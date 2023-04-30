Malaria fight is a collective effort 

What is the current and future funding trends for Malaria?

Uganda has made substantial gains in the fight against malaria over the years, with deaths from the disease falling by almost two-thirds between 2002-2020. However, Malaria remains the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in Uganda and globally.

In the current grant cycle (NFM III) running from January 2021 to December 2023, the Global Fund has invested a total of over USD816 Million (Shs3.064trn) in the fight against HIV, TB, Malaria and contributing to Resilient Sustainable Systems for Health that can effectively respond to health emergencies and pandemics like Covid-19 and Ebola.

Specifically, through Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and The Aids Support Organisation (TASO), the Global Fund has invested USD263,024,950 (Shs988b) to support Malaria response efforts in Uganda. In the next funding cycle NFM IV (January 2024 – December 2026), the Global Fund has committed to support Government of Uganda with USD267,250,747 (Shs1trn) towards malaria.

What are the main priorities for malaria control in Uganda and how are they being allocated to achieve the greatest impact in reducing malaria transmission?

In the next three years, the Global Fund will mainly focus on the following priority areas for malaria control and treatment: Mass distribution of Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) covering most of the country, as well as Indoor Residue Spraying (IRS) in 15 districts especially in West Nile Region covering some of the Refugee Settlements. There are also plans for routine distribution of mosquito nets to mothers who attend Antenatal Care in the different general hospitals and regional referral hospitals and smart discharge for all severe malaria patients.

Focus will also be put towards Integrated Community Case Management (ICCM), Seasonal malaria chemoprevention in Karamoja region and Larval Source Management in eight Districts, two in Karamoja and six in Kigezi and Lango (Kyoga Region).

Learning from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Uganda CCM and the Global Fund are interested in building the capacity of the Civil Society Organisations and Community Based Groups to enhance Social mobilisation, monitoring and accountability for Malaria services.

How are the efforts of the CCM Board coordinated with those of other stakeholders, such as local Government, NGOs, and international partners, to achieve a more comprehensive approach to malaria Control in Uganda?

In order to ensure increased efficiency and effectiveness in the utilisation of Global Fund resources, the CCM Board regularly coordinates harmonisation meetings of the different in-country funding streams from Government of Uganda and other Partners such as the US Government’s President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI).

This harmonisation ensures that Government and partners share information about the other funding streams towards HIV, TB, Malaria and RSSH to ensure alignment and avoid duplication of resources and programme implementation.

What is the current level of political commitment to malaria control in Uganda, and how can this be strengthened to achieve greater progress in reducing disease burden?

The government of Uganda’s allocation to the health sector has doubled over the last seven years, some of which has been aimed at reducing the burden of malaria in the country.

Furthermore, the Government of Uganda committed over USD4.2million (Shs15b) as Global Fund co-financing towards the fight against Malaria under the current NFM III funding period (2021-2023) and has committed over USD4.4 million (Shs16bn) under NFMI IV in the next three years (2024 – 2026). This is commendable given the current economic challenges that we are facing in the country.

The government has also mainstreamed malaria in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and set up a parliamentary committee for malaria advocacy. All these efforts will certainly help us continue to shine a light on a disease that we should have long won the fight against since it is easily preventable. Together, we can end Malaria by 2030.

