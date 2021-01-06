Lives we lost: He was a committed boda boda rider

By GILLIAN NANTUME More by this Author

In the new series, we chronicle how bullets prematurely shattered the blooming dreams of dozens during two days of madness last November. In interviews with our reporter, Gillian Nantume, grieving families and friends share the triumphs, travails and final moments of relatives in a way that offers insights into the lives of victims hitherto treated as statistics.

ONESMAS KANSIIME ALIAS ONEK

The 25-year-old boda boda rider was living in Nsawo Village, Namugongo, Kira Municipality, in Wakiso District, with his wife and a two-year-old child.

His friends say he was one of the most hardworking riders at the stage. They say he was the kind of person who could be woken up at midnight to transport a passenger and he would not complain.

His colleagues say he planned to sell his motorcycle and start a business for his wife.

He loved music and was eagerly looking forward to the end of the pandemic so that he could go to the club again.

Advertisement

On the day he died, he had been running an errand for a client, buying merchandise. But when the riot started, he parked his motorcycle and decided to go home on foot.

He was shot dead by a security personnel. He was buried in Bushenyi District.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com

