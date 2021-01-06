Lives we lost: Death meets boda rider, colleague at chapatti stall

By GILLIAN NANTUME More by this Author

In the new series, we chronicle how bullets prematurely shattered the blooming dreams of dozens during two days of madness last November. In interviews with our reporter, Gillian Nantume, grieving families and friends share the triumphs, travails and final moments of relatives in a way that offers insights into the lives of victims hitherto treated as statistics.

The 27-year-old boda boda rider was shot dead with his friend, Fred Ssemanda as they were conversing at a chapati stall. He worked at Neuba Stage, at the junction between Nansana and Nabweru Road. He was renting a room in Kibwa Zone, Nabweru Sub-country, Wakiso District.

His sister, Ms Eseza Naluwugge, says he had separated with his wife. However, they have a four-year-old child.

“The motorbike he was riding had been bought on loan and he had not yet completed the payment,” she says.

Mr Morris Ntulume, Lwebuga’s colleague, grew up with him in Kibwa Zone.

“We started working together as porters on building sites in Nansana and other parts of Kampala. Later, I got a job at a washing bay, but we began working together again when we both joined the boda boda business. Lwebuga was the laziest person at the stage because he could not fight. When the rioting began at Masitoowa in Nansana, we began teasing him, saying, ‘Ggwe tolina misinde.’ (Literally translated as: You cannot run). He looked at his legs and said, ‘Nina emisinde. Nja kusobola.’ (Literally translated as: I can run. I can manage to run).”

As the rioting moved closer to the Kitawuluzi area where the boda boda stage is located, Lwebuga remained seated on his motorcycle since he did not have a customer.

At about 3pm, Lwebuga’s brother, Mr Rogers Katongole, a mechanic, called him. “I told him to park his boda boda and run home because the rioting had intensified in Nabweru and Nansana. I had seen a police pick-up moving in Nansana. He took the boda boda into the parking lot and walked down Nabweru Road to Hippoz stage. That is where he met his friend Ssemanda,” Katongole says.

Lwebuga decided to have a meal at the stall . After eating, he began conversing with Ssemanda.

Lwebuga was shot in the neck. He was buried in Kibinge Sub-county, Bukomansimbi District. No government official has contacted the family.

