Mad dash for gold degrades ecosystem

Gold mining has brought income opportunities to many Ugandans, but in the districts of Mubende and Kassanda, it is now posing an escalating threat to the environment, biodiversity, and public health. In these artisanal gold mining zones, hills once covered by vegetation have been cleared, deep pits scar the earth, and mercury use remains rampant, putting local communities at risk.

Environmental degradation, water contamination, and biodiversity loss are all consequences of largely unregulated mining practices in Uganda’s gold belt. These issues were front and centre at the Africa Laudato Si 2025 Conference held last month at Bethany Land Institute in Luweero District, where stakeholders from academia, the Church, and civil society reflected on Africa’s ecological journey 10 years after Pope Francis’ first Laudato Si encyclical.

“The contaminated water, severe droughts, and threats of food insecurity... are a common frontline that we are facing in most of the rich-gold mining areas in Africa,” said Cardinal Peter Turkson, the chancellor of the Pontifical Academies of Sciences and Social Sciences.

“What should be our positive contribution in redeeming nature in line with Pope Francis’ 2025 encyclical letter?” he asked. The conference urged governments, miners, and communities to rethink mining practices and prioritise sustainability over short-term economic gains.

A landscape transformed

A visit to mining areas in Kitumbi and Kayonza sub-counties reveals the scale of destruction. Where forests and green hills once stood, bare earth and more than 200 abandoned pits now mark the landscape.

In these gold-rich areas, mining has stripped away the earth’s topsoil, disrupted ecosystems, and contaminated water sources.

Environmentalists and the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) have raised alarms over mercury runoff from gold separation processes, warning that the toxic substance leaches into streams and rivers used by thousands for domestic water.

“We cannot rule out the fact that the water we use at our respective homes is already contaminated with mercury,” said Mr Fazil Lubega, the chairperson of Bukoba A Village in Kitumbi.

“We have also started experiencing harsh weather—excessive heat and prolonged drought. Environmentalists should help us understand this trend,” he added.

Nema estimates that artisanal miners release approximately 15,000 kilogrammes of mercury into Uganda’s environment annually, a figure that continues to rise with the growing demand for gold.

Despite knowing the dangers, many miners say they cannot afford safer alternatives.

Mr Anthony Gumonye, a member of a gold exploration company in Kitumbi, says the current mercury-free technologies are out of reach for small-scale miners.

“We don’t deny the fact that we’ve contributed to environmental destruction. But the alternative and safer mining processes are very expensive,” he explained.

Ms Joyce Magyemeso, a single mother of three who works in the Kitumbi mines, voiced concerns that calls for sustainability may come at the cost of livelihoods.

“We’re not opposed to tree planting, but our worry is the possible loss of income. I have three children in school. I’ve not seen any affordable method that doesn’t use mercury,” she said.

At Kayonza gold mines, where deep excavation continues, miners remain largely unfazed by warnings. The more than 200 abandoned pits not only erode the soil but also act as mercury reservoirs that affect water downstream. Ms Margaret Mutonyi, another miner, believes conservation efforts must extend beyond mining.

“We are ready to abandon mercury if the government brings in affordable technology. But conservationists should also focus on people cutting down forests,” she said.

With thousands depending on contaminated streams, health experts fear mercury exposure will soon lead to a public health crisis. Mercury can damage the kidneys, nervous system, and brain—particularly in children and pregnant women.

“Our population—nearing 7,000—is at risk due to this water contamination,” said Mr Lubega.

“We’re already seeing changes in the climate—warmer temperatures and unpredictable seasons. Something must change.”

The situation mirrors warnings from the Minamata Convention on Mercury, a global treaty signed by Uganda in 2013 to protect humans and ecosystems from mercury exposure. While Uganda is a signatory, enforcement of its provisions remains limited at local mining sites.

“The more chemicals injected into the earth, the more exposure of biodiversity to complete destruction,” said Prof Raymond Offenheiser, director at Notre Dame University.

“Mining must be realigned to integral ecology. It shouldn’t be about destruction. Justice to nature must be our goal,” he added.

Government response

The Ugandan government acknowledges the risk and has taken steps to curb mercury use.

Ms Phiona Nyamutoro, the State minister for Mineral Development, confirmed that artisanal and small-scale miners are now required to adopt mercury-free technologies.

“We’re not against gold mining, but against outdated methods using mercury which endanger human life and the environment,” she said.

However, the transition is slow, and many miners still lack access to cleaner technologies. This has left local leaders like Mr Fred Kasirye Zimula, a politician in Kassanda, in a difficult position.

“My campaign for a healthier environment only works if all stakeholders speak the same voice,” he said.

“Let the government champion alternative mining procedures. Without solutions, desperate miners could turn against anyone who threatens their livelihood,” he added.

Balancing profit and the planet

Artisanal gold mining, while profitable for some, has proven ecologically costly. Mercury pollution, biodiversity loss, deforestation, and health threats continue to weigh heavily on communities and ecosystems.

At the core of the debate is a question of balance: how can Uganda—and other African nations—sustainably benefit from their natural resources without destroying the very environment that supports life?

The Laudato Si 2025 Conference encouraged a shift toward a shared ecological consciousness, guided by Pope Francis’s encyclical, which calls for urgent care for “our common home.”

“Mining is a key sector in Africa. But we must rethink its purpose and practice,” concluded Prof Offenheiser. “Integral ecology demands we protect both people and planet,” he added.

Laudato Si, Pope Francis’s encyclical first issued in 2015 and reaffirmed in 2025, urges the world to listen to “the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor.”

This year’s Africa Laudato Si Conference, held in Uganda, explored where the continent stands 10 years later, emphasising that protecting biodiversity must be central to development and climate resilience efforts.

Growing Trend

Gold mining in Uganda plays a significant role in rural livelihoods and local economies, particularly in regions such as Mubende, Kassanda, Busia, Buhweju, and the Karamoja sub-region.

Artisanal and small-scale gold mining employs an estimated 200,000 Ugandans either directly or indirectly, most of whom operate informally without licences, safety protocols, or environmentally sound practices.

While the sector offers economic opportunities, it poses serious public health challenges. According to Nema, Uganda’s artisanal miners release 15,000 kilogrammes of mercury into the environment every year. This highly toxic substance contaminates soil and water, and poses long-term health risks such as neurological and reproductive disorders.