Lives we lost: Two friends shot chatting

In the new series, we chronicle how bullets prematurely shattered the blooming dreams of dozens during two days of madness last November. In interviews with our reporter, Gillian Nantume, grieving families and friends share the triumphs, travails and final moments of relatives in a way that offers insights into the lives of victims hitherto treated as statistics.

FRED SSEMANDA JUNIOR

The 24-year-old was a boda boda rider in Najjanankumbi on Entebbe Road. However, he had been living in Nansana East B in Wakiso District a week before the riots. He had come home to visit his father.

His home was in Ndejje, Najjanankumbi, where he lived with his wife Winnie Mbabazi and their young child. Mbabazi is pregnant with their second child.

Ssemanda’s stepmother, Ms Fatuma Nampijja, says he had been in the boda boda business for two years.

“He wasn’t into politics. He was the kind of person who could spend the day at home and no one would know it because he rarely talked to people. He loved being alone. However, he was the most responsible of all his father’s children. He would stop and greet everyone on the road, even children,” Ms Nampijja says.

She says there were no riots around their home, which is near Hippoz Boda boda stage on a murram road off Nabweru Road.

“The rioting was on Nabweru Road. He went out of the house and stood at the chapati stall in front of the house. There he met his friend, Robert Lwebuga, and they began conversing. I was sitting on the verandah, so I could see everything on the road. People were going about their business because everything was calm. Suddenly, I saw both Ssemanda and Lwebuga fall to the ground. I thought they had fainted from the teargas being sprayed on the main road,” Ms Nampijja says.

The men had been shot by two soldiers who had jumped out of a car that had branched off Nabweru Road.

Witnesses say after the shooting, the soldiers walked back to their car and drove off. No one knows why – in a sea of people who were roaming in this slum – the soldiers targeted two men.

Ssemanda was shot in the stomach. He died on a boda boda while being taken to hospital. He was buried in Bombo, Luweero District.

Ms Nampijja says no government official has approached them to help get justice for their loved one.

