Lasting toll of nodding syndrome in Uganda

Vicky Apio* sits on a torn empty sack outside her home in Okidi Central Ward Village, Okidi Parish, Labongo Amida Sub-county in Kitgum District. The 15-year-old is carrying her two-year-old daughter. A group of children is playing a few metres away, mostly running. Apio’s daughter smiles, gesturing at them. The children smile back and try to make conversation from a distance. But none approach her. Ventorina Acan, Apio’s mother and part-time caretaker, says just like her granddaughter, Apio was a happy, talkative child until the age of three. “In 2013, she started nodding her head continuously. With time, she began experiencing seizures and difficulty eating. I took her to Kitgum General Hospital, where she was diagnosed with the nodding syndrome. The doctor’s words saddened me because I knew it was not going to be easy for my family,” she recalls. Apio has lived with the disease for 12 years. She is among 146 teenagers in Labongo Amida Sub-county who are battling the condition.

The parents and caretakers do not know how their sons and daughters got it, however, recent research linked it to infection with a parasite responsible for river blindness or onchocerciasis. Cosmas Lapyem of Awali Wangtangi Village, Lamala Parish, Odek Sub-county in Omoro District, says two of his nine children contracted nodding syndrome in 2009. Sadly, one of the victims, Waswa Opio, died in 2010. “Another son, Morris, contracted the nodding disease when he was in Primary Three. One day, food was served, and all of a sudden, Morris started behaving strangely. He nodded his head repeatedly, as if he was feeling the rhythm of a song that no one else could hear,” Lapyem explains. Peter Bodo of Akoyo Village, Akoyo Parish in Odek Sub-county, whose three children are victims of the nodding syndrome, explains that often, the slow seizures graduate to violent fits. “The spasms are just like those of epilepsy, but the only difference is that nodding syndrome’s seizures are often triggered by the smell of food,” he says.

Strange condition

Nodding syndrome was first recognised in northern Uganda in 1997, but a national response programme commenced in 2012. It is assumed that the disease originated in Sudan and Tanzania in the 1960s. In 2012-2013, a study in three districts estimated 1,687 probable cases among children aged five to 18 years, with a prevalence of 6.8 per 1,000 population. The condition usually affects children between the ages of five and 15. Health centres now prescribe a course of anti-seizure medication such as doxycycline, a drug that can cure onchocerciasis, to treat the symptoms, which include the brain seizures that cause the characteristic nodding. The drugs are free of charge. However, for many of the victims, for the last 15 years, there has been no improvement in their condition. According to the Ministry of Health, the group of children who have brain damage from the nodding syndrome is about 200.

There are no new cases, though. Teenagers and young adults who contracted the disease in their childhood now face unique challenges, including stigma and sexual violence. Amos Oloya, the LCIII chairperson of Labongo Amida Sub-county, says 179 teenagers aged 15 to 24 were sexually abused between 2024 and 2025, with many of them, including Apio, now mothers. “Four victims of the nodding syndrome are currently pregnant. The majority of these teenage mothers do not know the identities of the men who abused them,” he says. Between 2018 and 2021, the Irene Gleeson Foundation (IGF) documented at least 1,000 cases of sexual violence against children, including those with nodding syndrome in Kitgum and Lamwo districts. Of these, 55 cases were from Lamwo and 945 from Kitgum.

Closure of treatment centres

the situation remains dire. “Labongo Akwang Sub-county alone has more than 500 recorded cases with 62 deaths, while Labongo Amida Sub-county has 467 cases and 61 deaths reported,” he says. The Tumangu Treatment Centre was constructed in 2017 with the help of Hope for Humans, a project initiated by a US-based neurologist, Dr Suzanne Gazda. Unfortunately, it has remained non-functional due to a shortage of funding. Two other designated treatment centres in northern Uganda, Owaca Treatment Centre in Odek Sub-county, Omoro District and Atanga Treatment Centre in Pader District also closed in 2017 due to lack of funds.

The facilities at Owaca Treatment Centre have been turned into classrooms of the nearby Blessed Community Nursery and Primary School. Ensio Ogal, the nodding syndrome coordinator in Omoro District, says at least 212 victims used to access specialised treatment and care at the centre. “Sadly, 12 have died in the years between 2017 and 2025. Parents or caregivers are having difficulty providing the victims with the kind of nutritious meals needed to complement medication. Sometimes, we reach out to some politicians who support the affected households with posho (maize flour). However, the food cannot sustain the families for a long time,” he adds. Before the closure of the treatment centres, the affected households, numbering 287, used to be given secondhand clothes, two bars of soap, a 500g sachet salt, and a kilo of sugar every month. Josephine Aloyo’s 18-year-old daughter conceived after being sexually abused in 2022. She decries the shortage of food and limited access to healthcare.

“Children with the nodding syndrome eat a lot unlike, other children. My daughter asks for food every three hours, yet I do not have enough in the house. I cannot engage in any meaningful work because if I leave her at home, she may fall into the fire or move about the community,” she says. Ogal explains that after the donors pulled out, the district did not have budget lines to sustain the treatment centre. Currently, only drug refills are delivered to the centre and distributed to the victims. “In 2010, my son fell into a fire when my wife and I were in the garden. Since then, he cannot walk. Now, we take turns sitting with him, and I am the one who normally takes him to answer nature’s call,” Lapyem says. Efforts to interview Dr Alfred Mubagizi, the acting assistant commissioner for vector-borne and neglected tropical diseases at the Ministry of Health, were futile as he neither picked up nor returned our repeated phone calls or answered our messages.



