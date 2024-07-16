Leadership is about serving others – new MUST guild president

Who exactly is Daisy?

I come from Kiruhura District, and I am a daughter of the late (Brig. Gen.) Patrick Kankiriho and Deborah Kyokunda Kankiriho. I am their third child. I attended Greenhill Academy-Kibuli until Primary Five. I then joined Kampala Parents School where I completed my Primary Leaving Education. I was the head girl. For my O-Level, I attended Kings College Budo. I later studied my A-Level at Vienna College Namugongo.

What inspired you to join the race for the MUST guild presidency?

I believe what inspired me is service above all because personally, I never consider financial gain in any position I am privileged to serve. I have been a service-oriented person all my life. Just like people get satisfaction from eating food or participating in an activity, I also get satisfaction when I knowing that I have helped solve someone’s challenge in the best way that I can. That is why when I am confronted by a challenge; I will go out of my way to tackle it.

How was the campaign period?

I believe my campaign was a tough one because I was an incumbent. I was the vice guild president in the previous term, which gave me popularity and confidence. As a woman, the campaign trail was tough, but not having the backing of a political party was also challenging.

However, all in all, it was a beautiful experience because my friends became like family. I saw people rallying to me and pushing my ideology. My late dad’s friends also came in to help. One thing I respect is that it is much more important to leave a good name that your children can capitalise on, than riches. I cannot even tell the number of phone calls I received from daddy’s friends, asking me ‘how far?’

It was a humbling experience to know that my father did not die in vain. Actually, he was the type of person who I looked up to in terms of leadership. He always told us to carry kindness as a cross and his advice has helped us a lot in life. There is a way God rewards you without your knowledge.

Why do you think you emerged a winner?

Leadership comes from God. As much as this statement does not make sense to many people, it makes sense to me. We can all do what we can do but at the end of the day, the students’ voice decided. That is why you did not hear of anyone filing petitions. It was a free and fair election. The other candidates also had support, because one polled 1,199 votes, while the other had 775 votes. However, every race must have a winner.

Tell us about your leadership history.

I was the class president at Greenhill Academy and the head girl at Kampala Parents School. I also held a number of leadership positions at Kings College Budo. However, in A-Level, mummy told me to put a stop to my quest for leadership. She said I was overdoing it. She told me not to engage in any elections until further notice.

I was president in almost all clubs: I was President, Cancer Club, Vice President, Aviation Club, Speaker, Junior Debate Club, and a secretary in five other clubs.

Was your mother supportive this time around?

Before I could tell her of any post I wanted to stand for, she would ask for my grades. She told me that even if I won an election, I should focus on my studies. She also told me that if I entered a race, I should do so with the mentality that I will either win or lose. Throughout the election period, she called me twice every day. She would call in the morning to pray for my day, and then call in the evening to pray for what went well and what did not go well. She would also remind me that whatever the outcome, I should understand and accept it.”

Arinda Daisy Kankiriho giving her speech after swearing in as the Mbarara University of Science and Technology 36th Guild President in early May

Have you ever lost an election?

I have never lost an election. However, the difference with this one was that I had to compete. The last election where I had to compete was in primary school, where I stood against five girls for the position of head girl. For the rest of the positions, my opponents would step down and I would be elected unopposed. This also happened when I stood for the Guild Representative Council (GRC) for engineering in my first year one. So, I did not really know how to participate in an election where people were opposing me.

What are you going to fix at MUST?

I believe MUST is one of the greatest institutions in our country, with the mighty Faculty of Medicine that has done great things and produced many important doctors. I intend to add on that achievement. Also, accountability is a big challenge here. I will ensure there is proper budgeting and planning to make well use of the available resources at campus.

We need to change the way we engage students in policy changes. The two students sitting on the University Council cannot represent over 6,000 students. I will try as much as possible for our regime to increase student engagement in the running of the institution.

Team Daisy Arinda during campaigns for Guild Presidential campaigns at Mbarara University of Science and Technology

Why didn’t you have the backing of a political party?

Personally, I belong to a political party. However, I advocate that partisan politics should not have a place in universities. If I have an ideology, why would I need the backing of a political party?

You should see the anger that students cling on to even after the election. Party politics makes you see people through a yellow, greed, red and blue lens. I have a strong support system and I believe in receiving advice from everywhere. I do not make decisions alone. Some of my friends belong to different parties, so I stood as an independent so that whoever believed my ideology would easily vote for me.

Do you mind telling us your political party?

Why do you want to know my political party? I have it but will not disclose it soon.

Where do you see yourself in 5- years?

I would want to study a Master of Science and PhD in Civil Engineering. Honestly speaking, I do not think I will go into fulltime politics. I am just going to mobilise for my party and make sure it holds ground. We shall try and have a work plan for it. I will work for the party but I will not engage in active politics.

Who are some guild presidents you look up to?

First, I would like to commend Musa Kiyemba, the former guild president, whom I worked with. He was a go-getter. I believe in a leader who is not only concerned with his gain but allows people around him to also gain. He provided me with the opportunity to attend leadership conferences where I represented the university. He did not suffocate his team; he allowed us to grow.

That is why I also believe that my vice president and I will work very well together. That is how you groom people by allowing them to breathe and feel like they are a part of the team.

Daisy Arinda giving her speech during MUST Guild Presidential campaigns

How about former female guild presidents?

I was not in the university during their time. I cannot gauge their performance but one thing I can say is that they inspired me. If Sheila and Iculet could make it, then I can also make it.

How do you plan to divide your time between the presidency and your academics?

I have association leaders, vice presidents, and GRCs who are members of our guild house. When the students approach me with an issue, I will appoint one of the leaders to deal with it. This will give everyone something to do and it will also give me time for my books. During my swearing in, I told the GRCs that being a leader does not exempt you from getting a retake, failing to graduate, having poor marks. But, leaders should set an example.

How do you feel about being the first guild president from Kihumuro Campus?

First of all, I feel happy for Kihumuro as a whole because it wasn’t all about me. Kihumuro is mainly for engineering and computing students. The students on the campus are very intentional – every year, they only vote for those who come from the campus. When they did it this time it just overwhelmed me and I can assure you it wasn’t just my joy, it was their joy too.

What lessons have you learnt from running in this race?

I have learnt to be patient with people, even your own friends. I have learnt to be there for people because you never know when you might need them. People were there for me; using their resources and finances. I now know that a good name will always attract the best people.

What advice would you give those who aspire to run in such a race?

The key thing is to know that there is life after elections. One thing I prayed for was not for me to do something offensive that would hurt another person. There is a point when people would get personal and bring in your family. Of course it would hurt but as a leader, you should move on from that.

Another thing is just be yourself, advocate for yourself, look for your vote as an individual. I know people say politics is a dirty game but also politics can be played in the most effective way without going overboard. Above all, everyone should know that when you enter a race, you could either win or lose.

Although, as a woman, I was so humbled to win, and I believe in female leadership, we should look at leadership as leadership not gender-based. Leadership has no gender.