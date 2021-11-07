The MT Kabaka Mutebi II. PHOTO | COURTESY

|

Special Reports

Prime

Lawyers, investors drawn in fight over dead Chinese

By  Derrick Kiyonga

What you need to know:

  • The completion of a giant motor tank vessel planned to ease transportation of goods and oil from Kenya to Uganda, that had generated joy for the owners, has largely evaporated. With the business accused of having a connection with the death of a Chinese migrant worker, the case has dampened the celebratory mood.

  • In a one-page letter, Ssemakadde accused Mahathi Infra, where Mukula is chairperson, of having a hand in the death of Chinese national Ji Zong Wu.  Mr Ssemakadde made it clear that the family of the deceased  needs $1 million (Shs3.6b) as compensation. 

On October 4, a gleeful Capt Mike Mukula tweeted the picture of a giant marine vessel he called ‘MT Kabaka Mutebi II.’

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.