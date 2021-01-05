Lives we lost: Adored for removing children’s milk teeth

By GILLIAN NANTUME More by this Author

In the new series, we chronicle how bullets prematurely shattered the blooming dreams of dozens during two days of madness last November. In interviews with our reporter, Gillian Nantume, grieving families and friends share the triumphs, travails and final moments of relatives in a way that offers insights into the lives of victims hitherto treated as statistics.

EDWARD MUKWAYA

The 22-year-old was a boda boda mechanic near Temple Secondary School in Kyengera, Wakiso District. He had been a mechanic for four years. Although he had a girlfriend, he did not have a child.

Mukwaya divided his time between the garage and his garden in Nabaziza where he grew sugarcane, maize and cassava. If he had spare time, he made bricks and by the time he was killed, he had a stock of bricks he had made for a client.

His best friend and colleague, Mr Vincent Ssebunya, says Mukwaya had plans to build a house on his land in Nabaziza.

“We had worked together at a garage in Kyengera town, near Total Petrol Station. However, four months ago, I started my own garage and called him to join me. He was a jolly young man who [rarely] got annoyed. Even if you stepped on him, he would not abuse you. He was apolitical and he hated riots,” Mr Ssebunya says.

He says Mukwaya built a reputation helping parents to remove their children’s milk teeth and afterwards, riding them on his motorbike.

On the day he died, Mukwaya had lunch at the makeshift restaurant next to the garage.

Advertisement

“He was joking with everyone. He found the cook drinking passion fruit juice and he took the cup from her and emptied it. When the rioting began, we went to the main road (Masaka highway) to watch the people who were rioting. People were burning tyres in the middle of the road. Some of them were wearing overalls,” Mr Ssebunya says.

When policemen began firing teargas, Mr Ssebunya says Mukwaya advised his friends not to hide indoors because they will suffocate. He instead told them to run in the expanse of land behind the shops.

His friend says at about 5pm, a Toyota Ipsum car parked with soldiers cruised from the direction of Kyengera town.

The car parked near the place where tyres were being burnt and people began fleeing. Mukwaya entered the restaurant, but a soldier got out of the car and shot into the restaurant.

According to Mr Ssebunya, Mukwaya ran out and went to hide in an enclosure behind the garage. A soldier reportedly pursued him and trapped Mukwaya in a cul-de-sac since the enclosure had only one entrance/exit.

“The soldier shot him twice in the chest, and then, slowly walked back to the car, and they drove off. It was around 4pm.” Mukwaya walked out of the enclosure and fell into a roadside trench. His friends ran to his side, but he opened his shirt and told them to take him to the main road so they could get transport to hospital.

“Later, he told us, ‘Nze ngenze. Mukubire Taata.’ (Loosely translated as: I am about to die. Call my father). He died at 6.30pm, as we sat on the road with him,” Mr Ssebunya recounts. That day, eight people, including a woman and child were shot in Kyengera, a Local Council official says. Only Mukwaya died.

He was buried in Kikandwa Parish, Kakiri Sub-county, Wakiso District. His brother, Mr Denis Mitego, says no government official has approached them about the death of their loved one.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com