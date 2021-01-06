Lives we lost: She died protecting her merchandise

By GILLIAN NANTUME More by this Author

In the new series, we chronicle how bullets prematurely shattered the blooming dreams of dozens during two days of madness last November. In interviews with our reporter, Gillian Nantume, grieving families and friends share the triumphs, travails and final moments of relatives in a way that offers insights into the lives of victims hitherto treated as statistics.

SOPHIE KUSASIRA

The 25-year-old mother of two had her own restaurant in Kajjubi Market in Kalerwe.

While she lived on Ttula Road with some of her siblings, her children lived with her mother in Kasanda District. She had separated with the father of her children.

Her sister, Prossy Nakaweesi, says Kusasira was apolitical and did not even listen to political talk shows on radio.

“Towards lunch time, on the fateful day, she got an order for lunch from a customer. She came into the restaurant, served the food and decided to carry the plates to the customer herself instead of sending the serving girls. Two hours later, when she went to pick up the plates, she was shot dead.”

Amran, who was Kusasira’s friend, and is also a son of the market chairman, says if he had not dived, the bullet would have got him instead of Kusasira.

“When the rioting began, I began telling the other vendors in the market not to run. I told them we should stick around and guard our merchandise from the rioters. And that is what we did. I was standing in front of Kusasira as I was talking to the vendors,” he says.

Amran adds that a police officer at Kabawo police post in the market suddenly charged out of the police post, gun blazing.

“I saw him [the officer] and I dived on the ground. Kusasira, who was standing behind me, got the bullet.”

Vendors say although some of them know the officer who shot their colleague, he was never reprimanded and he is still at his post today.

Kusasira was buried in Kalagala parish, Kitumbi Sub-county, Kasanda District. No government official approached the family over the death of their loved one.

