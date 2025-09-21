Lake Victoria choking on plastics

At a glance, it exudes an aura of freshness, serenity, and vibrant biodiversity. This is the ideal general impression of this massive water body which serves as a lifeline for millions of animals and plant species.

Lake Victoria, the largest freshwater lake on the African continent and the world's largest tropical lake, covers a total surface area of 69,484 square kilometres, straddling Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania.

Besides being an important transport route linking the three East African states, Lake Victoria is a reservoir for at least four hydro power stations along the Nile.

Notably, it provides water for industrial and domestic use, but most importantly, it regulates the climate. Besides, Lake Victoria favours the location of Uganda's main point of entry by air, Entebbe International Airport, because there are few chances of accidents.

“This is the most favourable location for an airport, because you are not trying to climb obstacles, in terms of hills, while departing this airport. When you are landing, it is an obstacle-free environment. God forbid, if an accident happens on the lake, there are huge chances of survival,” says Fred Bamwesigye, the director general of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA).

Dr Callist Tindimugaya, the commissioner for Water Resources, Planning, and Regulation, says Lake Victoria is important for the downstream countries of the River Nile.

“It is a storage reservoir that controls the amount of water that goes through the River Nile. Without Lake Victoria, we cannot generate electric power along the Nile,” he says.

Ggaba Landing site, 60 kilometres away from Kampala's central business district, is one of the numerous landing sites on Lake Victoria.

Known to support the largest freshwater fishery in the world, the lake produces one million tonnes of fish per year, employing two million people, and supporting the livelihoods of four million people.

Fisheries are an important resource, providing household incomes, as well as national revenue. Unfortunately, like many ecosystems across the globe, this continental treasure is critically under serious threats of pollution.

A volunteer collects plastic bottles along the lake shores. Photo/Martin Busuulwa

Improper disposal

As the population puts pressure on other ecosystems like wetlands and forests, there is a direct impact on aquatic ecosystems. Plastic materials, one of the major innovations of the 20th century, are unfortunately a marvellous innovation that lasts forever.

Dr Ronald Ddumba Semyaalo, a hydro-biologist and lecturer in the Department of Zoology, Entomology, and Fisheries Sciences at Makerere University, says the misuse and improper disposal of this grand innovation is increasingly causing a serious hazard to the environment, and Lake Victoria is a victim of the vice.

“Plastics are a combination of synthetic or semi-synthetic compounds that are made from fossils like coal and oils, and combined with other organic materials like salt and cellulose. Polythene is one of the world's most widely produced and used plastic materials. It is used to manufacture food packaging containers, plastic bottles, and polyester fibre,” he says.

Dr Barirega Akankwasah, the executive director of the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), adds that plastics create immense danger, not only as carriers of pollutants into the lake, but also because they can be vehicles for the movement of other pollutants.

“This is in addition to plastics being pollutants themselves. They are also vehicles for other pollutants like oil, spills, chemicals, agrochemicals, sodas, and beers,” he says.

It is 10am and Hassan Tenywa and his team are setting off on a boat at Luzira Landing Site, eastbound along the shores of Lake Victoria. The Uganda Junior Rangers is a volunteer group committed to ridding Lake Victoria of plastics.

The over-50-member group comprises young men, mainly orphans, whose parents were fishermen. Twice a week, the group carries out such operations and fishes out one tonne of plastic waste. But what is the motivation behind this voluntarism?

“The main reason is that we live near the lake and see very many plastics and polythene bags. Our fish are dying, but we also get water for domestic use from this lake. Plastic is a big problem. We collect one tonne in a week, which means we can collect four tonnes in a month. Yet we do not do this volunteer work every month,” Tenywa explains.

This morning, the team is cleaning part of the shores, two kilometres away from Ggaba Landing Site.

Every day, tonnes of plastic waste are offloaded into the lake, either through improper disposal or via drainage channels that pass through Kampala City and other urban centres neighbouring Lake Victoria.

“We made an assessment and discovered that over 10 percent of the plastics we use are ending up in the lake. Statistics indicate that over 60 percent of the plastics we use are thrown into the environment, while only about 40 percent is collected. We must address the magnitude of plastic pollution,” Dr Akankwasah notes.

Nakivubo Channel is a critical part of Kampala City's drainage system. The approximately nine kilometres-long open-drainage channel drains a large portion of Kampala's central area before discharging into the Murchison Bay and into Lake Victoria.

Although it was designed mainly to drain the city of excess runoff water to Lake Victoria, it has been subjected to carrying tonnes of solid waste, with plastics being the biggest component. Every day, tonnes of plastic waste are dumped into the channel that will eventually end up in the lake.

Plastics clog fish breeding grounds. Photo/Martin Busuulwa

The dangers

Luzira Swamp, a wetland in the southwest of Kampala, acts as a natural filter for the runoff before it enters Lake Victoria. Human encroachment has critically reduced its size, rendering it unable to effectively perform its filtering function.

“Along with liquid waste, plastic finds its way into the lake and critically endangers the biodiversity. They kill other biodiversity within the lake directly through, for example, entanglement of fish, of frogs, and other small-sized biodiversity underneath,” Dr Akankwasah notes.

