Lives we lost: Ssekyanzi was an inspiration to the youth back home

In the new series, we chronicle how bullets prematurely shattered the blooming dreams of dozens during two days of madness last November. In interviews with our reporter, Gillian Nantume, grieving families and friends share the triumphs, travails and final moments of relatives in a way that offers insights into the lives of victims hitherto treated as statistics.

VINCENT SSEKYANZI

The 23-year-old was engaged in chapatti business and he had a number of stalls in Katwe Wansi, Makindye Division, Kampala City.

He employed a number of youth at his stalls. He had a one-year-old baby.

His uncle, Ali Kimera, says Ssekyanzi was an inspiration to the youth in his village in Butambala District.

“He was an entrepreneur in Kampala and in the village, that is a huge step for a young person to take. He had started paying school fees for his four siblings. Since his parents are old, he had also become the breadwinner in the home.”

On the first day of the riots, when the chaos in Makindye intensified, Ssekyanzi closed his stall and started walking to his other stalls to tell his employees to close the business premises as well. He was shot in the neck in the process. Ssekyanzi was buried in Kabalaalo-Mayangayanga Village, Kyegonza Sub-county, Gomba District.

