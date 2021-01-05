Lives we lost: Football fanatic, multitasker silenced

By GILLIAN NANTUME More by this Author

In the new series, we chronicle how bullets prematurely shattered the blooming dreams of dozens during two days of madness last November. In interviews with our reporter, Gillian Nantume, grieving families and friends share the triumphs, travails and final moments of relatives in a way that offers insights into the lives of victims hitherto treated as statistics.

AKRAM KAMOGA

The 27-year-old was a jack-of-all-trades. Sometimes, he was a driver ferrying truck sand, but mostly, he was a Safe Boda rider. His sister, Farida Nabukeera, says Kamoga had a five-year-old child.

Kamoga was also an Imam at Kikulu Mosque near Sonde in Namugongo, Wakiso District. He was also an ardent footballer in Sonde Kikulu FC where he played as a right back defender. He was the treasurer of the club and always funded their appearance in tournaments.

“He was a man who loved helping others. One time, he surrendered his motorcycle to a friend who had not been working for two weeks. He reasoned that the man had a family to fend for so he needed an income,” a friend says.

Turn of events

His friend, who prefers to remain anonymous, says when rioting began in Kampala, Kamoga was in the city after dropping off a passenger.

“He called me and told me things were so bad in town. I told him to find a way to come back to Namugongo because there was no rioting here as yet.”

They were a tight group of four friends, and they kept calling each other and keeping tabs on where each was. Another friend, who prefers to only be identified as Mawejje, says when he returned to Nakiyanja in Namugongo, he met Kamoga.

“I told him that we should park our motorcycles because there was no business that day. He said he would park his in the evening because he hoped the riots would end soon and people would want to rush home. We had lunch together and afterwards, we went to look for our two friends.”

Along the way, they met one member of their group and all three decided to look for the missing member.

“As we approached the main road, suddenly, he became scared because of the bullets and said he would wait for us on the side road. I left him there and walked about 200 metres ahead. Then, I heard a bullet. I stood still, thinking I had been shot, but then I saw a white Toyota Hilux ahead. A soldier was sitting in the passenger seat, shooting indiscriminately.” Mawejje dived.

A bullet hit Kamoga, who was still standing, in the ribs. It was about 3pm.

“He did not die [on the spot]. We took him to a nearby clinic where we found eight other people who had been shot. A number of them must have died... We were told to transport Kamoga to Mulago hospital because the bullet was still in his body.”

At Mulago, Kamoga was placed on a bed, but no one gave him first aid. He was wheeled into the operating theatre the next day at 10pm, 31 hours after he had been shot. He died on the operating table.

Kamoga was buried in Nakiju Village, Ngando Sub-county, Butambala District. His sister died after one week, but we could not establish the cause of her death.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com