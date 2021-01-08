Lives we lost: Father of nine died after bullet tore his stomach

By GILLIAN NANTUME More by this Author

In the last instalment of this series, we chronicle how bullets prematurely shattered the blooming dreams of dozens during two days of madness last November. In interviews with our reporter, Gillian Nantume, grieving families and friends share the triumphs, travails and final moments of relatives in a way that offers insights into the lives of victims hitherto treated as statistics.

MARTIN WEKIKYE

The 52-year-old had a business of selling water and washing cars at a field next to his home. The field was also used for overnight parking at a modest fee.

Wekikye was living in his own home that had been bequeathed to him by his late father.

He was married to Rose Mirembe and they had nine children. Mirembe says her husband was not into politics and he hated the chaos that came with riots.

“When the rioting began (on November 18), he kept on calling on the youth not to riot,” Mirembe says of the husband’s last hours.

The widow says she later left her husband sitting outside her shop and went home.

“Witnesses told me that a soldier, whose intention was to shoot at one of the youth instead shot at my husband. The bullet hit him in the arm and then tore his stomach.”

As Mirembe was coming out of the bathroom, she received a telephone call informing her that her husband had been shot. He had died on the spot.

Wekikye was buried in Musima Village, Wanyange Parish, Mafubira Sub-county, Jinja District.

Mirembe says when they reported the case to the police, they were informed that Gaddafi Barracks in Jinja District was carrying out investigations into the shooting.