Land grabbers working with police, LC officials to evict us, locals say

Many police holding cells and prison facilities, largely in the central part of Uganda, are filled with people detained over land-related disputes. Some of them were allegedly arrested on fabricated cases of trespass, malicious damage to property, and aggravated robbery following their involvement in land wrangles with rich, powerful and well-connected individuals. The police cells and prison facilities have reportedly become a bargaining ground, used by a section of the rich and powerful to either forcefully take over land under dispute or force negotiations that favour them at the expense of the less privileged members of society.

For instance, in Kabubu Village, Nangabo Sub-county in Wakiso District, Mr Richard Sebaggala and his wife Prossy Namande were recently granted bail by the High Court in Luweero District after spending more than eight months in Nakasongola Prison on an alleged aggravated robbery case that reportedly occurred in December 2023. The couple said that when they returned home, they were shocked to find that the person who had accused them of robbing him had allegedly taken over a big chunk of their land and constructed permanent structures. Sources said Mr Sebaggala and his wife were picked up by police officers at their home in Kabubu on December 31, 2023, and transferred to Luweero Central Police Station where they spent more than one week in the police holding cells before they were produced at Luweero Chief Magistrate’s Court on charges of aggravated robbery.

Justice Henrienta Wolayo granted Mr Sebaggala and Ms Namande bail, while wondering how a husband and wife got arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with an underlying case of a land dispute. Mr Sebaggala said they still report to court after two months on the same charge, but are now struggling to save part of the family land that remains after a significant portion was allegedly grabbed from them. There are several other cases similar to that of Sebaggala and his wife. Those reportedly detained over trumped-up charges are mostly bibanja landholders. On May 29, 2023, then Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jane Frances Abodo rushed to Luweero Chief Magistrate Court to save an 84-year-old woman, Ms Kevina Nabaseruka, who had earlier been remanded by the same court on charges of alleged malicious damage to property and trespass on land.

The story that was published by Daily Monitor on May 27, 2023, went viral via the different social media platforms, drawing public condemnation and intervention of state actors, including the office of the DPP. The DPP, while at the Luweero Chief Magistrate Chambers and before the Luweero Chief Magistrate, Ms Mariam Sserwanga Nalugya, tendered in a case withdrawal form. “The case is dismissed and the file closed. The accused is released immediately,” the chief magistrate ruled. DPP Abodo accompanied the old woman out of the chief magistrate's chambers. Luweero, Nakaseke,Wakiso, Kyankwanzi, Kiboga and Nakasongola are among the many areas where land disputes account for almost 80 percent of the crime cases reported at the different administrative offices, including the resident district commissioners’ offices and police stations. Several locals who spoke to Daily Monitor said they were detained over trumped-up charges after they resisted attempts to grab their land.

The locals said unscrupulous rich and powerful people bribe the local council chairpersons and the police to arrest and detain them over bogus charges and while they are under detention, their land is grabbed. At Kaga Village in Wakiso District, the family of the late Yoana Mulo Mugwanya is locked in a land dispute with a real estate developer , Mr Godfrey Genza, the proprietor of Zion Estates, who allegedly grabbed their land in 2008. The private Mailo land in contention, measuring 488.6 acres, is on Block 484, formerly Plot 2, Busiro County, in Kaga Village, Kajjansi Town Council, Wakiso District. According to Mr Elvis Yobu Kabuusu, one of the administrators of the estate, the land, which formerly belonged to Matayo Nsubuga, was bought by his grandfather, the late Mulo Mugwanya, in 1947, from an Indian bank where it was used by the latter as collateral security to secure a loan. “My grandfather paid Shs15,800 to secure the land from the bank and successfully registered it under his name in 1949, but unfortunately died in 1964 and left no written will,” Mr Kabuusu said.

Following his death, the documents for the land were returned to Buganda Kingdom, from where they were later transferred to the Office of the Administrator General in 1974. The family started managing this estate, and they were collecting annual nominal ground rent (Busuulu) from the squatters until 2008, when Mr Genza allegedly forcefully took over the land. “It was through a lot of frustration that we managed to get letters of administration on November 15, 2024, but we have been frustrated by some officials in Ministry of Lands, including the acting Commissioner--Land Registration, Mr Johnson Byiringiro Bigira, in our efforts to secure a title deed,” Mr Kabuusu said. He added that the real estate developer has not only threatened him and his co-administrator, Mr Michael Mulaggusi, but has continued to subdivide their land and has blocked them from utilitising it. “Recently, Mr Genza took a tractor to the village and cleared another piece of land. We reported this to the office of the commandant, Land Police Protection Unit, but the tractor remained on the site, continuing with the works,” he noted.

