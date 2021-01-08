Lives we lost: Shot in the back on his motorbike

By GILLIAN NANTUME More by this Author

In the last instalment of this series, we chronicle how bullets prematurely shattered the blooming dreams of dozens during two days of madness last November. In interviews with our reporter, Gillian Nantume, grieving families and friends share the triumphs, travails and final moments of relatives in a way that offers insights into the lives of victims hitherto treated as statistics.

CHARLES SSEMAKULA

The 36-year-old was a boda boda rider at Butunda stage on Kafumbe Mukasa Road, outside St Balikuddembe (Owino) Market.

His friend and colleague Sam Rogers Majwegga says Ssemakula had been working at Butunda stage for four years.

“He was a simple man who never quarrelled with people. In fact, people loved him so much that six coasters full of mourners drove to the village to bury him.”

On the second day of the riots, Ssemakula took a passenger to CBS Radio in Bulange, Mengo. Majwegga says on his return, at the Kabaka Anjagala roundabout, he took the road to the New Taxi Park.

“However, he met soldiers clearing the burning tyres at Shell Petrol Station. The boda boda riders, who called our chairman, say he quickly turned back, intending to go through Rubaga, in the opposite direction. The soldiers shot him in the back as he was riding away. Boda boda riders took him to Mengo Hospital and called the chairperson of Butunda stage. He was dead on arrival.

Ssemakula was buried in Matanga Parish, Mukungwe Sub-county, Masaka District.



