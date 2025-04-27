Kukongojja: Tradition of carrying Buganda’s king

It is a grand occasion attracting hundreds of people from all walks of life, graced by the presence of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. Suddenly, a man dressed in a kanzu, a coat, bark cloth, and a leopard skin walks toward the Kabaka (king). He prostrates before him, uttering poetic vows. The man then remains on his knees amidst the vibrant sounds of drums, singing, and dancing. Accompanied by his prime minister and ministers, the Kabaka steps forward and seats himself on the man’s shoulders. Supported by two others on either side, the man rises slowly and carefully carries the Kabaka shoulder-high. The crowd erupts in deafening cheers. This is the Omukongozi; the one who performs the cultural act of Okukongojja, or carrying the Kabaka.

The practice symbolises loyalty and allegiance to the king. “On very important cultural occasions such as the coronation, the Kabaka is always carried shoulder-high,” explains Jackson Sentamu Kasozi, the Makatala of the Mbogo clan. “The main reason is to allow everyone, near and far, to catch a glimpse of the Kabaka.” The custom also honours the memory of Sekabaka Kimera, Buganda’s third king, in whose era the Okukongojja tradition began (1300–1400). Kabaka Mutebi was first carried shoulder-high on July 31, 1993, during his coronation. Since then, it has become a cultural highlight celebrated every July 31. When asked why the Kabaka is not carried every year, Kasozi responded, “It depends on the Kabaka’s wellbeing.”

A task of honour

Is it not burdensome to carry a grown man shoulder-high for hours? “Not at all,” says Kasozi. “The Omukongozi takes great pride in performing this duty, regardless of the Kabaka’s weight. He is serving the most respected person in the land.” This act may seem strange to outsiders, but to the Baganda, it is a profound symbol of respect and loyalty. Long ago, if the Omukongozi accidentally dropped the Kabaka, he was to be executed. While no records exist of such a punishment being carried out, it reveals the seriousness of the role. To avoid mishaps, precautions are taken. Two additional Bakongozi stand on either side of the main carrier during the ceremony. They undergo rigorous training from clan experts.

Role of Mbogo clan

Buganda has 52 clans, each with its own customs and leadership structures. However, the sacred task of carrying the Kabaka belongs solely to the Mbogo clan, whose leader oversees the responsibility. Kasozi, a respected authority on Buganda culture, especially within the Mbogo clan, shares the origins of Okukongojja with passion and clarity. It began with Prince Kimera, the son of Prince Kalemera, who had been exiled in Bunyoro. There, Kalemera fathered a child with one of the king’s wives. Fearing discovery, she hid the baby in a Kibumbiro (a place for making clay pots) in Kibulala. A man named Kaddu, aware of the affair, retrieved the baby, a moment now considered the first Okukongojja.

Later, when Prince Kimera returned to Buganda to assume the throne, Kaddu again carried him shoulder-high on the journey, marking the second Okukongojja and sealing the ritual's place in Buganda tradition. Back then, carrying people shoulder-high or on the back was a common mode of transport, reserved for the most important figures such as kings and chiefs. Since Kaddu of the Mbogo clan performed this honourable task, the responsibility was passed down through his descendants. Kaddu eventually settled in Senge, Mpigi District, where his lineage continues the tradition to this day.

Selecting the Omukongozi

As Makatala, Jackson Sentamu Kasozi plays a crucial role in choosing the Abakongozi who will carry the Kabaka. Candidates must belong to the Mbogo clan and be respectful, well-mannered, and responsible. Before the ceremony, the Omukongozi is dressed in bark cloth and adorned with a leopard skin—symbols of royal honour. Bark cloth represents tradition, while the leopard skin, associated with bravery, emphasises the Kabaka’s courage. In modern times, the Omukongozi often doubles as the Kabaka’s official driver, extending his duties beyond ceremonial roles.