Mr Kabuusu added that Mr Genza seems to have his agents in the Ministry of Lands who link him to top bosses. “The last time we met the commissioner [Mr Bigira], he claimed to be busy, and we gave up. We accepted the loss,” he said.

Some of bibanja holders who claim their land was grabbed by a real estate company in Kaga Village, District. PHOTO/NOELINE NABUKENYA

Locals express concern

Mr Ibrahim Lukyamuzi, a local leader in the area, said he had lived on the land for the past 40 years. He claimed the land belongs to the family of the late Mugwanya, whom they used to give busuulu (ground rent). “Genza claims he bought the land from Kabanda, whom we don’t know. If it is his land, why did he deploy security operatives on the land the first time we protested his move?” he asked. Mr Francis Sserwadda, 75, said his father, who occupied the land in 1919, also said he knew the family of the late Mulo Mugwanya as the rightful owners of the land. “Our family house was demolished two years ago, and we received several threats from the real estate developer to surrender our bibanja to him,” he said. In his response, Mr Genza refuted the allegations levelled against him, saying he legally acquired the disputed land. “I bought that land from Ibulaimu Kironde Kabanda who owned a farm on that land. Before buying it in 2008, I did all the necessary searches and conducted boundary opening to ascertain the size and details of the land,” the real estate developer said.

Mr Genza said by the time he bought the land, it was measuring 176.90 acres. Without presenting the current land title for the disputed land, Mr Genza said the land is duly registered under his name and that he has since paid off all bibanja holders. He added that when he was buying the land, the plot was already changed by Kabanda from the original Plot 2 to Plot 21. His defence was, however, contested by Mr Kabuusu, who claimed he approached Kabanda before his death a few years ago, and he denied having had any interest in the said land.

In an interview with this publication, Mr Bigira denied frustrating Mugwanya family’s effort to secure a land title. “I don’t even know the people you are talking about. Maybe they were hired. Personally, I have never met Genza, and I want people to know that this office doesn't print titles, it supervises,” he said. Information obtained from the Office of Land Registration indicates that the disputed land was first registered in MRV 189 Folio 20 on October 7, 1949, and was registered in the name of Yoana Mulo Mugwanya under Instrument Number 87418. It was then brought on the new register as Busiro Block 484 Plot 2, then, still registered in the same name. On November 22, 1965, the land was transferred into the names of George Kagombe under Instrument Number 43941. Subsequently, on March 28, 1969, Kagombe transferred the same into the names of Ibulaimu Kironde under Instrument number 53334, implying that, on November 22, 1965, the land comprised in Busiro Block 484 Plot 2 ceased to form part and parcel of the estate of Yoana Mulo Mugwanga.

The ministry data further shows that the file of the family of the late Yoana Mulo Mugwanya was first handled by the former Commissioner of Land Registration, Mr John Karuhanga, in Financial Year 2018/2019, who in a November 14, 2019 letter advised the administrators to seek remedies from courts of law. The same complaint was brought back in 2023 and was handled by Mr Baker Mugaino, the recently interdicted commissioner of Land Registration, who also advised them to go to court. “The administrators were advised to seek remedies from courts of law, and I hear they have since filed a civil suit against Godfrey Genza, the Registrar of Titles and Attorney General. The office of the commissioner of Land Registration is ready to implement orders of court,” Mr Bigira added.

The Land Police Protection Unit in its August 26 ,2025 report said the records they obtained from Wakiso Land Zonal Offices on the same land contradict those at Ministry of Lands headquarters in Kampala . “At Wakiso when Bisiro Block 484 Plot 2 land at Kagga is asked for, information given is that the land is still for Yoana Mulo Mugwanya, while at the headquarters in Kampala, the officers also give different information on the land. It would appear there exists different property files in respect of the land,” the four- page police report reads in part. The report accuses Mr Genza of ignoring police summons twice since 2020 to record a statement about the disputed land, which the police said partly affected their investigations into the matter.

Mr Elvis Yobu Kabuusu, one of the administrators of the estate of the late Mulo Mugwanya, displays some of the documents about the disputed piece of land at Kaga Village in Kajjansi Town Council,Wakiso District. PHOTO/NOELINE NABUKENYA

“…there is information available that late Ibulaimu Kironde Kabanda’s name was simply used to pass the property to Godfrey Genza when he knew nothing about the land transactions in respect of Busiro Block 484 Plot 2 at Kagga . That one late Alex Katongole, a land broker introduced the deal with Godfrey Genza . Zion Estates, belonging to Godfrey Genza, with head offices at Kibuye advertised their land at Kagga as Busiro Block 485, not Block 484 .These are pertinent issues that Genza would respond to and avail his land transaction documents but he has constantly declined to present himself for interview,” the police report added.

