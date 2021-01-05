Lives we lost: Bullet hit eye of People Power fan

By GILLIAN NANTUME More by this Author

In the new series, we chronicle how bullets prematurely shattered the blooming dreams of dozens during two days of madness last November. In interviews with our reporter, Gillian Nantume, grieving families and friends share the triumphs, travails and final moments of relatives in a way that offers insights into the lives of victims hitherto treated as statistics.

BAKER KATO LUBWAMA

According to his neighbours, the 26-year-old taxi driver was a People Power supporter. On the day he died, it is thought that the red beret he was wearing attracted the lethal bullet that took his life.

The village chairman, Mr Faisal Ssebadduka says Lubwama was living in Kajjansi Village, Kitende Parish, Ssisa Sub-county in Wakiso District, with his wife and young child. He had been born in the same village.

“He was a quiet man. In fact, the day they killed him is when I got to know that he was interested in politics.”

His father, Mr David Lubwama, a driver on Kampala-Entebbe route, says his son was going about his job on the day of the riots.

“He was driving a taxi full of passengers to Entebbe. When he reached Namulanda, he found many rioters burning tyres on the road.

They had barricaded the road and were throwing stones at passing cars,” the father recounted. The police and army had already arrived to quell the riots. The police fired teargas into the taxi and the passengers all fled.

“Baker also ran out of the taxi and stood at the roadside. He was wearing his red beret. Witnesses say a soldier shot him because of that beret,” his father says.

We could not independently verify this allegation.

Lubwama was shot through the eye and he died at Kisubi hospital. He was buried in Kabayenga Village, Busujju County, Mityana District.