The dangers of plastics in Lake Victoria do not stop at clogging and choking the lake with visible plastics. There is even a greater hazard stemming from micro-plastics resulting from disintegration.

“They fragment up till you get nano-plastics. We even have micro plastics that float in the air with dust particles. All those end up in the lake. They could be ingested. Zoo-plankton, which are fish food, ingest the plastic. There are studies showing that zoo-plankton accumulate in the guts of fish. Now, if those plastics are eaten by the fish, then human beings are also likely to eat them,” Dr Semyaalo explains.

Patrick Byamukama, a senior fisheries officer at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries (MAAIF), says nano-plastics affect the entire cycle of a fish’s life. “They affect the respiration, breeding, and feeding processes of the fish. They affect the growth of the fish and can cause multi-organ failure,” he says.

Fish breed in water close to the shorelines, mainly within vegetation. Unfortunately, plastics get trapped in these areas, critically affecting fish production.

“The plastics cut off the oxygen, and the young fish are suffocated. When the fish and fingerlings die, the entire water body will have no source of fish,” Byamukama adds.

National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) is the entity responsible for supplying clean water for both domestic and industrial use in Uganda.

The water treatment plant in Kampala extracts 300 million litres of water daily from Lake Victoria and processes it before it is released for use.

Samuel Apedel, NWSC’s public relations manager, says plastic pollution in the lake is increasingly making it difficult for the plant to effectively perform the process.

“When it rains, you have a rush of storm water moving with plastics and all kinds of rubbish ending up there. The plastics affect the water treatment process at the point of abstraction, where you have the sump. There are plastics that clog that place. We have screens that capture the plastic, but then we have to invest in removing it,” he says.

The water treatment process is meant to remove impurities, including plastics. But the smaller the plastics get, the higher the chances that they will end up in our drinking water.

A volunteer collects plastic bottles along the lake shores. Photo/Martin Busuulwa

Challenges in enforcement

Kasenye Landing Site lies 40 kilometres west of Kampala, on the outskirts of Entebbe Town. Another team of Uganda Junior Rangers prepares to go underwater to remove plastics from the bottom of the lake.

The diving gear is a donation from environmental enthusiasts passionate about protecting Lake Victoria. The exercise, which is carried out twice a week, yields tonnes of plastic waste. The plastics are taken to the Ranger’s centre for recycling.

With funds donated by well-wishers and environmentalists, the group has acquired basic processing equipment, which they use to perform the initial task of compressing the plastics before they are taken to bigger recycling plants.

Some fishing nets are made of plastic threads. Because they are considered dangerous to aquatic life, they are banned in Uganda. The ones being retrieved from the lake illegally found their way into the country.

Mr David Bahati, the minister of State for Trade, admits the challenging task of enforcement. “We have an issue of substandard nets, but there has been the challenge of a lack of resources to support our enforcement. We have the standard of what should be used as a net on the market. But there are substandard products that are being smuggled in. Some are even manufactured here. That is the struggle we are in,” he explains.

Kampala is home to numerous beverage bottling factories. Every day, tonnes of bottled drinks are churned out by bottling and packaging lines from these plants. The drinks subsequently end up on grocery shelves. Since there is no clear policy on garbage disposal, consumers disorderly dispose of these bottles, sometimes directly into the lake.

Dr Daniel Okello, the former director of Public Health and Environment at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), blames plastic pollution on consumer habits.

“You have waste because you are consuming something. After consuming it, you discard it. Plastic makes consumption easy, but it also makes convenience very easy. To manage waste, you need to be able to reduce consumption and inconvenience yourself,” he says.

Dr Okello adds that people do not realise that if they do not inconvenience themselves, they cannot control waste and pollution.

“That fisherman, who for no other purposes is throwing plastics and rubbish into the lake, because the lake is ‘too big to die,’ is not aware of the problem he is creating,” he says.

Volunteers set off for the Clean Lake Victoria campaign. Photo/Martin Busuulwa

Beverage-empty plastic bottles comprise the biggest portion of plastic litter in Lake Victoria. Although many bottling companies are aware that some of their empty bottles are discarded into the lake, there is no significant effort aimed at salvaging the situation.

Monitor’s efforts to secure interviews to comment on these issues were futile, as all their managers were cagey about the matter. In 2019, Parliament enacted the National Environment Act of 2019 with laws that address plastic pollution by prohibiting the manufacture, import, export, use, or reuse of certain plastic carrier bags and products.

“The Act has a clause that talks about extended user responsibility. It very clearly defines that anybody who deals in materials or manufactures materials that will pollute the environment has to contribute to their removal from the environment,” Dr Okello notes.

But the law has remained on paper, lacking a serious drive towards implementation. For example, 60 percent of plastics used in Uganda are imported, meaning local production accounts for only 40 percent, exceedingly outweighing the capacity of the very few existing plastic recycling plants in the country.

“We are now encouraging investments, and we have started getting investors to recycle plastics into bedsheets and paper. But of course, because of the capacity, some plastics find their way into the lake. If we got another five investors to set up recycling plants, we would deal with the problem of plastic pollution,” Mr Bahati explains.

