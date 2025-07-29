Low funding hinders Uganda's anti-Hepatitis B fight

Hepatitis B, a silent scourge, continues to devastate four percent of Uganda’s adults, claiming lives and affecting livelihoods with a prevalence almost matching HIV's five percent. Despite its significant burden and impact, efforts to combat this viral disease remain insufficient, lacking funding and attention.

Information from the Ministry of Health shows that the Hepatitis B programme receives about $3 million (Shs10.8 billion) annually from the government, and donors have not paid sufficient attention to the fight. This amount [Shs10.8 billion] is several times below over Shs2.3 trillion spent on HIV annually, affecting the ability of technical people to stage a good response against Hepatitis B.

The funds for HIV come from donors and the government, with the domestic allocation from the government at Shs39 billion in the 2022/2023 Financial Year, according to the Uganda Aids Commission.

Most of the funding for the HIV fight comes from donors. Dr Robert Mutumba, the Aids Control Programme manager at the Ministry of Health, acknowledges: “For a fact, the HIV programme has, over time, held more resources than any other disease programme.” Both Dr Mutumba and Dr Rony Bahatungire, commissioner for Clinical Services at the ministry, didn’t give a clear explanation as to why the donors have not been very interested in funding Hepatitis B.

But Dr Bahatungire says the focus right now should be on the implementation of the integration of health services, as spearheaded by the ministry leadership, so that they use resources available for HIV to fight to also tackle the Hepatitis B problem.

He says under this approach of integration of services, they aim to effectively use available resources for the triple elimination of HIV, Hepatitis B, and Syphilis as public health threats by 2030.

“We are trying to make sure that we leverage the resources that are available to us to make sure that we're able to deliver all the fronts,” he says.

“Hepatitis may have had meagre resource support, but we appreciate the resources that are available to HIV/Aids, and therefore we will use HIV/Aids as an entry point into making sure that we can advance all the interventions within the Hepatitis agenda to make sure that we can effectively cover that ground as well,” he adds.

The commissioner also noted that Hepatitis B is a very serious disease that the government is increasing efforts to fight, with one of the interventions being the nationwide roll-out of vaccination for newborns starting in August.

“This is cognizant of the fact that Hepatitis remains a very terrible condition that we must seek out to prevent and manage amongst our mothers, among the population, just like HIV/Aids is, just like syphilis is, just like malaria is,” he says.

UPDF doctors vaccinate Students of Moroto high School against Hepatitis B. Photo by Steven Ariong

Dr Bahatungire appeals to husbands and the general public to encourage mothers to seek antenatal care and bring babies for immunisation so that the diseases can be eliminated.

“When they come to seek care, they'll not only receive what they've come for in terms of HIV/Aids care, they will receive the whole package of services that will be available where we are now talking about HIV/Aids, Syphilis, Hepatitis, malaria, TB and all the other chronic conditions that we as a country can track,” he says.

“All this will be received at one go, and therefore, it will not be necessary for a person to come today and return tomorrow to seek another service, but rather all those services will be received in one package when a person visits the health facility. “With this, we believe the uptake of these services will improve, but then also the health indicators in the population will improve, because then we'll be able to cover a bigger and deeper mileage within the care for our patients as a country,” he adds.

Limited advocacy, prioritisation

Kenneth Kabagambe, from Kampala, says he discovered in 2012 that he had Hepatitis B after the death of his friend, who suffered from the disease. "I couldn’t believe the results, especially after losing my friend. I thought I would die the next day,” he narrates.

"At the time I was diagnosed with Hepatitis B, Uganda was at a point when many didn’t know about the disease and some people thought it was caused by witchcraft or poisoning and the rest."

Kabagambe, who later formed the National Organisation for People Living with Hepatitis B (NOPLHB) in Uganda, recalls he was not feeling unwell when he went for the tests.

“I wanted to know my status and get vaccinated. Unfortunately, my results were positive," he adds. Mr Kabagambe, the NOPLHB executive director, observes that there is limited advocacy and awareness around the disease. He says prevention of the disease is poor because of limited testing and low uptake of vaccines.

“Whereas the government has provided free testing services, a lot needs to be done in terms of creating awareness to address the low uptake. You can procure test kits and vaccines, but we will continue to experience expiries because people are not coming for the services,” he says.

He also notes that people with the disease are often asked to go to private hospitals for testing because of the limited (unreliable) supply of reagents and kits in public facilities. A person with the disease needs periodic medical check-ups for doctors to determine the health of the liver and take appropriate action. An infected person is started on medication when signs of inflammation are detected in the liver, according to health experts.

HIV response has benefited from different players, but the political support, especially from President Yoweri Museveni and the First Lady Janet Museveni (also minister of Education), has played a significant role in raising awareness. Hepatitis B appears not to have benefited at the same level, although the ministry says the two leaders have greatly supported the triple elimination of HIV, Hepatitis B, and Syphilis.

New vaccination programme

She says they expect every newborn to be given this vaccine to reduce the risk of infection and reduce the disease burden. “It is a mandate that every newborn baby born, whether in the facility or without the facility, should be vaccinated within the first 24 hours with this vaccine,” she says. “So basically, when we receive these vaccines in August, the enrolment is going to be cascaded. The birth dose is already taking place, but because of the lack of vaccines, we are having loopholes here and there,” she explains. “But Gavi has already come in, and we are going to have this vaccination continue in the routine.

It's not going to be a campaign because it's already a part of the 14 antigens that we are giving to the newborn babies, and that makes us feel that we are not going to have any out-of-stocks,” she adds. Dr Mutumba of the Aids Control Programme at the Ministry of Health says, "The best gift that you should give to your baby, in addition to other gifts, is the vaccine. You can give your baby all these interesting gifts, but for the mother, the best gift to give to your baby if you want to ensure they reach their first birthday is to ensure they get all the vaccines for vaccine-preventable diseases like Hepatitis B.”

Hepatitis B in uganda

The viral Hepatitis B disease that causes inflammation of the liver is crippling the most productive Ugandans, according to the analysis of official government data. According to information from the World Health Organisation, in 2022, there were 1,250 deaths due to Hepatitis B in Uganda, which is equivalent to around 20 buses crashing with no survivors.

A health worker displays the different samples of Hepatitis B vaccines recently. PHOTO/FILE

Most people with chronic Hepatitis B require treatment for life to suppress the viral load, just like it’s done for people with HIV, according to doctors. But some people with the (acute) hepatitis disease recover naturally after some time without treatment, according to scientists. But the death rate from Hepatitis B is below the annual 20,000 HIV/Aids-related deaths. This might have also informed the urgency and decision to channel more resources towards HIV fight because of the higher death risk.