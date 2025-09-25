Landslides leave women bearing burden alone

When the hills of Bududa, Bulambuli, and Sironko gave way, the landslides left more than rubble in their wake.

They scattered families, erased livelihoods, and exposed the silent struggles of women expected to bear the weight of survival alone. As the recovery process took shape, many women were left to carry the load of taking care of the family alone, as men walked away from their responsibilities.

Ms Annet Nandudu, the chairperson of Bulambuli District, notes that many women in eastern Uganda face similar struggles in the wake of natural disasters.

“There are many cases here. Women accuse men of abandoning them, while men accuse women of leaving them and going to other men,” she says. She added: “However, more often, when men see that they cannot manage life in the camp, they abandon their wives and children and look for women who can take care of them.” Gender inequality in disaster response is a pressing concern. Women are often expected to care for children, maintain households, and find ways to survive, all while having limited access to resources and decision making power.





Nabuteera’s ordeal

“When natural disasters strike, it is often women who are left to pick up the pieces,” Ms Sylvia Nabuteera, a resident of Namarango Village in Bududa District, says. The mother of six says she was abandoned by her husband following the October 2024 landslides that hit the district.

“In the beginning, life was stable. He provided for us diligently, ensuring that the children’s school fees were always paid so they would not face the humiliation of being sent home, and at that time, we lived in relative comfort,” she says.

She narrates that before the landslide, the family’s house developed cracks.

“When our neighbour, a pastor, saw the widening cracks, he advised that we should leave immediately so that we could at least preserve our lives before the structure collapsed. He urged us to seek refuge in the neighbouring villages that were still safe, and, following his counsel, I moved out together with my husband and the children,” she says.

She adds: “The pastor was convinced that the landslides would not reach his home and stubbornly returned to his house. But the cracks deepened and the ground gave way, the earth sank, burying him together with his wife and children.” Ms Nabuteera and her family found temporary shelter in a neighbouring village. But she says she faced many challenges, including difficulty in securing food to feed her children.

Sylvia Nabuteera sitting with some of her children. PHOTO/ JOSEPH MAGOBA

She says when the landslides eventually hit and their property was destroyed, her husband fled to Kenya.

“Without telling anyone, he fled to Kenya, and from that day I have never heard from him; I cannot tell whether he is alive or dead. He abandoned me with the children, leaving me without any form of support and with no relatives to whom I could entrust their care. I don’t even know whether he is alive or dead,” she says.

Efforts to get a comment from Nabuteera’s husband were futile by press time.

In her desperation, Ms Nabuteera says she found another man who initially helped her with food and other basic necessities. She eventually became pregnant with his child. “At first, he supported me, but when we were later relocated to the camp, he stopped supporting me. He found another woman, and now he lives with her,” she narrates. Ms Nabuteera relocated to Bunambutye Resettlement Camp, where several other families affected by landslides in the region had sought refuge.

But life in the camp was just as hard. The families were living in temporary shelters with limited access to basic services. Life in Bunambutye Resettlement Camp is extremely challenging. While the government and humanitarian agencies provide basic food rations, other necessities like soap, school fees, and clothing must be obtained independently.

Ms Nabuteera says her children are often sent home from school for lack of fees, forcing them to remain idle at home. “Whenever I see others going out to dig in people’s gardens, I join them, and the meagre earnings I manage to scrape from such labour are what I use to buy soap,” she explains.

She adds that she has also been suffering from anxiety.

“The landslide devoured all our property, leaving us utterly destitute, and the pain of my husband’s abandonment hurt so deeply,” she says. Despite the hardships, camp life has provided Ms Nabuteera with some stability and the opportunity to focus on her children’s survival. Ms Nabuteera believes that access to land and resources could empower her to provide for her children and restore dignity to their lives. “If only the government fulfilled its promise of giving us land, I would regain the means to work, provide for my children, and restore a semblance of decent living for us all,” she says.

Issue

In an interview with the Daily Monitor last year, Mr Richard Namukono, the LC3 chairperson for Buluganya Sub-county, said whenever disasters occur, women are the most affected because they are the ones who tend to gardens and carry out small businesses in the community. “In most cases, the men work outside the community and only return after one or two months to check on their families for a few days. These women have been the ones charged with the day-to-day care of their children and homes, and now they have lost everything.

You will find that the majority of the people in the camp are women and children,” he said. Ms Christine Nam, the district community development officer, says the already existing high poverty levels were worsened by the landslide. “These women are still traumatised and need a lot of counselling to start life again. However, right now their concentration is on survival.