Lives we lost: He lay on the road for long after being shot

In the last instalment of this series, we chronicle how bullets prematurely shattered the blooming dreams of dozens during two days of madness last November. In interviews with our reporter, Gillian Nantume, grieving families and friends share the triumphs, travails and final moments of relatives in a way that offers insights into the lives of victims hitherto treated as statistics.

LAWRENCE LUBEGA, AKA BOY

He was a 22-year-old man who was allegedly a notorious criminal in Kyotera Town Council, in Kyotera District. Those who knew him say he was a pickpocket who targeted women to steal their handbags.

“He always used the mbadiya (choke-hold) method to steal. He also broke into people’s homes at night,” says a friend, who prefers to speak in anonymity .

However, his aunt, Pauline Nakato, says Lubega worked at a maize-milling machine at Bethlehem Stage. “He was an obedient boy. He would visit me and spend the whole day chatting,” Nakato says.

His uncle, George William Ntaage, says Lubega was someone who loved cracking jokes. “I will miss his jokes. I doubt that he deserved to die the way he died and I wonder why no government official or security official has ever visited us,” Ntaage says.

“[The] boy first had lunch at one of the makeshift restaurants in town while people were burning a few tyres on the road. After, he got up and told us, ‘Ngenze bbalumba.’ (Literally translated as: I have gone to attack them),” a friend says.

Lubega was shot in the leg. He lay on the road for a long time, although he was not yet dead. Towards dusk, his friends approached a councillor, Miller Kigoye, who put Lubega in his pickup truck, and took him to Kyotera Medical Centre.

Dr Ambrose Katwiire, the director of the hospital, says by the time Lubega was brought in, it was too late.

“We tried all we could to help him, but unfortunately, he died. No one knew who his relatives were, so the body stayed overnight in the hospital. The councillor returned in the morning and took it,” the doctor said.

Kigoye spent the whole day searching for Lubega’s relatives until he found his mother, Rose Nakintu, in Kifukamiza Village. Lubega was buried in the same village in Buzinranduulu Parish, Kasaali Town Council, in Kyotera District.