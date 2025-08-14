Licence requirement drives fishermen out of Lake Victoria

Many fishermen have stopped operating on Lake Victoria after the government launched a crackdown against fishing without licences.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Maaif), through the Department of Fisheries Control, Regulations and Quality Assurance, conducts annual licensing at the start of each calendar year to regulate fishing, curb illegal practices, and maintain sustainable fish stocks.

Both registration and licensing of fishers is intended to regulate fishing and avert depletion as a result of illegal fishing methods.

This year, the ministry recommended 2,970 licensed vessels for Kalangala District, Mpigi (1,533), Kyotera (412), Masaka (647), and Kalungu (84). But by the end of March, only 32 boats in Kalangala had valid licences, Mpigi (0), Kyotera (1), Masaka (24), and Kalungu (0). Lt Lauben Ndifula, the spokesperson of the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU), said operations are already underway targeting both unlicensed and undersized boats.

“We received a letter from the Ministry of Fisheries to enforce compliance. Our operations on unlicensed boats are ongoing, with more focus on undersized boats,” he said during an interview on Tuesday, August 12. Available records show that Kalangala alone has about 6,000 boats currently operating on Lake Victoria, with most of them undersized.

Other challenges

Fishermen say enforcement is not the only reason they have parked their boats. They claim the dwindling fish stocks and rampant illegal fishing have made the business unviable. On Nkose Island in Mazinga Sub-county, Kalangala District, Badru Yiga, a fisherman, said he once had more than 20 boats, but only six are currently operating. He blames his woes on the way the FPU officials enforce fishing standards.

“If they [soldiers] find one head of immature Nile Perch in your boat, they seize your boat and fish worth more than Shs8 million. If it happens multiple times, you’re out of business with no money to pay for the annual licence and capital to continue with the business,” he said.

“Illegal fishing in Mazinga is at its peak, yet we have a full marine detach in the area. Illegal fishers are left to do what they want, thus depleting the lake,” he added.

Ms Rehema Nakawooza from Mutambala Landing Site in Mugoye Sub-county, Kalangala District, who once owned 20 boats, said she withdrew all of them from the lake last year. She blames the reduced fish catch in the lake on politics, which she says has failed the FPU’s efforts.

“The first group of soldiers under the FPU, which the President deployed in 2017, did well, but politics frustrated their efforts. During electioneering between 2000 and 2021, the government relaxed enforcement to protect votes, and the lake started to be polluted,” she said.

Mr Adrian Kavuma, the Kalangala District fisheries officer, said each boat that suspends operations takes away at least 10 jobs, including the crew, fuel sellers, ice dealers, fish traders, and shopkeepers.

“The income for fishermen has dropped by 65 percent, which means less revenue for the district and fewer businesses surviving on landing sites,” he said.

He revealed how in 2020, Kisaba Landing Site in Kyamuswa Sub-county alone generated Shs101 million in taxes. However, last year, the collections from the same landing site dropped to Shs30 million.

“We currently go to landing sites to collect taxes and find all boats tied up. You can't levy taxes from a boat that doesn't go to the lake,” he said.

He said persistent illegal fishing has left the lake with fewer mature fish that could lay more eggs to replenish the lake. “Those engaging in illegal fishing are the same people destroying the breeding grounds, forcing the fish stocks to decline rapidly,” he added.

Kalangala Resident District Commissioner Fred Badda acknowledged political interference, but said he was compiling a report to President Museveni on the situation on the lake.

“On the issue of political influence, we are going to sit as the district security committee to pave a way forward,” he said.

Kalangala has only nine marine police officers stationed at Lutoboka and Nkose landing sites, to cover 84 islands. The district police commander, Mr Kenneth Massette, said their thin presence on the ground makes enforcement on the lake ineffective.

“The marine unit should be integrated into the regular police, with officers deployed at every post,” he suggested.

The FPU has, from time to time, accused fishermen of alerting their illegal colleagues when enforcement teams are about to pounce, thus failing their efforts to fight the vice. Mr Siraje Mawanda, the spokesperson of the Association of Fishermen and Lake Users in Uganda (AFALU), said fishermen relying on a single boat may never return to the lake.

“You need between Shs25m and Shs30m to regain your footing if a boat is destroyed by termites. Those who took loans have mostly defaulted and could take years to stabilise,” he warned of the challenges awaiting those who have parked their boats.

During a recent meeting between fishermen, Mr Badda, and community leaders last week, it was agreed to form a joint committee of FPU, fisheries officials, and fishermen to meet monthly to address challenges. Mr Sulaiman Kato, a fisherman, said this could restore order on the lake if enforcement improves.

“The problem started when those helping FPU soldiers became part of the system and untouchable, even when they engage in illegal fishing,” he said.

Fishermen also urged the government to stop the importation of illegal gear, protect law enforcers from political interference, and invest in sustainable fishing just as it does in oil palm plantations.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with the fishing communities from across Uganda and fisheries stakeholders at State Lodge, Jinja on August 5, President Museveni said the government would soon criminalise importation of illegal fishing gear, which is largely blamed for the dwindling fish stocks in Uganda’s major water bodies.

Mr Museveni said he had already received a report by the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) on the importation of illegal fishing nets into the country and he promised to stop the vice from happening.

“We must stop this menace. Even the threads used to make illegal gear will be banned,” the President said.