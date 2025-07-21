LRA victims struggle to cope with psychological disorders

On February 21, 2004, Jane Atim’s life changed forever. The Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebels, whose leaders claimed to live by the Old Testament’s Ten Commandments, launched an attack on Barlonyo Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Ogur Sub-county in Lira District.

More than 300 villagers, including Atim’s parents, were killed during the raid. An estimated 5,000 children were abducted and forced to carry looted food and materials. They became child soldiers and sex slaves.

Over the years, several of these children escaped their captors and returned to their villages, while others ended up on the streets.

It is now 20 years after the attack, but the memories still haunt the survivors so strongly that they are prone to experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder and psychosocial disabilities.

Atim’s brother, who us one of the escapees, confesses that forgetting the atrocities will not be easy because the monument built in Barlonyo is a constant reminder of what happened that fateful night.

“I witnessed my parents being chopped into pieces. The rebels brought the pieces and ordered me to eat them. I had no choice. Unfortunately, my sister also witnessed the entire scene unfolding. She lost her mind. Today, she is mentally ill,” he says.





Atim still receives medication for psychosocial disability at Lira Regional Referral Hospital’s Mental Health Unit. Sometimes, she is aggressive. However, in one of her lucid moments, she shares her story with the Daily Monitor.





“The rebels cut the throats of my parents. Then, they collected their blood in a bottle and gave it to me to drink. They said if I did not drink it, they would kill me as well. Out of fear, I drank the blood,” she says.

Afterwards, the rebels told her to go out and share her experience with the Ogur community.

“That night, every time I put down my head to sleep, I would see blood flowing from the roof. It was like my parents were on the roof and I was down here, drinking their blood. It became a recurrent dream,” Atim says.

She cannot sleep unless she has taken medication. The siblings are among hundreds of people in the Lango Sub-region, who are struggling to cope with psychological disabilities or mental health conditions thought to have been caused by the LRA conflict.

Edmond Aceka, the assistant district health officer for Lira, says limited resources and staff shortages at the government hospital have left psychiatric nurses struggling to treat a large number of patients.

Ms Hilda Akullu Wacha is the chairperson of Mental Health Uganda Lira Association, also a survivor of mental health condition. PHOTO BY BILL OKETCH

“We have very few professionals who can deal with mental health conditions, and I am not sure if, or when, the government is going to recruit more. The cost of treatment is also a challenge. It is expensive for someone to adhere to treatment for over 20 years, yet he or she comes from a poor background,” he says.

Hilda Grace Akite, whose brother developed the condition 20 years ago, says it is challenging to care for a person with psychosocial disability.

“He does not want to take his medicine because he has been taking it for so many years. He is always in denial because he does not feel any pain. When some stressful events trigger him, he suffers a mental breakdown,” she says.

When the medication is out of stock, the patients attending the Mental Health Unit have no alternative. This interruption in treatment is damaging to their mental health.

Hilda Akullu Wacha, the chairperson of Mental Health Uganda Lira Association (MHULA), says there is an increase in psychological disorders, mainly caused by depression stemming from the LRA attack on Barlonyo IDP camp.

“Some people lost all their family members. Such a person, if not properly counseled or removed from that environment, can break down. They see no way out; no future,” she says.

Data from Lira Regional Referral Hospital indicates that the number of those on treatment for mental health increased from 23 in 2017 to more than 200 in 2024.

“In the early 1990s, there was abundant medication that would, sometimes, even expire. Today, though, the drugs are always out of stock. Within a week after the National Medical Stores has supplied the hospital, the drugs go out of stock,” says a patient who did not want to be identified.

Manifestation

Akullu says psychosocial disability manifests itself depending on the cause and sometimes the way it has been managed. For example, a victim may laugh at minor issues, talk excessively, or remain silent when others are speaking to them.

“Someone may speak in an uncoordinated manner or may become aggressive. In extreme cases, the victim will walk around naked without realising it or hear voices talking to him or her,” she explains.

There are concerns that persons with such conditions continue to face severe and multifaceted difficulties, including stigma and discrimination within communities, and a lack of access to treatment. These challenges significantly impact a patient’s sense of security and wellbeing.

Nelson Wacha, a pastor and social worker, says the major challenge faced by women with mental disorders is that during the daytime, they are patients, but at night, some men look at them as sex slaves.

“They sleep with these women at night and then hide from them during the day. If the woman becomes pregnant, the burden is on her caregivers. After childbirth, the poor woman now has two problems: the baby and her condition. This is because the father of the child does not want to be known,” he exsplains.

Unfortunately, some of these men are HIV positive but do not use protection. Aceka acknowledges the challenges faced by women suffering from mental illness who conceive.

A staff of Lira District Disabled Women’s Association interviews a woman with psychosocial diasbility in Ogur Sub-county, Lira District, in May 2024

“Their families neglect some of them. The only beacon of hope is the Ngetta Babies Home, which takes in the babies. Some of them are offered up for adoption,” he says.

Zora Beatrice Apio, the chairperson of Lira District Disabled Women’s Association (LIDDWA), says poverty is another cause of mental and psychosocial disabilities.

“Some people who received money from the Parish Development Model (PDM) are stressed because they spent it on different things without investing it. They are worried about repaying the Shs1 million loan,” she says.

Lira City is home to hundreds of people with mental health conditions caused by drug abuse, stress, and poverty. The Mental Health Act was assented to by President Yoweri Museveni on December 25, 2018.

Observers believe that the government has a long way to go to address the mental health needs of conflict-affected communities. If northern Uganda is to successfully deal with the aftereffects of the LRA insurgency and fully recover, mental health is something that needs to be addressed urgently.

Ministry of Health statistics reveal that there has been a 25 percent increase in mental health cases over the past four years, from 491,013 cases in 2021 to 616,175 cases in 2024. The rise has been attributed to factors such as alcohol and substance abuse, economic stress, and torture. Several people turn to alcohol to cope with stress and because of the cultural acceptance.





Women demand action

In July 2024, Lira District Disabled Women’s Association (LIDDWA) published a report titled ‘Voices of Women with Psychosocial Disabilities in Lira, Uganda,’ which made the following recommendations for further action either by LIDDWA or by other stakeholders such as the local government:





• Women with psychosocial disabilities in Lira are requesting stakeholders to act on the discrimination and violence they are facing within their homes and communities, and to be given the means to live a more healthy and autonomous life.

• Most women express the need for more sensitisation on their needs and rights towards community members, husbands, and relatives through awareness sessions and home visits.

• Many recommendations focus on women’s economic empowerment: women are requesting the provision of start-up capital to enable them to start small scale businesses.

• They ask for lasting projects allowing them to successfully engage in farming, poultry and piggery, and other income-generating activities such as shop businesses, tailoring, and knitting.

• Last, some women explicitly mentioned that they should be included in government programs to ensure better access to health. This includes ensuring that the health centres located in remote areas have adequate drugs and qualified mental health personnel.