The report also faulted the Land Registration Office for not providing police officers with the Instrument Lodgment Books to ascertain the facts about the land.

The investigating officer, Mr Jonathan Gift Agutah, recommended that: “The Commissioner of Land Registration should produce the Instrument Lodgment Book and allow police to verify the allegations, lest his actions tantamount to concealing register and falsification of register. These are public documents that are viewable on proper procedures the police have complied with.”

Mr Patrick Magoba, who claimed he was illegally evicted from a disputed land in Lubiri Parish, Kyankwanzi District, said attempts to seek help from the office of the RDC have been in vain. “We have been denied access to our land, with sections of the barbed wire fence that demarcate and show our respective boundaries destroyed by Mr Faustine Ntambala, who claims ownership of our land at Lubiri village, Nabweyo Parish in Kyankwanzi District,” he said.

Mr Magoba, who has appealed to President Museveni for help, is not alone. Several other people, who include Stephen Kibuuka, Davis Mugabi Safari, Wilson Gazuga, Nathan Ludebo, Alfred Kagenzi, Geofrey Lwabyuma, said they own titles to the disputed land in Lubiri Parish, Nabweyo LC1. They said Mr Ntambala had destroyed their property and forcefully occupied their land. Mr Davis Mugabi claimed that his recent arrest on the charge of malicious damage to property valued at Shs1.3 billion belonging to Mr Ntambala is linked to the land dispute.

Daily Monitor could not independently verify the claim, but the case is before the Chief Magistrate's Court in Kiboga District. Mr Mugabi said he owns land on Block 758 Plot 19 and 18 at Bukutu Parish in Bukwiri Town Council, Kyankwanzi District, but the same land is claimed by Mr Ntambala who has reportedly forcefully taken over big chunks of the land and denied him access to his property. “Mr Ntambala led the State Minister for Lands, Sam Mayanja, in the company of the Kyankwanzi RDC to enforce an illegal eviction. He misled the minister and now occupies my land. My appeal is for President Museveni to come to the rescue of his people evicted from their land by powerful people,” he said.

Mr Mugabi was on August 20 released on a court cash bond of Shs5 million by the Grade One Magistrate at Kiboga Chief Magistrate Court. He is charged with the offence of malicious damage to property, theft and conspiracy to commit a felony together with others at large. The offences were allegedly committed on October 18, 2022 in Bukwiri Village, Kyankwanzi District. The property destroyed and allegedly stolen is valued at Shs1.397 billion, according to the charge sheet seen by Daily Monitor. But Mr Ntambala, when contacted by Daily Monitor on August 25, 2025, over the alleged eviction acts and the alleged fabricated cases of malicious damage to property against a section of the residents in Kyankwanzi, denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Ntambala said all the cases against the individuals who claim harassment and illegal eviction are before the courts of law. Mr Ntambala added that he legally purchased the disputed land and is within his right to evict those he referred to as encroachers. “Mr Davis Mugabi, Patrick Magoba, Alfred Kagenzi, and many others are part of the group that encroached on my land. They secured illegal land titles on my land. The cases are in courts of law,” Mr Ntambala said. At the launch of the annual Land Awareness Week that run from August 25 to 29, the Ministry of Lands spokesperson, Mr Denis Obbo, said the ministry has information about several people languishing in jail on fabricated cases over land-related disputes.

The fabricated cases are used to keep the victims in police cells and prisons as their land is often taken away, he said last week. “The area land chairpersons, area land committees, among other parties, often sign on the different land sale agreements for the same land. Many people are languishing in prison over fabricated cases, but the truth behind the arrests rotates around land disputes,” Mr Obbo said. At a recent land engagement meeting in Luweero District, Minister Mayanja stated that the law under the amended Land Act guarantees security of occupancy for the bibanja holders unless the bibanja holder defaults on busuulu (annual nominal ground rent) payment.

“A landlord should not force a bonafide occupant of a kibanja [untitled piece of land] to buy the same kibanja yet he has security of occupancy on the same land. Any actions related to forcing bibanja holders to relinquish parts of their land are illegal,” he said.

About land disputes

Land has in the last two decades become a sticky issue in many districts across Uganda, especially in the central region, where wealthy people with land titles are evicting poor tenants from what they call their ancestral land, claiming that they are illegally settling on the land. In the process of repossessing the land, some landlords present questionable land titles, and some pieces of land have multiple titles.

In some areas, land landlords have been chased away by angry tenants, and in some instances, the landlords have been lynched or harmed. It is on this basis that the government is pushing for land reforms, which state officials say are aimed at curing land grabbing.



