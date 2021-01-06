Lives we lost: Bullet finds 58-year-old mother in her compound

By GILLIAN NANTUME More by this Author

The 58-year-old’s death can only be described as bizarre. She was a mother of three children and had five grandchildren, although she was taking care of many other dependents in her home in Kweeba Zone, Mutundwe town, Ssabagabo Municipality, Wakiso District.

Her daughter, Ms Lear Namusoke Kizito, says Zawedde was the eldest daughter in her family and as such, took care of all her siblings’ children.

“She was born in this home and since she had lived in this area for a long time, she loved everyone – whether one was a drunkard or a member of the corporate class – and welcomed them into her home. She had friends from all walks of life,” Ms Kizito says.

Zawedde had worked with the Ministry of Information before retiring in 2000, after which, she went to work at Buganda Land Board and the Mengo Treasury.

She retired from active employment in 2005 and went into commercial farming. She grew matooke, coffee, beans and maize in her farm in Gamba, Masulita, Wakiso District.

Ms Kizito says her mother was not political although she followed most political talk shows on radio and television.

“When I decided to stand for LC3 woman councillor, she discouraged me. But when she saw that I was determined, she reluctantly let me stand,” she says.

Zawedde’s home straddles the main Mutundwe Road, and David Otti Road, a side road. On the fateful day, Kizito and her mother watched the lunchtime news on NBS Television. Afterwards, Zawedde walked to the chapati stall in front of her home.

“She planned to visit her niece who had just been discharged from hospital. There was no rioting in Mutundwe so there was no sign of danger. I also walked out of the house, intending to go campaigning. Another contestant, who is an ambulance driver, parked at the road and came out to talk to my mother. I joined them,” Ms Kizito says.

When it became too hot, the three moved to stand under a large tree in the compound. It was about 2.30pm. Suddenly, Zawedde fell down.

“I did not hear the gunshot. I thought she had had a stroke. But then, I saw blood coming out of her left temple. I screamed and called the people in the house to come and help us. She just went silent. Even today, we do not know where the bullet came from.”

They carried her to the ambulance and drove to Rubaga hospital, where Zawedde was pronounced dead on arrival at 2.55pm.

“At first, when we went to the police station, the police refused to record a case. Then, when they agreed, the officers asked me to bring the witnesses, saying they could not come to my home and investigate unless I facilitate them,” Ms Kizito says.

Zawedde was buried in Sakabusolo Village, Buwaya Parish, Kasanje Sub-county, Wakiso District.

