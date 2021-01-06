Lives we lost: Shot on way home

By GILLIAN NANTUME More by this Author

In the new series, we chronicle how bullets prematurely shattered the blooming dreams of dozens during two days of madness last November. In interviews with our reporter, Gillian Nantume, grieving families and friends share the triumphs, travails and final moments of relatives in a way that offers insights into the lives of victims hitherto treated as statistics.

TONNY MASIKO

The 28-year-old mobile money agent was living in Lweza off Entebbe Road. His shop was in Kajjansi Town. Witnesses, who asked not to be named due to sensitivity of the matter, say when the riots on Entebbe Road intensified, Masiko closed his shop and told them he was going back home.

“He called to tell me he was going home, but he said there were no taxis on the road. A short while later, I received a phone call that he had been shot,” a friend says.

Masiko was buried in Kabayenga Village, Maanyi Sub-county, Mityana District. The caretaker of the family burial grounds does not know much about the young man.

