was into her small and dilapidated room.

There, she picked a mat, which she rolled out before offering her guest a seat. This hospitality left quite the mark on Obina before pleasantries were exchanged.

“We sat by her small room, and that was when I found out that she was really Kony’s mother, during our two-hour chat,” Obina recalled the first meeting. It was one of those meetings that you can never forget. And the kind to impress your boss.

When Obina disclosed to President Museveni how the meeting panned out, the Ugandan strongman’s attention was drawn to the boundless possibilities of being in the ear of Kony’s mother.

If Obina had not learnt from her once-upon-a-time-ambassador dad what shuttle diplomacy was, she would surely experience it firsthand.

“When I went and reported these new findings, I learnt that the President was already working together with and supporting Kony’s family back in Gulu. When I was asked how the woman was, I replied that she was not okay at all and was too old,” Obina noted, adding:“She lived in a very small and funny room and was picking tea. The president took interest in it, and I was assigned to start handling her.” Through it all, one thing pretty much stood out in Obina’s mind.

Obina was not in doubt that she had to tread carefully and not rush into discussing anything even remotely close to Kony while engaging the old woman.

“Even to start talking about the son on that day, you know you are about to stir the hornet’s nest. That would mean another hell. I was just amazed, I just wanted to meet the mother first, it would be very difficult to start asking such an old lady since I found her not in the best of situations,” Obina said.

“I needed to give myself some time, keep my curiosity in the bag before it killed the cat. And, therefore, I didn’t introduce the subject of Kony but the subject that the President wanted to take care of her, give her a better place to stay, and to take care of the family, and move her from that place to a better place,” Obina added.

A game of chess

It was a long, patient wait, stretching five years. The quintessential game of chess, if you like. In fact, it was not until when the war was climaxing that Obina was convinced that the best moment to make a decisive move on the queen on the chessboard had presented itself.

President Museveni with LRA rebel leader Joseph Kony's mother Norah Anek. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY/JUDITH OBIINA TOPACO

On the surface, Obina’s to-do list looked simple enough. All she needed to do was convince Anek to accept speaking to and persuade her son to lay down weapons that had left a grotesque trail of devastation. Millions were displaced and living in internally displaced people’s camps. Surely, this was something that did not sit well with the old woman. She must have had in her possession a conscience, surely.

“My conversation at the onset with her was just about how to make their situation better. The discussions around her son would quickly build suspicion, especially when she confessed that she even fears discussing matters about her son to others because the son says she’s a spy of President Museveni,” Obina told Monitor.

“I just first wanted us to build a relationship, which took some time to build, for her to begin to know that I’m a friendly force. It was very difficult because she at times suspected that people could come to harm her,” Obina added.

In the second instalment of the series, next Sunday, Judith Obina gives a blow-by-blow account of the time she spent with Joseph Kony in Ri-Kwangba after getting into the good graces of Norah Anek.

About Kony

Joseph Kony (born September 1961) is a Ugandan militant and warlord who founded the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA).

After the Ugandan Civil War, Kony participated in the subsequent insurgency against President Museveni under the Holy Spirit Movement or the Uganda People’s Democratic Army before founding the LRA in 1987.

Aiming to create a Christian state based on dominion theology, Kony directed the multi-decade LRA insurgency. After Kony’s terror activities, he was banished from Uganda and shifted to South Sudan.